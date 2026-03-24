Insider Reveals Alleged Reason Kendra Duggar Was Arrested And Could Face Up To 8 Years

Just days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was arrested in Arkansas, reality TV star Kendra Duggar was also taken into custody, sparking suspicions among netizens about her alleged involvement in his alleged crimes.
Amid widespread rumors and speculation, sources close to the now-arrested couple revealed the alleged reason for Kendra’s arrest after authorities made a discovery in the couple’s home.
The stars of the popular reality show 19 Kids and Counting are currently facing multiple “disgusting” accusations and charges related to crimes involving minor children.
“She knew what he was up to,” reacted one suspicious social media user.
Sources have revealed the alleged reason behind Kendra Duggar’s arrest amid her husband’s facing serious accusations involving a minor
Image credits: littleduggarfamily
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 on felony child m**estation charges in Florida and has reportedly been charged with lewd and lascivious m**estation of a victim under 12, as well as lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older.
The charges stem from a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, where a victim, now 14, alleged that Joseph inappropriately touched her.
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Shortly after, on March 20, his wife, Kendra Duggar, was arrested and charged with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment.
Her arrest reportedly followed a home inspection conducted by investigators as part of a “home study.”
She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
If convicted on all eight counts, she could face up to eight years in prison, along with additional fines.
Amid the controversy, sources close to the couple alleged that Kendra’s arrest was linked to “the door locks being on the exterior of the [children’s bedroom] doors” during the home inspection, as reported by People.
During a routine home inspection, investigators reportedly found evidence suggesting “that [Kendra] wrongly detains her kids”
Image credits: Leah70788289
Another source told US Weekly, “Kendra’s arrest has nothing to do with Joseph’s — although one precipitated another.”
The insider added, “After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to her house.”
“Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside.”
Image credits: littleduggarfamily
The individual concluded, “They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids.”
A spokesperson for the family told People that the charges against Kendra were “totally unrelated” to the allegations against Joseph.
“She’s not suspected or accused of participating in his alleged crime,” the representative said.
Image credits: littleduggarfamily
The same sentiment was echoed by the US Weekly source, who added, “It is ridiculous as the media reports imply she’s involved in Joseph’s alleged crime. Totally unrelated and a harsh response.”
Joseph has also been charged with four counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment following the home inspection.
“They will never change, and look at what they are teaching their children. My heart goes out to the victims…” wrote one netizen
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
One social media user said, “It doesn’t matter if there were no additional padlocks, which, BTW, you have no way of knowing, if the locks were placed in a manner where the children were locked inside their bedrooms. God forbid there was ever an emergency where they had to get out of their room.”
Another netizen expressed, “It’s heartbreaking when innocent kids are involved,” while a third wrote, “How do locks on the outside of doors work in case of a fire?”
Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Another comment read, “I’m thinking they put exterior door locks on the rooms. You’d need a key to get in. She was the key keeper. That means she KNEW.”
One person in agreement said, “If it’s about locking the kids in – I wouldn’t say that the charges are unrelated. She knew what he was up to.”
Another commenter wrote, “What’s funny is that upon reading the charges, I immediately thought they were keeping their children in cages. And that’s pretty close to the reality of it.”
Image credits: D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Others expressed, “If Joseph’s parents can be proven to have put the padlocks on the bedroom doors then those charges will likely be dropped UNLESS it can be proven that Joseph and Kendra used the pad locks to lock their own kids in.”
The comment referred to Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, who reportedly installed locks on their children’s bedroom doors following their son Josh Duggar’s alleged misconduct involving his sisters.
The latest discovery led to multiple charges being filed against Kendra, while also resulting in additional charges against her husband
Image credits: littleduggarfamily
The family reportedly used these locks to separate the boys and girls into different sleeping areas and to keep the children in their rooms at night to prevent further incidents.
This family history has resurfaced due to the similarities in the bedroom door arrangements in Joseph and Kendra’s home.
While neither of the arrested couple has addressed the charges against them, it has been reported that Kendra was released from the Arkansas detention center after posting a $1,470 bond.
Meanwhile, her husband remains in custody, awaiting extradition to Florida, where legal proceedings in his case will take place.
“There’s far too many red flags regarding the overall conduct in and of this family.. especially the male members,” wrote one angry netizen
Follow Us