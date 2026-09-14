“It’s Not AI”: 63 People Who Got Called Liars For Telling Stories They Swear Are 100% True

In an age of photo manipulation, misinformation, AI and blatant bull, it’s not unusual to think, “Yeah right!” at least a couple of times a week. Some people love to tell tall tales just for clout. They fib with their chests out, and lie unprovoked.
It’s becoming more and more difficult to separate fact from fiction. But sometimes, the strangest tales actually do turn out to be true. Someone asked, “What is something that happened to you that is 100% real, but nobody believes you when you tell the story?” and you could be forgiven for thinking that we’re living through the revenge of Pinocchio.
There’s the nurse who swears a man came back to life, the person who claims to have been hit by the same drunk driver twice (two years apart), and others who have been called liars for telling what they know to be the truth. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most unbelievable encounters. And while we don’t have receipts, we’ve decided to give these netizens the benefit of the doubt. Upvote the ones you think are true.
#1
I’ve been hit by the same drunk driver twice… two years apart, at the same location. And he fled the scene… twice.
Image source: Stacy Tatianna, Getty Images
#2
I’m a hospice nurse. I declared a patient, sat there with his family for over 30mins afterwards. My man popped back up and said God told him it wasn’t time. He lived another 8 months. I started believing in God after that.
Image source: snkali, Ben Iwara
#3
It’s not AI. Literally my back yard sky days after my dog passed away.
Image source: Cindy
#4
My sister [passed away] nearly five years ago. About two weeks after [passed away], I told my husband that I would love to hear her voice again. The next morning, my phone updated twice (which was odd) and when the updates finished, old voicemails I had deleted were back, three of which were from my sister. The first one started with, “This is your sister calling. I was calling to tell you that I love you and miss you and am so thankful you’re mine.” I have saved those voicemails in multiple places so I can hear her any time I want.
Image source: bsvg1227, Getty Images
#5
I was in NYC in the early 2000s and was trying to catch a cab by Central Park and none would stop. A guy stopped one for me, I turned around to thank him… it was Adam Sandler.
Image source: Elynette, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#6
When my dad was 70 he passed from a major heart attack. They brought him back to life but said he would be a mental vegetable for the rest of his life because he was gone for too long. He had to be restrained to the hospital bed because he kept trying to leave because he was mentally gone. He woke up two weeks later totally mentally back to normal and went back to work that same year. He lived another fifteen years and passed in 2024 at 85.
Image source: Melle, Curated Lifestyle
#7
I got in a car with Ariel Castro, I was 17 being young and dumb walking to my boyfriend’s house after leaving school early Unknown to anyone. When they found the girls then showed the guy I literally [was in shock], his face was imbedded in my memory… he asked if I wanted a ride, I hesitated then he he said “I’m not going to do anything” and at 17 I thought “yep that sounds safe”.
Image source: kriszlatanov, FBI
#8
I walked into…crawled into… an ER with a white cell count of 390,000. It should be under 10,000.
It was leukemia and 16 years later, I’m still alive.
Nobody ever believes my count was that high…
Image source: Stella-Bella the rescued GSD
#9
I encountered both a wolf and a bear on the same forest hike when I was 15. First the wolf, we stared at each other from a couple of meters away and then she calmly walked pass me. About an hour later a bear walked to me, stopped to sniff me for a minute or so and then continued on. People always politely roll their eyes at me, but that’s okay. It was an incredible experience.
Image source: 🇫🇮Knittykit, Zdeněk Macháček
#10
Everyone else got something terrifying. Me and my friends (HS) were at a park, just so HAPPENED to be April 1st. Lady and a dude get out of their car, another person in a suit gets out, and they’re dressed FANCY, wedding fancy. Me and my buddies are nosy, so we go ask what’s going on. They’re GETTING MARRIED, but none of their friends came cuz they thought it was an April fools prank! So me and my friends stood in for their wedding. No one believes us! That happened 10 years ago.
