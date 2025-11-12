Artist Creates Life-Size Sculptures Of Women Inspired By Renaissance Art, Reveals The Beauty Of Female Form

Chinese artist Luo Li Rong creates life-size bronze sculpture art of women inspired by Renaissance and Baroque sculpting techniques. Her statues are usually captured in motion, often with their dresses or garments seemingly fluttering in the breeze around them, and the artist’s meticulous attention to detail ensures that every crease and fold is precisely where it should be. Rong has been creating modern sculptures for much of her life, having studied at Beijing’s Academy of Fine Arts under the guidance of a famous sculptor Wang Du. Later she turned her attention to sculpting techniques used by European artists in the Renaissance and Baroque periods, something that seems to define much of her contemporary, realistic artworks. Scroll down for some of her best sculptures, combining the best of Renaissance and modern art techniques.

More info: Luo Li Rong | Facebook (h/t)

Artist Creates Life-Size Sculptures Of Women Inspired By Renaissance Art, Reveals The Beauty Of Female Form
Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
