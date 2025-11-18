34 Trends That Disappeared In Mere Weeks Or Even Days After Taking The Internet By Storm

The year is gradually drawing to a close, which means that the corresponding trends are coming back into fashion: Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then Christmas is not far away. In fact, the most obvious indicator is that Mariah Carey has started to rise from the bottom of the music charts again with her immortal song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”. Trends are our everything nowadays.
However, trends change so quickly now that sometimes you don’t have time to figure out what they were all about, as everyone has already forgotten about the recent damn hot phenomenon or meme. This trending (at least for now…) thread in the Ask Reddit community is dedicated to such short-lived phenomena, and Bored Panda has made a selection of its best opinions especially for you.
More info: Reddit
#1
I got married in December of 2013. Our wedding video will always have us dancing around like idiots to Gangnam Style.
Image source: FluxCapacitor76, officialpsy
#2
NFTs.
Image source: nahc1234, Markus Spiske
#3
The whole 3D craze back in like 2010. Everybody thought it was the future after Avatar came out in theaters. EVERY movie tried to be 3D after that, there were 3D TVs, 3D phones, the Nintendo 3DS. And I think the craze disappeared in like a year because it gave people headaches.
Image source: SlowMoNo, freepik
#4
The summer of Pokemon Go was awesome. People were up and outside, walking around and getting exercise. Strangers met and talked, and for a brief moment, it was cool to be social. Then, if I remember right, an app update broke the game and it fell off wildly in popularity.
Iironically, 4ish years later we had COVID, social distancing, and spent all our time indoors. A complete polar opposite from that one wonderful summer of Pokemon Go.
Image source: DSAPEER, David Grandmougin
#5
Remember planking?
Image source: NoLegeIsPower
#6
When people were dressing as clowns and chasing people after dark, early 2010s.
Image source: lt12765, freepik
#7
Remember that month or so in the 90’s when we were all listening to Gregorian Chants?
Image source: sev45day, Michel Grolet
#8
That weird poo thing, where every other accessory was covered in the poo emoji. Shirts, pants, stuffed toys, figures. I’m so glad that ended. I was sick as hell of seeing that dumbass grinning s**t all over everything.
Image source: IcyButterscotch7611, Portuguese Gravity
#9
Silly Bands. I worked retail at the time, and after they sold out, by the time we got stock into replace them, no one wanted them anymore and they all got clearanced out. Probably because all the schools immediately banned them.
Image source: Ekyou, EnigmaticDaze
#10
Cinammon challenge.
Image source: Fit_General7058
#11
Remember that week everyone was into sea shanty’s for some reason?
Image source: Snackdoc189, NathanEvanss
#12
Calling someone “bae” and shutter shades.
Image source: Odd-Day-4822, Oleksandr P
#13
Those heat-sensitive colour-changing to shirts that made it extra obvious when someone was a sweaty mess. Hypercolor. I think. .
Image source: Stonecoldjanea, tightmorals
#14
Livestrong bracelets.
Image source: KP_Wrath, schizochode
#15
Whatever that “very mindful, very demure” s**t was a couple of weeks ago.
Image source: modssssss293j
#16
“Hover” Boards
I remember seeing some guy downtown riding one when they first came out and he had his arms crossed with this insufferably smug expression on his face as if to say ‘LOOK AT ME AND HOW COOL I AM’ so I intentionally looked the other way. I’m pretty sure the ones that didn’t catch fire stopped working after a few weeks.
Image source: 97PG8NS, Boris Hamer
#17
Fidget spinners. I still have one in my desk.
Image source: ChewieArtist
#18
It’s pretty crazy how vine died so quickly, especially given how successful TikTok has been.
Image source: prss79513, The Bee Family
#19
That moment when Google really tried to make Google+ happen.
Image source: PCoda, Tracy Le Blanc
#20
Those crinkly popcorn shirts from the early 2000s. They looked like doll clothes and stretched to human sized when you put them on.
Image source: A_shy_neon_jaguar, stfx2012
#21
Harlem shake .. this viral dance craze was huge for few weeks but the hype died just as fast.
Image source: blossomgalxo, DizastaMusic
#22
Guys wearing two polo shirts and popping up both collars.
Image source: Aggressive_Fact_3707, anon
#23
Flappy Bird game.
Image source: JosepineCruz, mxmcd
#24
I remember yo-yos being a huge thing for like a minute when I was a kid.
Image source: disgruntledhoneybee, Eric Prouzet
#25
Pet rocks?
Mood rings.
Image source: fermat9990, Nickelodeon
#26
Does the existence of the Segway count as a trend?
Image source: Skwaasher, Timur Romanov
#27
Google Glass.
Image source: ScaricoOleoso, Clint Patterson
#28
Those whipped coffees that everyone was making during Covid lockdowns. A Dalgona?
I feel like everyone made precisely one of those to try it out, proclaimed that it was delicious and then never made another ever again.
Image source: wolvesdrinktea, khats cassim
#29
Jeans that were more holes than jeans. It moderated back to majority jean material quite quickly.
Image source: Next-Food2688, Muhamed Batu Ak
#30
90s swing music.
Image source: hmmgross, movie-screencaps
#31
Everyone claiming they were moving to Threads.
Image source: ode-to-clear, Nik
#32
Remember when Garth Brooks dressed up as Chris Gaines? That didn’t last long.
Image source: CampfireGuitars
#33
Strawberry dresses. They were hot for like a week max.
Image source: Jesus-God-Cornbread
#34
Extreme Ironing. I had a flatmate that broke her ankle doing this and the thought still sends me into the beyond.
Image source: HonestlyKindaOverIt
