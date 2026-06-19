79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

by

The housing market is a mess: young people don’t know if they’ll ever be able to afford a home, and even if they can, they often end up putting their savings into buying tiny studio apartments. That’s why many new homeowners are experiencing regrets. In fact, 42% of homeowners in 2025 had at least one regret about their purchase.

Perhaps that’s not so unreasonable, especially if the homes look like the ones on this list. Toilets on staircaises, claustrophobic bedrooms, and architectural fails so ridiculous that they might make people question reality. These come to you from the Italian “Real Estate Horrors” subreddit, which is all about the absurd world of ridiculous real estate listings. Don’t hesitate and scroll, Pandas, and be prepared to ask yourselves: “Can this be real?”

More info: Reddit

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: CristianTheSeeker

79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Top-Analysis-887

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: reddit.com

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: reddit.com

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: MoSeMagna

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: HyenaTiny2132

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Top-Analysis-887

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: CremeYey_CremeYey

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: CristianTheSeeker

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Top-Analysis-887

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: HyenaTiny2132

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: CristianTheSeeker

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Nonsoccheddire

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Livio63

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Top-Analysis-887

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Repulsive-Cheek-1160

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

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79 Unhinged Real Estate Listings That Should Come With A Trigger Warning

Image source: Routine_Bad_7924

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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