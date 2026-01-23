80 Funny Memes To Remind You How Awesome Cats Are

Cats rule the internet, we just browse it now and then. There is a ceaseless need for more cute cat pics just so meme makers have something to add captions to. It also helps quite a bit that cats are constantly getting themselves into predicaments that are pretty meme worthy. Don’t believe me? Keep scrolling.
To help educate the non-believers, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from the aptly named “cool cat society” page featuring our feline friends. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
Long before TikTok filters and high speed fiber optics existed, humans were already deeply committed to the noble pursuit of looking at funny pictures of cats. It might seem like a modern phenomenon but our ancestors were likely just as distracted by feline antics as we are today. While ancient Egyptians worshipped them as literal gods, the Victorian era gave us the first true ancestor of the cat meme.
A photographer named Harry Pointer began taking photos of cats in the 1870s and adding funny captions to them to increase their appeal. He realized that a cat sitting in a basket was cute but a cat sitting in a basket with a caption about going to the market was comedy gold. You can see some of these early Victorian cat photos to realize that the internet did not actually invent humor because it just gave it a faster delivery system.
These early postcards were the viral hits of the nineteenth century and they set the stage for a global obsession that would only grow with the invention of the computer. As the world moved into the early days of the world wide web things were a bit like the Wild West. Before social media platforms dominated our lives people shared images on message boards and through email chains.
In 2007 a fat grey British Shorthair looked at the camera with an expression of pure longing and the caption I can has cheezburger changed the course of human history. These memes used a specific kind of broken English known as lolspeak which perfectly captured the internal monologue we assume cats have. It turns out that humans love imagining that their pets are slightly illiterate and perpetually hungry. This era proved that cats were the perfect vessels for our own social anxieties and weird cravings. This was not just a passing fad but the beginning of a digital language that transcended borders and cultures.
Why cats and not dogs or iguanas you might ask. Researchers have actually looked into the science of why feline content is so addictive. A famous study by Jessica Gall Myrick found that watching cat videos actually boosts viewers energy and positive emotions while decreasing negative feelings like anxiety and sadness. Essentially cat memes are a form of digital therapy that costs nothing and has zero side effects other than the occasional productivity loss at work. Evolution also plays a role through a concept called the baby schema which was explored by ethologist Konrad Lorenz.
Cats have large eyes and round faces that trigger the same nurturing instincts we have for human infants. This makes us biologically predisposed to find them irresistible. When you combine those biological triggers with the fact that cats often act like tiny chaotic roommates it is no wonder they dominate our screens.
Cats work so well as memes because of their natural aloofness and dignity. When a dog does something silly it often feels like they are trying to make us happy because they are people pleasers. When a cat does something silly it looks like a regal creature who has experienced a sudden and embarrassing loss of grace. That contrast between their supposed royal nature and their actual clumsiness is the engine of internet humor. We cannot talk about cat memes without mentioning the legends like Grumpy Cat whose real name was Tardar Sauce. She became a global icon simply because she looked permanently unimpressed with everything in existence.
Then there was Nyan Cat which was an 8 bit animation of a cat with a pastry body flying through space to a catchy tune. You can revisit the original Nyan Cat video if you want to test your mental endurance for repetitive music. These cats became massive brands and moved from the fringes of message boards to the center of mainstream culture.
As the internet moved from static images to video cats adapted perfectly to every new platform. We went from the Keyboard Cat playing people off the stage to the modern era of TikTok and Instagram Reels. Now we have cats like Stepan the Ukrainian cat who stares blankly at cocktails while disco lights flash or cats that use specialized buttons to talk back to their owners. The medium changes but the message remains the same.
Cats are weird and they do not care about your rules and they are infinitely more interesting than most humans. The rise of the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme showed that cats can even be used to represent our complex emotional reactions to conflict. This specific meme template allowed people to project their own arguments onto a confused white cat sitting at a dinner table which is peak internet creativity.
As we look toward the future of the internet it is safe to say that cats will still be at the helm of the ship. Whether it is through artificial intelligence generating hyper realistic kittens or the next viral video of a cat falling off a television our fascination shows no signs of waning. We use them to express love and sarcasm and anger and laziness because they are the universal language of the digital age. They represent our collective psyche in a way that no other animal can. As long as there are people with five minutes to kill and an internet connection there will be cats doing something ridiculous to make us smile. We are just living in their world and we are lucky they let us take pictures of them for our own entertainment.
