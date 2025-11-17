62 Lifelike Pet Portraits That I Create With The Help Of Embroidery

Embroidery has always held a special place in my heart. From an early age, I was drawn to this art form and found joy in creating intricate patterns with thread. However, it wasn’t until I got my own Labrador that I discovered the beauty of embroidering pet portraits.

When I decided to try my hand at embroidering a portrait of my pet, I had incredible fun with the process. It didn’t take me long for my hobby to become an integral part of my life.

Each pet portrait is unique and conveys the essence and personality of a furry companion. I pay great attention to detail to create a one-of-a-kind piece that will be a lasting memory of our beloved pet.

An embroidered pet portrait is a unique gift for a pet owner, or if you want to celebrate the special bond you share with your furry friend.

If you are interested in ordering one, please check out my website. I hope you enjoy my work as much as I enjoy creating it!

More info: oksanabalanovska.com | Instagram | Facebook | pinterest.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