Image source: RoseHoardsGatorade, Wedding Dreamz
#11
My husband was wearing hearing aides in both ears. One day on a work trip he returned to the hotel, went to remove the hearing aides and they were on the dresser. He hasn’t worn them in 23 years.
Image source: user4098248722158 Brenda, Curated Lifestyle
#12
Gave my uncle with cancer $100 to get an uber/grab lunch for his chemo appointment. I only had $103 to start with. I went to the store to buy a drink and got a $1 lottery ticket and won $100.
Image source: adriana t, Adil Edin
#13
My uncle was babysiting me one day and he put a movie on and told me to sit and watch it and said he was going to the toilet five minutes went by he didn’t come back so I went to look for him to find him in my mum’s room wearing her high heels and dress with lipstick on. Told my mum when she got back from work but she didn’t believe me even now when I tell her she still thinks I’m joking. That was 15 years ago.
Image source: maria henderson, Edu Bastidas
#14
I got taken by a rip current when I was 10 years old and a voice told me that if I listened to it then I would survive. It told me to relax my body and to go with the water. I did and the water gently took me back to the shore.
Image source: OhThatsVictoria, nikko macaspac
#15
While I was on vacation I stopped to get groceries for our rental house – a woman was asking for food for her 4 kids in a grocery store parking lot I didn’t have any cash but told her I would pay for groceries she shopped and her total was $164 dollars (kind of a lot) but it was my good deed. Later that evening we went to the casino and I don’t gamble but I put 20 bucks in a slot machine and won $164 dollars exactly on the first spin.
Image source: ciaobellaallora
#16
I was approached by Israel Keyes at a gas pump at night right before he arrested. My 3 little dogs popped out and started going [crazy] and he backtracked to his car.
Image source: Jamie Prasil
#17
(In 1994) When I was about 4, my family and I were at the mall and this guy came up to me and pulled me by the hand and told me that I’d be punished if I didnt go with him. I tried walking back to my sister but he dragged me out of the store and pulled my hair and whispered that I was being naughty and the devil was coming for me. I started crying loudly and I just stared at the man walking by us. This man turned around and stopped us right before we walked out. He pulled me away and threw him on the floor. They actually arrested him and the cops went to check his vehicle and found another little girl in his trunk and thankfully she was still alive. I’m so thankful that man payed attention.
Image source: Cdma
#18
My ex chased me down with a knife one time. I ran in to the bedroom and locked the door and started praying. I had 911 on the call and I only gave them the address and just kept scream praying. He was smashing himself against the door and it felt like the whole house was shaking. When the cops arrived, they kicked open the front door that was locked and deadbolted. Yet, they COULD NOT break down the bedroom door. They had to remove the entire frame to finally get me out. Once out, I saw there was EVERYWHERE. Also, my kids’ bedroom door DIDNT have a lock. At one time I heard [him] walk away and it turns out he had left to try to open that door but my daughter says that the door wouldn’t open either! She said he heard him jiggling and hitting the doorknob and it would not open! If the door would have opened, I would have heard it and I would have ran out and he would have had us all.
Image source: LydiaLove86
#19
I found the same photo of a random Guy, 3 years apart and in différents places.
Image source: Margaux
#20
I was once skinny.
Image source: Paulie
#21
A cabinet fell on my child and his head was sliced open to the point that his skull was exposed.. the hospital had to airlift him to the nearest PICU and we were told he probably wasn’t going to make it, and if he did, he would probably have severe internal damage… He walked out of that hospital the next afternoon, with a scar and a concussion.
Image source: Lindy Baker
#22
it was 1996, I was waiting for the bus. A bus pulls up that said it was an express going right to the location I needed to go to.
The bus drive said I would get there 30 mins fastest. I got on the bus sat in the front talked with the bus driver the whole time. I was 7 months pregnant he was really nice. I was the only passenger on the bus.
I arrived to my stop and my beeper is going crazy. I called my mom. she asked me if I was okay. apparently the regular bus i took got into a horrible accident and a few people were seriously injured and some passed.
