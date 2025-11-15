Hey Pandas, What’s The Pettiest Thing You’ve Ever Done? (Closed)

by

Pettiness is wonderful and should be celebrated. What’s the pettiest thing you’ve ever done?

#1

My dad said that I walk weird and should stop. I don’t think that I walk weird (no one does except him) and he says this all the time, so I was annoyed. I told him that I was going to wish him a happy Oligodendrocyte Awareness Day, but not anymore, because I’m mad at him.
Joke’s on him though, because there is no such thing as Oligodendrocyte Awareness Day. Today is National Laundry Day.

#2

Once when I was mad at my brother, I removed the key lego pieces from his lego sets when he was in the middle of building them.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Photographers From All Around The World Share Their Silliest Wedding Photos (20 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Cambodian Artist Is Taking Doodling To Another Level
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 30 Most Stunning Photos Of Nature From Last Year’s International Photo Awards
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“What’s Wrong With Your Dog?”: People Are Posting Pictures Of ‘Malfunctioning’ Dogs (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Who Believed She Was Madeleine McCann Reveals Clues That Convinced Her In Court Testimony
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
This Artist Creates Dark, Funny, And Unexpected Comics (35 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.