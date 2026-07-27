 From Taylor Frankie Paul To Josh Duggar’s Horrific Charges, 12 Reality Stars Who Committed Serious Crimes

Reality television thrives on chaos, but some stars took the drama far beyond what any script could imagine.
Instead of making headlines for viral feuds or messy breakups, they found themselves at the center of serious criminal allegations, arrests, and convictions that forever changed their public image and, in some cases, the fate of the reality shows they were associated with.
From domestic violence and theft to homicide and child exploitation charges, these cases proved that the biggest scandals sometimes happen behind closed doors.
While some maintained their innocence, others were convicted and sentenced to years behind bars.
Here are the reality stars whose real-life legal troubles ultimately overshadowed their television fame.
Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised.
#1 Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar rose to fame as the eldest son and anchor of TLC’s franchise 19 Kids and Counting, appearing on the network from its initial 2004 specials through its massive run as TLC’s highest-rated series.
Being the eldest, Josh portrayed himself as the ideal representative of his family’s strict, ultra-conservative values.
Viewers watched Josh help care for his 18 younger siblings, introduce mainstream audiences to the family’s strict courtship rules, and marry Anna Keller in a record-breaking 2008 television wedding special.
That carefully crafted squeaky-clean image came crashing down in May 2015 when leaked police reports revealed that Josh had mo***ted five underage girls, including four of his own sisters, more than a decade earlier.
Allegations also rose that his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, helped conceal the a**se.
While the statute of limitations protected him from criminal prosecution for those teenage offenses, the public backlash was immediate.
Major corporate advertisers pulled their sponsorship, forcing TLC to pull reruns and permanently cancel the multi-million dollar show two months later.
Josh claimed he had repented and sought forgiveness, but in April 2021, federal agents arrested him following an investigation by Homeland Security.
Federal prosecutors accused Duggar of actively downloading and possessing child s**ual a**se material (CSAM).
Investigators proved he had bypassed tracking software on his commercial car lot’s computer to set up a secret, password-protected partition, which he used to stream and store graphic illicit files.
Throughout his trial, Josh denied any wrongdoing, while his defense team attempted to shift blame to a hypothetical rogue employee.
Image credits: duggarfam/Instagram
However, in December 2021, a federal jury rejected his claims and found him guilty on two felony counts.
He was subsequently sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, and ordered to register permanently as a Tier III s*x offender.
Reflecting on his conviction years later during a 2026 appeal hearing, Duggar reportedly refused to admit guilt, accusing prison officials of a conspiracy and claiming his constitutional rights were being violated.
The judge aggressively shut down his testimony, calling his claims “not credible” and noting they “defied common sense”.
The scandal permanently destroyed the Duggar family’s television empire.
While TLC attempted to pivot with a spinoff, Counting On, the network cut ties with the entire family permanently following Josh’s 2021 federal arrest.
His crimes also sparked a bitter, permanent divide within his family.
Multiple sisters broke their silence to write memoirs detailing the trauma of the a**se and cover-up, while his wife, Anna, remains isolated from the public, raising their seven children alone while continuing to defend her incarcerated husband.
Following his sentencing, one of Josh’s sisters, Jill Dillard, alleged in her 2023 memoir Counting the Cost that their parents had weaponized her status as a victim in an effort to save the family’s television show.
Reflecting on the family’s 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly, she wrote, “We were victims, but we were being treated like we were the ones who had done something wrong.”
“My parents were desperate to save the show, and they used us to do it. I felt like a pawn in a game I didn’t want to play.”
Image source: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
#2 Ash Armand
Ash Armand, born Akshaya Kubiak, built a following as one of the standout personalities on Showtime’s Gigolos, which chronicled the personal and professional lives of male escorts working in Las Vegas.
Joining the series in its third season in 2012, Ash cultivated a calm, spiritual image, presenting himself as a life coach whose philosophical outlook stood in contrast to the show’s other cast members.
He remained a regular until the series concluded with its sixth and final season in 2016.
A few years later, on July 16, 2020, Las Vegas police responded to Armand’s home after he made a frantic 911 call.