I told my mom and my friends I took an express. apparently via never had an express bus. I called and they said the never had an express bus to that route. I road a bus that never existed and avoided being involved in a crash.
Image source: Behavioral Science
#23
About 20 years ago I was working as a CNA at a hospital when a man walked up to me and asked me where the smoking area was. I told him. He then explained to me that he was the guitarist for the band Puddle of Mudd and asked if there was a less populated area for him to go because he didn’t want attention of fans while he was here visiting. I told him where he could go and he then asked me if I could show him the way. I agreed. As we were getting ready to step on the elevator together my supervisor came around the corner and said I had a patient that needed me and could not leave the floor at that time. I apologized to the man and went back to work. My husband and I saw him on America’s Most Wanted a few days later. He was impersonating the guitarist in an attempt to kidnap women. His name was Marvin Martin Minter.
Image source: Nurse Tabitha
#24
Before my son was born I had a dream about him, every single facial feature in the dream my son has. I literally saw his face before he was born.
Image source: user432098903564
#25
I was in my 20s and I went for a run down a country road. I had ran that path hundreds of times. Suddenly a car with 4 men dressed in dark colors drove by me very slowly. They drove back and forth and I knew it was my day to pass away. Out of nowhere, this large blue eyed husky dog shows up and starts running with me. The car with the 4 men drove by again and this time it left. The husky ran with me all the way to my house, and then looked up at me as if he was saying I’m safe now. I ran that path a hundred times and never saw that dog, nor did I see it again. I swear to this day that dog was an angel protecting me.
Image source: Tammy
#26
Sometimes when I ask someone a question I can hear the answer in my head. So when they answer I feel like they’re repeating themselves, and that’s when I realize that I actually heard the answer in my head.
Image source: Ms. T
#27
I was watching tv in my basement around 1am one night, when suddenly I became really hungry and specifically craved a pb&j. Unusual for me. I went upstairs and noticed the dryer was on, so my husband must have put some laundry on before going to bed a while ago. I began making the sandwich in the kitchen and heard a voice proclaim loudly in my head “GO TO THE DRYER NOW”. I dropped the knife and ran to the dryer, opened it, and my precious cat was in there. He had been sleeping inside and unknowingly, my husband put it on. He survived and is thriving to this day, but wouldn’t have if I hadn’t heard the voice. I still can’t believe it.
Image source: Kathleen M
#28
I see people in my dreams that I haven’t spoken too in a long time and they will contact me that day.
Image source: ashbash
#29
After miscarrying a set of twins and then my second pregnancy, by my third I started bleeding the same day I found out. Went to the ER and they told me basically go home and let the miscarriage happen, to early to attempt to save it. My grandma was visiting from PR at the time and I remember she prayed so much. She told me the next day she was reading this book of miracle stories and the one she read that night was about a woman who was told she was miscarrying but the baby survived. I go back next week to make sure I had “passed” the miscarriage and wouldn’t need a d&c. Boom, heartbeat. The whole pregnancy my husband and I kept seeing 11:11 and we’d always make a wish that the baby would make it to term and be born healthy. On 11/10 at 33 weeks I go into labor. My husband jokes “imagine he’s born on 11/11?” Sure enough, he was born on 11/11 at 11pm. And the first picture taken of us, the clock reads 11:11 in the background.
Image source: Nat
#30
Driving down the road, light was red so I started to stop. It turned green. My grandma screamed STOP THE CAR! DO NOT GO ON GREEN! So I stopped. A huge ford250 came blasting through the intersection. My grandma had passed years before.
Image source: duhhmama
#31
I was kidnapped when i was six by an older kid ( he was 16 / 18 and i was 6 ) he released me that same day. no one came looking for me and they told me I was a pathological liar. He now works with kids as a PE teacher.
Image source: julia_98xx
#32
I went to a nightclub with a Russian billionaire when I was about 18. When I went to the toilet his two massive security guards came with me, cleared the floor where I was walking and both stood behind me with backs turned. They checked every single bottle the Russian drank making sure the seals hadn’t been broken. The looks people gave me as they walked me to the toilet… I felt like a god.
