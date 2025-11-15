239 Of The Coolest Would You Rather Questions

There’s no denying that our lives are full of weary questions – some encountered daily while others creep up on you at the most inconvenient hours.
First, there are the existential ones, like what kind of potato I would be? Then, there are those that require immediate attention, like what would happen if I ate the whole pizza?
Lastly, there’s the category of questions you just HAVE to know the answers to, such as Do pigeons get sick drinking water from puddles?
There are so many questions, so many decisions, and solutions – not that much fun. But, there’s one more category of questions that balances out the unpleasantness of the itching dilemmas at hand, and it’s the group of Would You Rather questions.
Fun questions are perfect for knowing more about yourself, your friends, and your colleagues; just don’t be surprised when you figure out one of them is a secret anise-lover or prefers cats over dogs.
See, not every question in life has to be of great importance or weight; some are here just for fun. I, for one, was surprised by some of the choices in these Would You Rather inquiries and would love to keep them to myself.
The more curious thing, though, would be to see your answers, dear readers, to these Would You Rather questions, so do not hesitate to comment on each of them!
Now, scroll down below, check out the silly questions, and give us your answers – it might be fun. However, if you want it to be even more fun, share this article with your friends and see what they have to say!
⁉️ And if you’re craving even more, check out our other Would You Rather question collections — from flirty dilemmas to game night favorites, kid-friendly picks, and impossibly hard choices.
#1 Would You Rather Questions That Spark Deep Conversations
Would you rather glow bright pink every time you’re attracted to someone or glow bright red every time someone annoys you?
#2
Would you rather have psychic powers or the ability to remember every fact you learn?
#3
Would you rather have a photographic memory or an IQ of 200?
#4
Would you rather travel the world for free for a year or have $50,000 to spend however you please?
#5
Would you rather lose a finger or have a headache every day for the rest of your life?
#6
Would you rather be in a bad relationship for the rest of your life or be single forever?
#7
Would you rather have a pause or a rewind button in your life?
#8
Would you rather lose the ability to read or lose the ability to speak?
#9
Would you rather have the power of invisibility or be able to fly?
#10
Would you rather have 10 kids or none at all?
#11
Would you rather talk like Yoda or breathe like Darth Vader?
#12
Would you rather solve world hunger or global warming?
#13
Would you rather be the funniest person in every room or the most intelligent person in every room?
#14
Would you rather give up all of your photographs with your partner or lost your entire text history with your partner?
#15
Would you rather have telekinesis (the ability to move things with your mind) or telepathy (the ability to read minds)?
#16
Would you rather go back to the past and meet your loved ones who passed away or go to the future to meet your children or grandchildren to be?
#17
Would you rather let your boss or your parents see your full internet history?
#18
Would you rather be captured by pirates or Old West bad guys?
#19
Would you rather lose your sight or your memories?
#20
Would you rather drink from a toilet or pee in a litter box?
#21 Funny Would You Rather Questions That’ll Make You Laugh Out Loud
Would you rather oversleep every day for a week or not get any sleep at all for four days?
#22
Would you rather wear sweatpants every day for the rest of your life or never wear sweatpants again?
#23
Would you rather be rich and alone or be poor and find true love?
#24
Would you rather hunt and butcher your own meat or never eat meat again?
#25
Would you rather spend a year entirely alone or a year without a home?
#26
Would you rather be able to control your own emotions or be able to control other people’s emotions?
#27
Would you rather be middle-class now or a multi-millionaire 150 years ago?
#28
Would you rather have to say “I love you” to everyone you meet or never say “I love you” to anyone?
#29
Would you rather be in jail for five years or be in a coma for a decade?
#30
Would you rather have universal respect or unlimited power?
#31
Would you rather give up your cellphone for a month or bathing for a month?
#32
Would you rather be able to speak any language or be able to communicate with animals?
#33
Would you rather have bad breath or smelly feet?
#34
Would you rather only be able to whisper or only be able to shout?
#35
Would you rather your pet be able to speak to you but not understand what you’re saying or your pet understand every word you say but not be able to speak?
#36
Would you rather speak only in a baby voice for a day or only be spoken to in a baby voice for a day?
#37
Would you rather spend a week in the forest or a night in a real haunted house?
#38
Would you rather live a peaceful life in a small cabin in the woods or a drama-filled life in a mansion in a big city?
#39
Would you rather have to wear wet socks every day or only be allowed to wash your hair once a year?
#40
Would you rather date someone much older than you or much younger than you?
#41 Weird And Unexpected Would You Rather Questions
Would you rather know how you’re going to die or how your S.O. is going to die?
#42
Would you rather end every phone call with “I love you” or accidentally call your partner the wrong name during a fight?
#43
Would you rather find your soulmate or your calling?
#44
Would you rather be extremely wealthy but only able to walk everywhere or broke but able to travel anywhere in the world?
#45
Would you rather your S.O. have an annoying best friend or an intimidating ex?
#46
Would you rather hear a comforting lie or an uncomfortable truth?
#47
Would you rather have police hunting you down for a crime you didn’t commit or a serial killer actually hunting you?
#48
Would you rather adopt a British accent every time you’re having a serious conversation or laugh every time someone cries?
#49
Would you rather wear jeans one size too small or shoes two sizes too big?
