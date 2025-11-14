Volunteer Paints A Picture Of How Terrifying The Bushfires Actually Are

The entire world is currently aware of the situation in Australia, where bushfires are ravaging the country. The flames have already consumed an estimated 10.7 million hectares (26 million acres; 107,000 square kilometers; 41,000 square miles), along with over 5,900 buildings (including over 2,204 homes). Unfortunately, the number of human casualties is growing by the day with the current number being 28 (as of 8 January 2020). And as people from all around the globe donate as well as spread awareness, one woman decided to share what it really feels like to be in the midst of an uncontrollable bushfire.
The remedial therapist volunteered to help during the Black Saturday bushfires that hit Victoria in 2009. The fires of 2009 are amongst Australia’s all-time worst bushfire disasters that claimed 173 people’s lives. Bec Helvete details the absolute horror she witnessed during her two weeks of volunteering.
Massive bushfires are currently ravaging Australia
In the midst of people’s reactions, one woman decided to share her story of what it’s like to be in the middle of things
Bored Panda reached out to Bec for additional comment and she provided more information on the situation. “I used to be a massage therapist but these days, I work in offices,” Helvete started by introducing herself. “I am a burlesque performer who hangs out in the goth and metal scenes. I am an animal lover and activist type.” She also mentioned that it was people arguing over politics in regards to the fires that prompted her to post the message on Facebook. “People were reading articles and not really understanding the situation,” she explained. Bec penned the post to encourage people to help and it pushed her to talk about things that she’s not exactly comfortable with, but thought had to be said.
“I have not volunteered yet this time due to severe ill health I was plagued with for most of last year,” the woman elaborated on why she hasn’t joined the efforts this time around. “I am still trying to find something I can do.” Helvete encouraged people to contact various organizations, like the South Australian Country Fire Service (CFS), and see what volunteers they need. “The person who organizes the massage volunteers did this originally,” the former volunteer added.
When asked how people responded to her post, Bec said that it was mostly positive. “I kept the original post private to avoid issues,” she explained on why she tried to keep it mostly to herself. But as the post was picked up by other people, Helvete wanted people to focus more on the issue at hand rather than her.