Image source: jmeknt
#33
Nurse here! I watched a man on a motorcycle get hit 55mph by an Altima on a rural road. I saw him fly 20 feet in the air and land on the highway head first. Held his hand while he was passing away and I was on the phone with 911. Tons of “people” ran up surrounding us as I was assessing his vitals for dispatch. They began praying, some speaking in tongues. Heard the siren of the first emergency vehicle approaching. Looked up (still on the phone) and all the “people” were gone. His color started returning and his almost nonexistent heart rate began climbing. He ended up Vitalinked out by helicopter to a hospital an hour away. Followed up with his best friend I met on scene during the chaos. He made a full recovery. No head, neck or spinal injury…nothing but a broken femur. Physically impossible. I know those were angels that surrounded us praying.
Image source: LaurenWard
#34
Thought my boyfriend was cheating. Prayed in the car and asked for a sign… within 30 seconds… saw a big billboard in red with white lettering that said “this could be your sign” and then my bf and his ex drove in the opposite lane of traffic beside me… WITHIN 30-45 SECONDS AFTER I PRAYED.
Image source: Ash yaps
#35
I have a history of infertility and miscarriages. When I was pregnant with my daughter, around 6 weeks, I started bleeding heavily. I knew I was miscarrying again, and I sat on the toilet, bleeding, and just begged God with everything in me “Please don’t take my baby, please don’t take my baby” I said it over and over again. We went to the hospital, and shockingly there was a heartbeat. My daughter is now 16 months old, sleeping beside me.
Image source: Mary Call
#36
I was in a horrible car accident in the pouring rain at 1am. A cab driver pulled up and got in the car with me through the passenger door. He was so calm and comforting he handed me my phone for me to call 911 that had gone flying. He stayed and held my hand till he said “I see lights coming to help, I better go, you are safe now.” When the police and EMS arrived they couldn’t open any doors and had to use a machine to cut the doors open. The same door the cab driver had easily just opened and closed when he got in. I told them a cab driver had just left when they pulled up and they said no cars were parked by my and no one had just left as the road was wide open and not a car in sight. I think he was an angel and he saved me.
Image source: M.C.Mama
#37
I gave my last twenty dollars to a guy holding a sign asking for food. I was on my way to buy medicine because I was so sick I figured I could just use my credit card bc I literally had 0 dollars after that and I put in my phone number in after not being there for years and I had 20 dollars in rewards to use.
Image source: Fishstickxo
#38
I never told anyone because they would never believe me but I passed Amy Willard’s abandoned car that night. I snuck out of my house just to drive around, I did this A LOT!! I’ve lived with this for 30yrs.
Image source: Mo-Reagan
#39
My grandpa swore I saved him. We flew in to tell him goodbye, I was only four. My family says I climbed up beside him in the hospital bed and I rubbed his arms and then I told him it would be ok now he would feel better (he later said my touch burned like fire) within the next few hours he was walking outside of the hospital smoking a cigarette and went home. He lived another ten years.
Image source: hannahbananah
#40
During covid my now fiancé and I were BROKE! We had gotten all our stimulus checks, unemployment money and couldn’t find work. We were about to lose everything and had no idea how we were going to manage. We had decided earlier that day to just let everything go and live out of a car or try to live out of a storage unit since it would be risky but cheap. I walked out of the house and something told me to check the mail. Walked over to the mailbox and opened it and there was a letter from the US Treasury. For a little over $3,000. Just what we needed catch up on everything. To this day I still reminisce on those times.
Image source: Matthew Rey Elizalde
#41
Happened pretty recently but people believe it, my wife and I had been trying to have a baby for 5 years and finally can say we are expecting.
Image source: Owen Shelton 🇺🇸 🇩🇪
#42
That I actually got clean 11-28-2019, still hard for me to believe sometimes.
Image source: Bumdeal
#43
I met Vince Neil in a bar in Dallas and asked him to call my brother and mom because I knew they would never believe me but they were asleep and wouldn’t answer!