Inside, officers found the body of his friend and client, 29-year-old personal trainer Herleen Dulai, in a bedroom covered in blood.
Investigators documented extensive blood spatter throughout the room, while an autopsy determined that Dulai passed away from severe blunt force trauma and strangulation.
The reality star initially claimed the pair had taken psychedelic mushrooms while watching Avatar, alleging Herleen attacked him first before he “blacked out.”
He told investigators he only realized what had happened after regaining consciousness.
Detectives, however, rejected that explanation, pointing to the extreme violence of the attack.
Image credits: Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Facing a possible first-degree homicide conviction and life behind bars, Armand accepted a plea agreement in September 2021, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem.
He was sentenced later that year to 8 to 20 years in a Nevada state prison and is expected to become eligible for parole in 2028.
At sentencing, Dulai’s family delivered emotional victim impact statements, rejecting any suggestion that the brutality she endured could be justified.
Her brother, Parambir Dulai, told the court, “I don’t understand why my sister would need to be subdued with the force that caused her injuries. She wasn’t simply taken from us; she was brutally beaten to d**th.”
The judge acknowledged the family’s profound loss, saying the pain they would carry for the rest of their lives weighed heavily in determining Armand’s sentence.
Ash’s crime permanently quashed any possibility of reviving Gigolos, and the series became inseparable from the shocking case.
The homicide also inspired the Paramount+ true-crime documentary Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, which explored both the investigation and the darker realities behind the glamorous image the show had projected.
Years later, Ash’s name resurfaced during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial in 2025, when prosecutors introduced records identifying him as one of the male escorts allegedly hired for Combs’ gatherings before Armand’s 2020 conviction.
Image source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
#3 Joseph Duggar
Joseph Duggar grew up in the public eye as the seventh child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, on TLC’s hit reality series 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff Counting On.
Joseph was portrayed as a quiet, devout young man adhering to his family’s strict religious principles.
In a highly publicized storyline, viewers watched Josh’s 2017 courtship with Kendra Caldwell culminate in a televised wedding, after which the couple went on to have four children together.
Fans of the show were stunned in March 2026 when Joseph was arrested in Arkansas on a warrant from Bay County, Florida, facing multiple felony charges involving child mo***tation and child endangerment.
The Florida allegations stemmed from a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach, where a now-14-year-old girl reported that Joseph had repeatedly mo***ted her when she was just nine years old.
According to law enforcement affidavits, the victim’s father confronted Joseph in March 2026 while detectives secretly listened on the line, capturing a recorded phone call in which Duggar allegedly admitted his “intentions were not pure” and confessed to the a**se.
Extradited to Florida, Joseph was formally charged with lewd and lascivious mo***tation of a child under 12, a charge that carries a potential life felony sentence under state law.
Shortly after, local authorities executed a search warrant at the Arkansas home Joseph shared with his wife, Kendra.
Investigators discovered physical locks installed on the exterior of the children’s bedroom doors, allowing the parents to lock their four minor children inside from the outside.
Image credits: littleduggarfamily/Instagram
As a result, Kendra was also arrested, with both she and Joseph each facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.
Through his legal defense team, Joseph entered written pleas of not guilty to all criminal charges in both Florida and Arkansas.
While he was released on a $600,000 bond awaiting trial, a judge imposed strict conditions that stripped him of key freedoms.
Joseph is legally barred from having any unsupervised contact with minors under 18, a mandate that explicitly extends to his own four biological children.
Moreover, the court denied his request to visit his local commercial rental properties because they sat within 500 feet of the alleged victim’s home.
Following the arrest, Kendra’s parents broke their silence in a heartbroken statement to People, expressing support for the victim, their daughter, and their grandchildren while praising the victim’s courage in coming forward.
They stated, “We pray all victims of crimes can be as courageous as this young girl is. They should be able to share their story, to trust in the judicial process, and to do so without fear of retaliation.”
Reportedly, a Florida judge has scheduled the next major pretrial hearing for September 15, 2026.
During the hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to finalize their witness lists, which reportedly include the 14-year-old victim and her parents.
The judge is also expected to establish an official start date for the jury trial.
