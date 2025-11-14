29 Celebrity Encounters That People Found Old Photos Of And Decided To Share

It’s hard to figure out what to say when you meet a celebrity. Whether you’re at a meet and greet where you only have a few seconds to try to sum up your feelings, or you’ve accidentally run into a familiar face in public where you should be able to introduce yourself more informally, most of us go blank when we have to talk to somebody we admire. Fortunately, celebrities are used to fans being nervous, but would prefer if you kept it casual and remembered that the people who produced the work that you look up to them for are still people!
Here are some people’s memories of times they did their best to make a good impression, or realized mom and dad were cooler than they thought when they found pictures of their relatives who got lucky enough to bypass the whole dilemma by casually hanging out or working with celebrities.
#1 One Time I Saw Samuel L. Jackson At An Airport And He Saw Me And My Cousin Hovering Around Trying To Work Up The Courage To Ask Him For A Photo And Then He Came Over To Us And Said, ‘Y’all Motherf**kers Want A Photo?
Image source: spacedtyler
#2 My Dad With David Bowie In A Vacation In Greece. 1988
Image source: reddit.com
#3 My Cool Mom Partying With Robin Williams And Billy Crystal In LA In 1982
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Old Man With Cigar Spoiled The Photo With Celebrity
Image source: tristashtuk
#5 My Grandfather (Right) With Elvis Presley (Left) In Post-War Germany. Late 1950’s
Image source: reddit.com
#6 My Grandma Always Used To Tell Us About This Kid That Would Sing At The Resort On Her Vacations In Hawaii. Turns Out That Kid Was Bruno Mars. 1990
Image source: reddit.com
#7 My Stepdad Did The All The Flight Rigging For Jamie Lee Curtis In True Lies. He’s 70 This Year And Going Strong As An Ox. This Is Him With Arnold Schwarzenegger And Jamie Lee Curtis
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Shaquille O’neal Lifting Me Up By Neck (Realistically, My Arm) 15 Minutes Prior To Playing A Football Game With Him
Image source: reddit.com
#9 My Mom And Bob Ross During An Event In Central Park, NYC In 1989
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Was Lucky Enough To Pull Over Al Pacino
Image source: pikabu
#11 My Uncle Photo Bombing Jimmy Carter, 1980
Image source: reddit.com
#12 My Grandpa Worked As A Park Ranger In Yellowstone, Where He Took This Photo Of The Three Stooges When They Visited. 1969
Image source: reddit.com
#13 My Grandma Visited His Store And Asked If He Ever Goes There. He Came Out The Back And Spent The Next Hour Chatting With Her In 1992
Image source: reddit.com
#14 The Time I Was A Little Nervous To Meet Morgan Freeman
Image source: loosegravel2
#15 Mid To Late 1970s, My Dad Graduating A Class Taught By Chuck Norris
Image source: reddit.com
#16 My Dad Showing Mr. Rogers The Process Of Designing Toys On Mr. Rogers Neighborhood (1986)
Image source: reddit.com
#17 My Uncle Coached Hollywood Actors In The 1990s. Casually Carrying Jeff Goldblum Around Here. Los Angeles, California
Image source: reddit.com
#18 I Met Burt Reynolds In 1979 In Jupiter Florida At The Burt Reynolds Dinner Theatre. My Aunt Was Performing A Musical There. I Even Got A Ride In The Bandit. Was A Great Memory From My Childhood. Rip
Image source: reddit.com
#19 My Grandmother And ‘Big John’ Candy. She Was A Secretary For The Accounting Firm That Handled His Finances. August 1988
Image source: reddit.com
#20 My Mom Interviewing Jagger And Brian Jones For Tiger Beat Magazine In The Late 1960’s
Image source: reddit.com
#21 My Mom With Ice Cube Circa 1992
Image source: reddit.com
#22 My Grandfather With Elvis Presley. 1950’s
Image source: reddit.com
#23 In 1983 I Was Chosen Along With 3 Other Students To Interview Ozzy Osbourne For Newsday/Kidsday Newspaper In NYC
Image source: reddit.com
#24 1990: A Fan Gets A Photo With Bob Ross And A Landscape He Painted Using Ross’ Series
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Roommate’s Mom Dated James Gandolfini For Awhile In The 1980s
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Terry Crews And His Classmate, Voted Most Likely To Succeed In His Yearbook (1986)
Image source: reddit.com
#27 My Girlfriend’s Mom Met Al Pacino
Image source: pikabu
#28 My Mom Posing With Eazy-E Outside Of A London Hotel In The Late 80s
Image source: reddit.com
#29 My Grandmother Was An Interpreter For Chuck Norris
Image source: Sandra96
Follow Us