“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

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They’re more than just spooky backdrops for photos. These abandoned places are time capsules, pieces of neighborhood history, and reminders of the lives that once filled them. And the most interesting place near you might not be famous at all. It could be an old workshop, cinema, school, hotel, railway building, or even a place that is already being restored. Start with the story, check the rules, and always choose a public, permitted, or owner-approved way to experience it.

‘Abandoned World’ is a project created by Maxime, who has built a community around discovering and documenting forgotten places. Today, the project’s creator agreed to share some photos contributed to the project, giving us a glimpse of what you can find on their page and app.

So, without further ado, scroll down to see some real-life locations captured by the ‘Abandoned World’ community.

More info: itsabandoned.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Derelict Rural Homestead, Czechia

Its weathered façade and traces of everyday life show why rural places deserve the same curiosity and care as famous city ruins.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

Every explorer knows that first feeling. You spot a boarded-up cinema, an empty school, or an old factory with trees growing through it, and you want to know its story. Who worked here? Who met here? What changed when the lights went out?

The best photos do not just say, “look at this creepy place.” They notice the little things: a seat left in an auditorium, a sign, a strip of wallpaper, a machine that once made something useful. Those details help a place stay real, even when time is taking it apart.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

#2 Garage, France

A tractor left in a former garage turns a simple photo into a tiny piece of working-life archaeology.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#3 Bankya Residence, Bulgaria

A residence with a complicated local history is a good reason to slow down, ask better questions, and separate fact from legend.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

Taking a photo will not save a building on its own. But it can keep its story from disappearing completely. That matters when a place is being repaired, changed, or lost. Historic England records buildings to help people understand their history, and the National Trust cares for places and industrial heritage so future visitors can understand them too.

That is the bit we love. Slow down. Look properly. Learn what you can. Give credit to the people who made a place matter. A building does not become meaningless just because it has stopped being used.

#4 Abandoned Woolton Baths, United Kingdom

Old baths always carry an immediate sense of public memory. You can almost hear the everyday life that used to happen here.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#5 Abandoned Hotel, Greece

The fading lobby is a reminder that a place can have a past worth noticing even when its next chapter is unknown.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#6 Semi-Unused Workshop, United Kingdom

Workshops are where usefulness becomes visible. Even half-used spaces can tell a clear story about local work and decline.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#7 Fazer Hylätty, Finland

One image, one quiet interior, and a lot of unanswered questions. It invites research instead of reckless guesses.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#8 Stasi Krankenhaus, Berlin, Germany

A hospital carries a different kind of silence. The scale makes you think about care, history, and what gets left behind.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#9 Red Lion Hotel, United States

A hotel pool without its guests is an instant time capsule: designed for weekends and laughter, now held in stillness.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#10 Izostaveno Neshto, Bulgaria

The community’s informal name is part of the charm; the photo itself is an invitation to preserve a fleeting visual record.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#11 Debenhams, United Kingdom

Department stores feel especially eerie once the crowds are gone. The scale and lighting do most of the talking.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#12 William Penn High School, United States

A former high school is more than an eerie set: it is a former gathering place for thousands of ordinary stories.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#13 Ferris Wheel, United States

A Ferris Wheel freezes the idea of fun in place. It is bright proof that abandonment does not always look the same.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#14 Abandon Chevy Mine, Brewster, United States

Mining sites carry the scale of an entire industry. They are exactly the sort of places people should document carefully.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#15 Abandon Juvie, Australia

A juvenile facility carries a heavier story than most. The image should prompt care, not spectacle.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#16 Trull Nursing Home, United States

A nursing home puts the human side of abandonment right up front. These were rooms built for daily life and care.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#17 Abandoned Toilets, Gorna Banya, Bulgaria

Even the odd little utility places matter. They help show how complete a site once was before it emptied out.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#18 Old Jamesville Cement Factory, United States

The silos and heavy structure are a striking reminder of the labour and materials that once shaped a whole area.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#19 Laino Castello Vecchio, Italy

A castle ruin has a different rhythm from a factory or hotel. It reminds you that abandonment can also mean layers of history.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#20 Kindergarten, Bulgaria

A former kindergarten makes the emotional side of urbex impossible to ignore. These walls once held routines, play, and care.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#21 Laconia School For Feeble Minded, United States

A place with a complicated history deserves careful framing and careful language. The photo is only the beginning.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#22 Abandoned Warehouse, United States

The bones of a warehouse can look monumental, but the best response is still restraint: observe, photograph, and leave it unchanged.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#23 Abandoned School, United States

A school is never just a building. It is a record of routines, friendships, and years of ordinary life.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

#24 Abandoned Buildings, United States

A place with a plain name can still hold a powerful visual record, especially when the structure is all that remains.

“Abandoned World” Shared 30 Photos Of Forgotten Places Frozen In Time

Image source: Abandoned World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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