Image source: Washington County Sheriff’s Office
#4 Jen Shah
Jen Shah rose to fame as one of the breakout stars of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, appearing on the Bravo series from its 2020 debut until 2023.
Known for her explosive temper, designer wardrobe, and entourage of assistants known as the “Shah Squad,” Jen portrayed herself as a self-made millionaire living an extravagant lifestyle.
That carefully crafted image came crashing down in March 2021 when federal agents arrested Shah while cameras were rolling for the show’s second season.
After receiving a phone call claiming her husband had been hospitalized, she abruptly left the cast’s production van.
Minutes later, Homeland Security agents arrived looking for her in what became one of reality television’s most infamous on-camera moments.
Federal prosecutors accused Jen of operating a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted thousands of elderly and vulnerable people.
According to investigators, she generated and sold “lead lists” identifying previous scam victims, allowing telemarketers to repeatedly target them with bogus business opportunities and coaching services while funding her lavish lifestyle with the proceeds.
For more than a year, Shah publicly denied any wrongdoing and insisted she would clear her name.
However, just days before trial in July 2022, she unexpectedly pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Reflecting on that decision after her release, the former reality star told People, “That was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. It was heartbreaking. I felt like I let a lot of people down.”
She also admitted, “I saw for the first time that there were people who were hurt; that there were actual victims as a result of this conspiracy… I can’t turn a blind eye to this. I have to take responsibility.”
In January 2023, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison, ordered to forfeit $6.5 million, and required to pay millions more in restitution.
However, she was released early in December 2025 and is currently serving the remainder of her sentence under home confinement.
The scandal transformed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, with Jen’s arrest becoming the defining storyline of multiple seasons.
Her legal troubles shifted the series from lifestyle television into a real-time crime saga as cast members dissected court filings and questioned the source of her wealth.
Following her guilty plea, Bravo cut ties with Shah, excluding her from the Season 3 reunion and ending her run on the franchise.
The fallout also prompted behind-the-scenes changes, with reports that the network strengthened its vetting process and revised contracts after one of its biggest stars became the subject of a federal fraud case.
Image source: Gotham/GC Images
#5 Geoffrey Paschel
Geoffrey Paschel rose to fame in 2020 after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where viewers followed his long-distance relationship with Russian girlfriend Varya Malina.
Before landing the TLC series, he had also pursued acting, appearing in small roles on crime reenactment shows including Snapped, Homicide Hunter, Fatal Attraction, and Murder Chose Me.
However, his reality TV career quickly unraveled after his violent criminal past came under renewed scrutiny.
In June 2019, months before the popular prequel show premiered, Geoffrey violently a**aulted his then-fiancée, Kristen Wilson Chapman, at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
According to prosecutors, he grabbed her by the neck, repeatedly slammed her head into walls, threw her to the floor, and dragged her through the house while refusing to let her leave.
“When I was screaming, I was trying to get away, but I couldn’t. He was too strong,” Chapman later testified during the trial.
When she attempted to call for help, Paschel allegedly took away her cellphone, preventing her from contacting emergency services.
Kristen eventually managed to escape barefoot to a neighbor’s home, where police were called.
Responding officers documented extensive injuries, including a concussion, bruising across her face and body, abrasions, and a large hematoma on her forehead.
Image credits: TLC Australia
Rather than accepting responsibility, the reality star maintained his innocence throughout the case.
During the October 2021 trial, he claimed Chapman’s injuries were self-inflicted.
As the Knox County District Attorney’s Office later noted, “At trial, Paschel testified that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty-as-charged.”
Despite his denial, the jury convicted him of aggravated kidnapping, domestic a**ault, and interference with emergency communications.
In February 2022, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole, with the judge citing his lengthy criminal history, which included prior federal d**g trafficking convictions and multiple allegations of domestic violence.
Paschel later appealed both his conviction and sentence, but the courts rejected his arguments, leaving the verdict intact.
As viewers learned that Geoffrey had been cast despite facing pending felony domestic violence charges and having an extensive criminal record, fans launched petitions demanding his removal from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days franchise.
