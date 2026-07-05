Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 05-July-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times‘ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

fivefold

Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 05-July-2026

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

f*******, d*******

d******, d******, d******, e******, f******, v******

d*****, d*****, d*****, d*****, e*****, f*****, f*****, f*****, f*****, i*****, l*****, v*****, v*****

d****, d****, d****, f****, f****, l****, o****, o****, o****, o****, o****, o****, v****, v****

d***, d***, d***, d***, d***, f***, f***, f***, f***, f***, i***, l***, l***, l***, o***, o***, v***, v***, v***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Exclusive Interview with Rising Actress Mollee Gray
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2018
Twisters Review: Pure Thrills Without the Politics
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024
24 Funny Mother’s Day Gifts For The Mom Who Swears Like A Sailor And Laughs At Everything
3 min read
May, 14, 2026
The Middle: Our Favorite Secondary Characters from the Series
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 21-January-2026
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2026
Everything We Know about Power Season 6
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2018