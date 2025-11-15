Hey Pandas, What’s The Pettiest Thing You’ve Ever Done? (Closed)

Pettiness is wonderful and should be celebrated. What’s the pettiest thing you’ve ever done?
#1
My dad said that I walk weird and should stop. I don’t think that I walk weird (no one does except him) and he says this all the time, so I was annoyed. I told him that I was going to wish him a happy Oligodendrocyte Awareness Day, but not anymore, because I’m mad at him.
Joke’s on him though, because there is no such thing as Oligodendrocyte Awareness Day. Today is National Laundry Day.
#2
Once when I was mad at my brother, I removed the key lego pieces from his lego sets when he was in the middle of building them.