The craziest part of the story is that he wanted me to leave with him and I was young and nervous so I declined but they just looked at me like, oh yeah hmmm.
Image source: kimkizakavich1
#44
When I was 38 weeks pregnant I told my obgyn that I had a bad feeling the umbilical cord was wrapped around my unborn babies neck. My OB did an ultrasound and said everything looked normal. 3 weeks later I went into labor…36 hours of labor and nothing he ever dropped and the nurse said let’s go another round I said no this baby isn’t coming out that way. I DEMANDED for a c-section and my baby had the cord wrapped around his neck 3 times. He would have been gone if I didn’t have a c-section. That baby is now a handsome, thriving 26 year old man.
Image source: Debbie
#45
I was getting ready for work one morning standing in the mirror. I bent down to go in cabinet. When I came back up my reflection was still bent down. Was about half a second. Then I watched as it raised back up and went back to matching my movements.
Image source: e l875
#46
I heard a loud voice in my ear yell WAKE UP, then I opened my eyes my baby was falling off the bed, I had a split second to grab him. No one else was home.
Image source: Tracey 🇨🇦
#47
I was only 19 and already married. We went to my in-laws house for dinner, met their friend Eric. After we hung out, and played pool with him in their rec room. In the mid 90s I had no idea who Eric Clapton was. He was really nice too.
Image source: litlBee.L
#48
In 2014 my daughter Holly passed tragically and unexpectedly. I cried hysterically for weeks. I went to bed one night sobbing myself to sleep telling God how alone I was in the world. Later in the middle of the night I woke up hearing foreign words. I sat up and wrote down how they sounded. I didn’t remember until late afternoon the next day. I plugged the words into Google and it came back as “You are not alone” in Hebrew. Ive been reading The Bible and a believer since.
Image source: Kimberly
#49
I had thyroid cancer and went to get my eyebrows done at a place I’ve never gone to before, just happened to be there, never seen it before either in a shopping mall I frequented all the time, I walked in and was greeted by one lady who was working the whole place. I told her I wanted my eyebrows done, she said sure come on back. I went back and laid down on the bed and she put her hands on my neck almost immediately and started praying on me. She asked god to not let it spread. I NEVER TOLD THIS WOMAN I HAD CANCER. 2 weeks later I had my surgery to remove it and I had NO spread even though they said it was possibly spreading. I went back in a month after my surgery to get my eyebrows done again and tell her thank you. The place WASNT there. I asked the people next to it where they could have relocated to and they looked at me crazy and said ‘this store has been vacant for 4 months’.
Image source: Kimberly Thomas
#50
16 and pregnant, went to get an abortion out of pressure, walked out with my baby in my belly still, because the Dr. fell off a ladder while changing a lightbulb and broke his wrist!! She’s 28 today.
Image source: Melinda Moraco
#51
I was having a miscarriage at 5 mo pregnant with my son that ended in infant loss. The nurse during my admission tested my waters leaking and tried to send me home to “have him on the toilet and flush it” if I needed to. Another nurse overheard her and took me by the hand looked me in my eyes and promised she would not leave me until he was born at the hospital and not in a toilet. She got me a room immediately. That nurse stayed with me for 5 days straight while I was in preterm labor going past her shifts until I gave birth. She brought me snacks and food everyday and prayed over me through her own tears. After everything, I found out I knew this nurses daughter very well and we attended school together. But because of HIIPA she couldn’t tell me during my stay. She just kept saying “You remind me of my daughter”. That nurse was the first person to hold my son when he was born, she held him when he passed, and she was one of the first people to show up at his funeral. I will never forget Miss Dee.
Image source: ari
#52
My son was severely injured in a motorcycle accident, his first nurse introduced herself as Karen, the second introduced herself by her last name. His final ICU nurse i guessed her middle name. She look super confused as to how could i know that. The names was my deceased Mothers First, last and middle name! I knew right then my baby was gonna survive.
