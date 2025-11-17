“A Little Part Inside Me Dies”: 50 Things People Judge Others For Without Even Being Sorry

As much as they might hate to admit it, some people can get pretty judgemental. And while a few might tell you exactly as it is, others are likely to keep their comments of disapproval to themselves. Or at least behind your back.
#1
Being over the top with any belief or affilliation they have.
You are a Christian? Cool with me, just don’t shove your religion down my throat.
You came out as gay? Good for you. Don’t want to hear about it all the time but not really a problem to me.
You like this politician but not the other? Okay, i don’t know either of them so don’t waste your breath explaining.
Vegan? Interesting choice, won’t force you to eat anything you don’t want, as long as you don’t do the same to me.
#2
Letting their kids roam around and destroying things in stores or restaurants.
Also letting them hurt others physically, it happened to my fiancé when we were at a birthday party, this 8 year old kept hitting him as hard as she could and he didn’t do anything in fear that it would cause drama.
#3
People crying in front of the camera and posting it on social media.
#4
Parents that don’t teach their kids boundaries.
#5
People who wear their mask below their nose.
My f*****g god it’s been how many years since we’ve had to normalize mask wearing and people still can’t get it the f**k right? It’s not even mandatory to wear now! Just don’t wear one!
#6
If you play your music without headphones, you are for sure going to The Bad Place.
#7
Teens that do TikTok dances in the middle of the shopping centre and get pissed when people keep walking in their shots. Like take it outside or do it at home.
Image source: Wynonna99, Artem Podrez
#8
Not cleaning up after your dog. If you do this, I believe you to be an a*****e. Cleaning off my shoe, or my kid’s shoe, blasts a 15 minute hole in my already crazy busy day, all because you don’t want to spend 5 seconds cleaning your dog’s s**t. And don’t fool yourself that nobody is going to step there. Kids, especially, step everywhere.
#9
When people film s**t and don’t help when something bad happens. Like if someone is hurt. Why are you still filming? Help them!
#10
Face tattoos, especially words or phrases.
Not “you must be a criminal” but “You followed a really stupid trend in an effort to seem authentic”.
#11
1) How they treat their pets; 2) How they treat the waitstaff.
#12
People who don’t say thank you or please.
#13
People who can’t have a conversation without bringing religion into it… I get it… you think you’re being nice by saying your godly pleasantries, but please stop spiritualizing everything.
#14
Using crystals for healing.
#15
Giving a sentimental gift to someone and recording their emotional response. Even with permission, it feels like it takes away from the genuine gesture and turns it into something exploitative.
#16
Bad driving. No turn signal, tailgating, treating the drive like a race.
#17
Having kids by the dozens and then cry/beg/rant you don’t got s**t for them or that you DESERVE for others to step up to take care of YOUR kids. B***h bye.
Image source: Competitive-Age-7469
#18
Hygiene. I had a coworker who pinched a loaf in the stall next to mine (our bathroom only had two stalls). It smelled terrible. When she was finished, she left without washing her hands and went straight to the break room fridge. She started touching and moving things around in there. From then on, I never put my food in the fridge and just kept it in an insulated bag at my desk. F*ck that s**t. Nasty people!
#19
Cheating on a SO.
Image source: RedandDangerous, Anastasia Shuraeva
#20
When people do good for others and video it to put online. I get that Aristotle says that the greatest good is a good that helps both parties.. but it doesn’t sit well with me. In my experience, those who go out of their way to showcase how much a good person they are, are rarely a good person once you scratch past the thin mask.
#21
People who litter are as trashy as they come. I’m not secret about it though.
#22
People who cut in lines.
#23
Not neutering their dog 🐶.
#24
Parents who are constantly yelling at their kids.
Image source: TheGracetoGetThere, Kindel Media
#25
What they name their kids.
wblack79 replied:
If it’s a normal name with a weird spelling, I’m judging so hard.
MissFuzzyPants replied:
Try Quartney. Really. A teacher’s kid.
#26
Talking on the phone in public, while being obnoxiously loud then bi**hing at everyone else for “violating their privacy”.
#27
People who make fun of those who mispronounce something. You never know a person’s history. Maybe they learned that word reading. Maybe English isn’t their first language. Maybe …
#28
If you drive a big, loud a*s truck. It kills me. They sound like they’re really going fast and then you look and they’re going 12 mph.
#29
Talking about their Religion like they are better than everyone else just for believing in it.
#30
Daily selfies. Makes me cringe. Okay, we get it, you think you look cute….again.
#31
Fat parents stuffing their young children with bad food.
#32
Not being able to be on time. I don’t mean running late every once in a while. I’m talking about people who literally cannot bring themselves to be on time ever for anything. Get up earlier, set a timer, do something to fix it, or stop apologizing for being late because you clearly aren’t sorry. ETA I have ADHD. Being on time is important to me because if I didn’t prioritize it, I’d be late all the time. You’re allowed to be offended by being judged for it, but people are also allowed to be frustrated by you always being late. Trying to manage symptoms is part of having a healthier relationship with yourself and your disorders, especially if you expect people to empathize with them. I don’t openly shame people for being late, which is why this was my answer to “secretly judging,” but neurotypical or not, when a person is consistently late and makes no changes to better the situation, it’s extremely frustrating for and hurts the people around them.
#33
Apostrophe’s for plural word’s.
#34
Walking a dog without a leash outside of the designated areas, also, if you can not control your dog when it’s off the leash in the designated areas, don’t take it off the leash.
Doesn’t matter what the size, breed, or temperament of your dog is. If you don’t understand why, or still think it doesn’t apply to you, you don’t deserve a dog.
#35
How they treat complete strangers out in public.
#36
I don’t like people who don’t return their shopping carts, but I never say anything…
#37
Those who feel superior to others when they don’t indulge in junk food or television.
Image source: Soft_Machine4264
#38
People obsessed with getting married and planning their life around it. They judge me for not wanting to get married and have kids and I judge them for the opposite.
Image source: Low_Shake8476
#39
Older people when they can’t control their anger. 30+ and unable to control your anger: throw fits, regularly get visibly angry, no coping skills, etc.
Yeah, I’m judging you. Grow up.
#40
Having their buttcrack out.
A little slip is fine if you realize immediately and then pull your pants up, but if you’re sitting at a table with several inches out for an extended period of time…how do you not feel the breeze going through that canyon??
Image source: Supermassive_weiner
#41
The attention seekers on Facebook that post things like : (google maps screen shot of the local hospital) “well that was crazy!” And then they just watch the likes and the comments pour in, but they don’t respond to anything or give any details as to what happened.
nakedwithoutmyhoodie replied:
Vagueposting!
#42
Loud chewing of food.
#43
Anyone with an of the mostly right wing stickers on their car. These stickers include but are not limited to: molon labe, thin blue line, punisher, Calvin pissing on anything, let’s go brandon, #FJBLGB (that was a new one to me the other day), or 3%er. You get the idea.
#44
People who are Karen’s, Kevin’s, are entitled, claim to be influencers, ……
Image source: kiwimuz
#45
If their cat is an “outside cat”. More likely to die early by getting hit by a car, eaten by a predator, or catching a disease or parasite. Also very harmful to the bird population.
#46
Making politics a core part of their identity.
Secret because getting into a conversation about it with those types is utterly exhausting and I’d rather avoid it.
#47
Overly macho men.
#48
Whether they have manners or not.
#49
When they say “I seen something” instead of saw.
#50
Smoking.
