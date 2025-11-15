Hey Pandas, What’s A Piece Of Advice You Want To Give To Your Past Self? (Closed)

Is there anything you wish you would have knew when you were younger? You can share it here if you’d like!
#1
dont 1 2 Chris Brown combo the principles son who is a bully. i mean umm you never read anything.
#2
KIRBI DONT FRICKIN RIDE YOUR BIKE ON SUNDAY
#3
Don’t play Just Dance and dance to “Juice” by Lizzo bc your kneecap will get loose and dislocate. I still blame Lizzo’s juice
#4
I wish I would have known that “it” the clown didn’t exist.
#5
Be more mature
#6
YOUR FASHION SENSE IS GOLD. LET NO HATERS BRING YOU DOWN!!!!
#7
Don’t put the soap in his water bottle. Just don’t do it. You’ll regret it.
#8
It gets better.
#9
don’t listen to older siblings it usually get your arm broken three different times in the same week
#10
Ask for help if you need it, and don’t keep a failure from someone else. You need to tell the truth or ask for help, even if it’s humiliating.
#11
Don’t judge quickly. It sounds basic and old school but man is it true
#12
Good days always follow Bad says. Time heals.