TLC ultimately barred him from appearing at the season’s Tell All reunion, while Varya Malina was also excluded because of his absence.
Geoffrey’s brief reality TV career is now entirely overshadowed by the violent crimes that ultimately sent him behind bars.
Image source: Knox County Sheriff’s Department
#6 Taylor Frankie Paul
Taylor Frankie Paul first found internet fame as the creator of #MomTok, a group of Mormon mothers whose viral TikTok videos attracted millions of followers.
Her social media success soon made her the breakout star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a series inspired by the group’s headline-making “soft-swinging” scandal.
Paul became a household name in 2022 after publicly revealing that she and her then-husband, Tate Paul, were divorcing because she had violated the boundaries of a consensual “soft-swinging” arrangement involving members of their friend group.
Taylor’s reality TV career took hit in February 2023 when she was arrested following a domestic dispute with her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.
According to prosecutors, she threw household objects during the altercation, accidentally striking one of her children before a**aulting Mortensen.
Paul later pleaded guilty to aggravated a**ault and was sentenced to probation along with other court-ordered conditions, avoiding prison.
The case returned to the spotlight in March 2026 after TMZ released footage of the incident showing Paul placing Mortensen in a headlock, pushing him, and throwing three heavy metal barstools in his direction.
Image credits: dakota_mortensen/Instagram
Days later, ABC abruptly cancelled the fully filmed season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor, which would have marked the first time the franchise cast a lead from outside the series.
As the clip circulated online, Paul also became embroiled in an ongoing custody battle involving her three children after Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services petitioned a court to determine whether they had been a**sed, neglected, or were otherwise dependent.
She voluntarily entered a treatment program during the proceedings and later revealed she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
As the legal battle intensified, the influencer accused Mortensen of emotional and physical a**se, posting photos of bruises on her arms and alleging that the “psychological t**ture damaged me way more than the physical.”
She later shared additional images of alleged injuries while claiming Dakota and her ex-husband were using her mental health struggles against her in the custody dispute.
Although a judge eventually restored her unsupervised visitation with her children, the family court proceedings remain ongoing.
Image source: Bethany Baker – Pool/Getty Images
#7 Tom Girardi
For decades, Tom Girardi was regarded as one of America’s most celebrated trial attorneys.
The co-founder of the powerhouse law firm Girardi Keese, he became a legal legend after winning the landmark $460 million settlement against Pacific Gas & Electric that inspired the Oscar-winning film Erin Brockovich.
Apart from his success in the courtroom, Tom also found fame on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where he frequently appeared alongside his wife, Erika Jayne.
On the show, he was portrayed as the powerful attorney whose immense fortune funded his wife’s extravagant pop-star lifestyle, complete with private jets, designer jewelry, and multimillion-dollar homes.
That image came crashing down in late 2020 when multiple lawsuits alleged Girardi had spent years stealing settlement money intended for his own clients.
Federal prosecutors later revealed that his victims included burn survivors, widows, orphans, and the families of those who lost loved ones in the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash.
Instead of distributing the funds, authorities said Tom diverted millions to support his lavish lifestyle, fund Erika’s entertainment company, and keep his struggling law firm afloat through what prosecutors described as a decades-long Ponzi scheme.
The scandal surfaced after Chicago-based law firm Edelson PC, which had partnered with Girardi on the Lion Air litigation, discovered that millions owed to victims’ families had disappeared.
A federal lawsuit filed in December 2020 exposed the missing funds, forcing Girardi Keese into bankruptcy and opening the floodgates for hundreds of former clients to come forward with similar allegations.
Court-appointed trustees later revealed that more than $332 million in claims had been filed against Tom and his collapsed legal empire, and that efforts were underway to recover funds by liquidating his mansion, luxury belongings, and other assets.
Image credits: Bravo
Girardi was disbarred in 2022 after regulators uncovered a decades-long pattern of misconduct.
Although his attorneys argued he was unfit to stand trial because of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, a federal judge ruled him competent.
A jury convicted him on four counts of wire fraud in August 2024, and in June 2025, he was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution.
