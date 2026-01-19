Cakes That Look Like Real Objects: Test Your Vision With 35 Images

by

Real, cake, or slime? Let’s find out.

At this point, nothing can be trusted anymore. Cakes look like books. Slime looks solid. And perfectly normal objects turn out to be edible. If you’ve ever looked at something online and thought, “There’s no way that’s cake,” this quiz is for you.

The images featured in this quiz come from creators like celine_cakedesign45 and snoopslimes. You’ll see a mix of 35 everyday items and foods that look completely real at first glance. Some of them actually are. Others? Not so much. Your job is to decide what you’re really looking at – before your brain starts second-guessing everything.

Let’s see how long it takes before you stop trusting what you see.👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Cakes That Look Like Real Objects: Test Your Vision With 35 Images

Image credits: Antonio Quagliata

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman On Twitter Shows Major Interior Design Flaws Of This Castle That Costs $60M
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pandas, What Is The Most Dramatic Thing You Have Done To Avoid Something? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone In Switzerland Made This Mountain Finder Device And It’s Brilliant
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Gisele Bündchen Furious Over Tom Brady’s “Petty” Jab About Her Parenting As Tensions Boil Again
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
Why We’ll Be Watching New Netflix Show “On My Block”
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2018
Why We’ll Be Watching Netflix’s Challenger: The Final Flight Docuseries
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2020