Image source: Tbrown
#53
My grandma (my favorite person in the whole world) passed away when I was 13 and I was destroyed. She passed away from pancreatic cancer, so she was very sick and thin when she died. At her funeral, I went up to her casket and was horrified at how she looked. I kept thinking omg this is how I’ll remember her. That night I cried myself to sleep. All of the sudden I felt someone sit next to me, I looked and it was my grandma. She put her hand on my thigh and said “I’m ok honey. And you are not going to remember me like that” and laughed her iconic laugh. I don’t remember the rest, but I woke up and to this day, I can’t remember what she looked like in her casket but I vividly remember what she looked like when she came to me that night. 24 years later, her sitting next to me is clear as day.
Image source: Guera Del Angel
#54
Very good friend called my phone 3 days after he passed. Called twice, I answered the second call. spoke for about a minute. He just kept repeating himself. sounded like he was at a busy location. So strange.
Image source: Branch Out
#55
Last week i was stuck in town with my kids completely out of gas and only $4 on my card. i live 30 minutes away in a rural area so i knew the $4 wasn’t going to get me home. i tapped my card at the pump to put the $4 and as the gas was pumping, it kept going it went all the way until my tank was full. $40 was the ending total. i was freaking out because i had no way to pay that and when i went inside she said i didn’t owe anything on her end and my card never went negative.
Image source: bre
#56
I had a real bad back pain for weeks. Leaving the gym a guy approached me and said I noticed while you were working out you looked slightly in pain. I told him about the back pain. He said let me pray for you. He put his hand on my shoulder and prayed. I felt something leave me and the pain went away. I never saw that guy at the gym ever again.
Image source: luis fierro
#57
UFO landed in Atlanta in the middle of Atlantic Station in April 2010. Me + 40 other people watched. All our phones and cameras stopped working except one digital camera and the man who filmed it put it on YouTube. Its still on YouTube and no one believes me even when I send them the link to the video.
Image source: Porsha Deshannon
#58
My mom had my sister too early and she passed away an hour after birth. I never got to see her. I was 6. She weighed 2lbs. When I was older, I had a very clear dream of her. Even though I never saw her. She was sitting on a log in the woods. She had a crayon in her hand. it was orange. She was coloring a green leaf orange. I asked her why and she said ” Ask mom” I asked my mom and she burst into tears. My mom went in to labor painting green walls… orange. I never knew that. It was walls at her job she had painted.
Image source: Tina
#59
My daughter was 3 when we moved to a brand new town (it was 2 hours away from our old house and she had never been there.) We visited an antique shop and she was certain her friend was in there. She saw him clearly. For years she would wave to that building whenever we would be at the stoplight in front. A few months ago our historic page posted a picture of the house next to the antique shop from 1903. My daughter is standing on the porch in the picture, clear as day.
Image source: Christina Tubito
#60
My dad’s cousin passed away, we had a whole family meal before the funeral at a restaurant. His wife got up and yelled and started crying. She handed her phone over to someone and they listened to it. She had received a random voicemail from him that said “Hey, it’s Dave. I made it! I love you!” They were all saying it was him saying he made it to Heaven. It was a wild experience.
Image source: tgrafton21
#61
I can calm ANY type of pain in my body by siting, closing my eyes, and order my brain and cells to [stop] the pain. It takes me 10 min. Pain goes. But yes, nobody believes me and it’s ok.
Image source: elieli13131
#62
I [passed away] for seconds after a plastic surgery, I saw my life passed in pictures since I was born till the last day and at the end I saw Jesus smiling then I woke up… this happened in 2017.
Image source: ️Alyssa
#63
When I was little my arms used to pop out of socket ALL OF THE TIME so much to the point of my mom had to learn to put it back in place herself, one day I was at McDonalds with my mom and family and a random man came up to us and asked to pray for me because he could feel something was wrong, he grabbed both of my arms and was silent. From that day on my arms have never come out of socket again. I truly believe he was a healer or an angel sent to help me. Amazing.
Image source: Mama Ash
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