His downfall also reshaped The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as the once-glamorous series became entangled in the investigation into his fraud and Jayne’s divorce filing.
While Erika has consistently maintained she had no knowledge of the fraud and was never criminally charged, she spent years battling civil litigation over the millions Girardi allegedly transferred into her entertainment company before eventually reaching a settlement in 2026.
The scandal also took a profound personal toll.
Reflecting on her husband’s conviction, Erika later admitted on the show, “I could have never saw this coming. Tom was loved, he was admired, he was accomplished.”
“And this is how his story ended. I don’t know that I’ll ever get over that.”
She also acknowledged his sentence, telling co-star Sutton Stracke, “To see him walk down the courtroom steps like that, knowing that he’s going to d*e in prison, that’s heavy. On any level.”
Having accepted that his declining health means he may never recognize her again, Erika ultimately decided not to visit him, explaining, “I’ve realized, through a lot of therapy, sometimes you’re not getting closure. You have to close it yourself.”
In the aftermath of Tom’s conviction, the scandal became one of the defining storylines in Bravo history, even spawning documentaries like The Housewife and the Hustler.
Image source: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
#8 Ryan Alexander Jenkins
Ryan Alexander Jenkins briefly found fame as a wealthy contestant on Megan Wants a Millionaire, where affluent bachelors competed for the affection of reality star Megan Hauserman.
The Canadian real estate investor later filmed I Love Money 3, a competition series that he ultimately won, earning a $250,000 prize.
Shortly after filming Megan Wants a Millionaire, Ryan met American swimsuit model Jasmine Fiore at a Las Vegas casino in March 2009.
The pair married just two days later in what friends later described as a whirlwind romance. However, their relationship quickly became volatile.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, 51 Minds Entertainment co-founder Mark Cronin recalled that Jenkins constantly called Fiore while filming I Love Money 3.
“He kept telling her on the phone, ‘I’m going to win this, and you and I are going to have the life I’ve always promised,'” Cronin said. “Then he would ask her, ‘Where were you last night?’ Because he’s in Mexico shooting the show, and she lives in Las Vegas.”
Production staff initially believed Ryan’s possessiveness would simply become part of his reality TV storyline.
Cronin admitted in the interview, “We were actually making a story of it on the show. We were like, ‘Look at this guy, he’s obsessed with this model he married.’ It was funny, until it wasn’t funny at all.”
Reality star Megan was equally surprised when Jenkins called her after filming wrapped.
“He called me and said, ‘I have to tell you something… when I left the show, I went to Vegas, and I met a girl. She’s my soulmate, and we got married.'”
Looking back, Cronin believed the impulsive marriage reflected Ryan’s desperation to maintain the image he had tried to build on television.
“He was really desperate to have a trophy wife,” he explained. “When he eventually lost the show, he very quickly found himself another blonde in Vegas and married her. I think that was him trying to win the show in the end.”
Behind the scenes, however, the marriage was rapidly falling apart.
Reportedly, Jenkins had already been convicted of a**aulting a former girlfriend in Canada years earlier, a criminal record that never surfaced during VH1’s background checks.
Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
In June 2009, just months before Fiore’s passing, he was also arrested in Las Vegas following an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife.
In August 2009, witnesses described a heated argument as the couple attended a poker tournament in San Diego, with investigators later determining that the dispute was fueled by Jenkins’ jealousy after Fiore spent time on her phone texting an ex-boyfriend.
Days later, on August 15, Jasmine’s mutilated body was discovered inside a suitcase abandoned in a dumpster in Buena Park, California.
In an alleged attempt to prevent authorities from identifying her, her teeth and fingers had been removed.
Reportedly, investigators ultimately identified the 28-year-old model through the serial numbers on her breast implants.
By then, Ryan had already fled California. Authorities alleged he drove to Washington state before crossing into Canada by boat as prosecutors charged him with first-degree homicide, triggering an international manhunt.
Days later, on August 23, 2009, motel employees discovered the 32-year-old had taken his life inside the Thunderbird Motel in Hope, British Columbia.
Investigators recovered a laptop containing a digital “Last Will and Testament,” in which Jenkins expressed both love and resentment toward Fiore and accused her of infidelity, but never directly confessed to the ki**ing.
The scandal quickly derailed both reality shows he had starred in.
Megan Wants a Millionaire was pulled from the air after only three episodes, while the completed season of I Love Money 3, which Jenkins had won, was permanently shelved and has never aired.
Cronin later described the tragedy as the darkest chapter of his career, saying, “It’s the worst thing to ever happen to me… When something comes that close to home, that’s a really scary thing.”
The case also exposed major flaws in reality TV casting.
The production company had hired outside investigators to vet contestants, but Ryan’s prior Canadian a**ault conviction went undetected because of failures in the international background check process.
What began as a search for reality TV fame ultimately became one of the industry’s darkest cautionary tales.
Image source: Buena Park Police Department
#9 Will Hayden
Will Hayden rose to fame as the founder of Red Jacket Firearms and the central figure of Discovery Channel’s hit reality series Sons of Guns, which aired from 2011 to 2014.
Cultivating an image as a master gunsmith with a booming personality, Hayden led his Baton Rouge crew and family members, including his daughter, Stephanie, in building complex, custom weaponry for collectors and law enforcement.
Reportedly, drawing millions of viewers per episode, the show made Will a recognizable star across firearm culture and mainstream media, spawning several successful merchandise lines and celebrity partnerships.
However, at the height of his fame in August 2014, law enforcement arrested Hayden on severe child mo***tation charges.
Though he initially dismissed the allegations as the work of a vengeful ex-girlfriend, the floodgates opened weeks later.
Victims, including his own eldest daughter, Stephanie, came forward to law enforcement and national media, revealing a decades-long pattern of s**ual violence.
While appearing on the Dr. Phil show in 2014, Stephanie told the host, “I decided to appear on Dr. Phil to tell my story exclusively because I know he would take it seriously.”
Image credits: Jupiter Entertainment
“With my father now in jail, everyone in my family and in our company are now talking openly for the first time.”
She added, “I have nothing to gain from this exclusive interview, but to begin living in truth and getting help for myself and my sister. I just pray that our story will somehow prevent another victim from staying silent.”
Reportedly, after the arrest, an additional woman stepped forward, reporting that Will had repeatedly r**ed her in the early 1990s when she was just 12 years old.
Following the allegations, Discovery permanently canceled Sons of Guns, pulled all five seasons from syndication, and scrubbed the show from its digital platforms.
Despite Hayden maintaining his innocence, two separate Louisiana juries in April 2017 found him guilty of multiple counts, including two counts of aggravated r**e and one count of forcible r**e.
The following month, a judge handed down a maximum sentence of three consecutive life sentences plus an additional 40 years, ruling that he is completely ineligible for probation, parole, or early release.
The disgraced reality star is currently serving out his life sentences at the maximum-security Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Image source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
#10 Matt Wright
Matt Wright built a reputation as Australia’s celebrity crocodile wrangler, turning his dangerous work capturing and relocating massive saltwater crocodiles into an international television career.
His expeditions across the Northern Territory made him the face of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler and later Netflix’s Wild Croc Territory, where he used helicopters and boats to relocate some of the country’s most dangerous wildlife.
In February 2022, a helicopter owned by Wright’s company crashed during a crocodile egg collection operation, resulting in a fatal accident.
The crash claimed the life of Matt’s close friend and Outback Wrangler co-star Chris “Willow” Wilson, while pilot Sebastian Robinson survived with life-altering injuries.
Wright was not on board the aircraft at the time.
Following an investigation into the crash, offcials alleged he lied to police about the helicopter’s fuel levels and later visited Robinson in hospital, pressuring the critically injured pilot to alter official flight records in an effort to conceal safety shortcuts within his aviation business.
Image credits: willow_nt/Instagram
Following a month-long trial, a jury found him guilty in August 2025 on two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, ordered to serve 5 months with the remainder suspended, fined $3,483 USD, and released in May 2026.
In July 2026, Matt abandoned his appeal against the convictions, revealing he had spent around $1,398,400 USD on legal fees.
Financially drained, he also parted ways with his legal team and began representing himself in an ongoing civil lawsuit filed by Wilson’s widow, Danielle, who alleges Wright’s company operated under unsafe practices that contributed to her husband’s passing.
Once celebrated for showcasing Australia’s rugged outback and wildlife conservation efforts, Matt has since become more closely associated with the fatal helicopter crash and the criminal convictions that followed.
Image source: Matt Wright/YouTube
#11 Todd And Julie Chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley rose to fame as the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, the hit USA Network reality series that premiered in 2014.
The show followed the wealthy family’s lavish lifestyle in Georgia and Tennessee, with Todd’s outspoken personality, strict parenting style, and close-knit family dynamics becoming its trademark.
Over 10 seasons, the Chrisleys became some of reality television’s most recognizable faces, with their popularity spawning the spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley, centered on their children Chase and Savannah.
As Todd and Julie continued building their television image, federal investigators were quietly assembling a case against the couple behind the scenes.
In 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy.
Prosecutors alleged that they had submitted falsified financial documents to secure more than $30 million in loans from community banks, using the money to fund the extravagant lifestyle showcased on television.
They were also accused of concealing income from the IRS and attempting to evade taxes through a series of fraudulent financial transactions.
After a three-week federal trial, a jury found both Todd and Julie guilty in June 2022.
Image credits: SoReal/YouTube
Later that year, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison while Julie received a seven-year sentence, with the couple reporting to separate correctional facilities in January 2023.
Their convictions abruptly ended Chrisley Knows Best, bringing the long-running reality series to a close.
After serving just over two years behind bars, Todd and Julie were granted full presidential pardons by President Donald Trump in May 2025 following a high-profile campaign led by their daughter, Savannah, who had publicly argued that her parents were unfairly prosecuted.
The pardons led to their immediate release after they had served roughly 28 months in prison.
Rather than stepping away from the spotlight, the Chrisleys quickly returned to television and public life.
Later in 2025, the couple documented their lives after prison in Lifetime’s docuseries The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, giving viewers an inside look at their adjustment to life after incarceration.
They also relaunched their podcast as Chrisley Confessions 2.0, where they regularly discuss their legal battle, prison experiences, marriage, and family life.
In 2026, the couple filed a lawsuit against their former defense attorneys, alleging legal misconduct that they claim contributed to their convictions, while maintaining their innocence.
Image source: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images
#12 Steve McBee Sr.
Steve McBee Sr. built a successful agricultural empire long before entering the world of reality television.
As the founder of McBee Farm & Cattle Co., he oversaw more than 40,000 acres of farmland in Missouri and became the face of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, which premiered in 2024.
The series followed Steve and his four sons as they navigated the pressures of running the family business, managing massive debt, and competing over who would eventually take control of the company.
However, in 2024, his rising fame took a hit when prosecutors alleged that between 2018 and 2020, McBee knowingly underreported crop yields.
He was also accused of submitting false planting dates and concealing grain sales to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in federally backed crop insurance payments.
In November that year, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, admitting his role in the scheme.
In October 2025, Steve was sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution, along with additional financial penalties.
Image credits: stevenmcbee/Instagram
He surrendered to the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota, in December 2025 to begin serving his sentence.
Although imprisoned, McBee remained at the center of the family’s reality-TV drama.
Before reporting to prison, he stunned his children by naming his ex-wife, Kristi McBee, as interim president of the family business.
Kristi ultimately declined the role, prompting their eldest son, Steven McBee Jr., to step in and lead the company through mounting financial challenges.
In July 2026, Steve further surprised both fans and his family by participating in a podcast interview from prison, where he discussed his relationship with girlfriend Masha Petrova and hinted at the possibility of marriage.
His comments on the Roxanne and Shantel podcast reportedly blindsided his children and sparked fresh family tensions.
Despite his original two-year sentence, Steven McBee Jr. revealed in July 2026 that his father had qualified for an early release program.
Steve is now expected to leave federal prison in September 2026, before transitioning to a period of home confinement while continuing to deal with the financial and personal fallout from his fraud conviction.
Image source: Bravo
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