#50
Would you rather have a head the size of a tennis ball or the size of a watermelon?
#51
Would you rather be in a real-life version of The Walking Dead or Jurassic Park?
#52
Would you rather own a car with a horn that plays “YMCA” every time you touch it or own a car with your kid’s favorite cartoon painted on the side?
#53
Would you rather have a backstage pass to see your favorite artist or a ticket to a premiere with your favorite actor?
#54
Would you rather live in a different fancy hotel every night with unlimited room service credit or live in your dream home but not be able to hire any help?
#55
Would you rather eat prime rib with a spoon or soup with a fork?
#56
Would you rather wear your partner’s clothes for a month or let them pick out yours?
#57
Would you rather know all of your S.O. exes personally or never learn anything about them at all?
#58
Would you rather take your kids or your in-laws with you on date night?
#59
Would you rather change the outcome of the last election or get to decide the outcome of the next election?
#60
Would you rather eat only pizza for a year or not eat any pizza for five years?
#61 Clean Would You Rather Questions For All Ages
Would you rather win the lottery but have to spend it all in one day or triple your current salary forever?
#62
Would you rather lose the ability to use GPS for the rest of your life or lose the ability to use a credit card?
#63
Would you rather work for Michael Scott or Mr. Burns?
#64
Would you rather celebrate the Fourth of July with Taylor Swift or Christmas with Mariah Carey?
#65
Would you rather sing everything you say or dance every time you walk?
#66
Would you rather never use the internet again or never fly on an airplane again?
#67
Would you rather get matching piercings or matching tattoos?
#68
Would you rather have your S.O. give you a massage or get a professional massage together?
#69
Would you rather team up with Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel?
#70
Would you rather have another 10 years with your partner or a one-night stand with your celebrity crush?
#71
Would you rather vomit on your hero or have your hero vomit on you?
#72
Would you rather watch nothing but Hallmark Christmas movies or nothing but horror movies?
#73
Would you rather sip gin with Ryan Reynolds or shoot tequila with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?
#74
Would you rather walk to work in heels or drive to work in reverse?
#75
Would you rather forget your partner’s birthday or your anniversary every year?
#76
Would you rather have to wear stilettos to sleep or have to wear slippers everywhere you go?
#77
Would you rather listen to your least-favorite song on a loop for a year or never listen to any music at all for a year?
#78
Would you rather give up cursing forever or give up ice cream for 12 years?
#79
Would you rather be locked for a week in a room that’s overly bright or a room that’s totally dark?
#80
Would you rather have fortune or fame?
#81 Gross And Silly Would You Rather Questions Just For Fun
Would you rather confess to cheating on your partner or catch your partner cheating on you?
#82
Would you rather have spaghetti for hair or sweat mayonnaise?
#83
Would you rather live forever with an eyelash in your eye or spinach in your teeth?
#84
Would you rather stub your toe or get a paper cut?
#85
Would you rather accidentally like an old photo of your ex on Instagram or accidentally send a sext to your mom?
#86
Would you rather have your Netflix viewing history made public or your Spotify listening history made public?
#87
Would you rather only be able to communicate via emojis or only be able to communicate via slang words?
#88
Would you rather watch your most embarrassing childhood moment on a one-hour loop every month or remember it once every day for the rest of your life?
#89
Would you rather sing your favorite song all by yourself in front of an arena full or people or just in front of the original artist alone?
#90
Would you rather have to wear a bib every time you go out to eat or drink from a sippy cup every time you’re at a bar?
#91
Would you rather make decent money doing what you love or get rich from a job that you hate?
#92
Would you rather have to kiss every person you meet or never kiss your partner again?
#93
Would you rather have to shower every day in scalding hot water or in freezing cold water?
#94
Would you rather know when you’re going to die or how you’re going to die?
#95
Would you rather have all of your Google searches or all of the photos on your phone made public?
#96
Would you rather have eyes that can film everything or ears that can record everything?
#97
Would you rather never be able to go out during the day or never be able to go out at night?
#98
Would you rather be trapped on a desert island with someone who never speaks or with someone who never shuts up?
#99
Would you rather never be able to watch your favorite movie again or never be able to listen to your favorite album again?
#100
Would you rather have your S.O. look through all your text/chat/email history or your boss?
#101 Quick And Easy Would You Rather Questions For Instant Fun
Would you rather own five dogs or ten cats?
#102
Would you rather date someone with their ex’s name tattooed on their chest or date someone whose ex lives next door?
#103
Would you rather let your S.O. look at your text messages or let them control your finances?
#104
Would you rather get stuck in an elevator with your ex or with your partner and their ex?
#105
Would you rather date someone who doesn’t get your favorite movie or someone who can’t stand the music you like?
#106
Would you rather have the ability to see 10 minutes into the future or 150 years into the future?
#107
Would you rather be chronically under-dressed or overdressed?
#108
Would you rather labor under a hot sun or extreme cold?
#109
Would you rather have Beyoncé’s talent or Jay-Z‘s business acumen?
#110
Would you rather be 11 feet tall or nine inches tall?
#111
Would you rather be an extra in an Oscar-winning movie or the lead in a box office bomb?
#112
Would you rather have a sing-off with Ariana Grande or a dance-off with Rihanna?
#113
Would you rather always be 10 minutes late or always be 20 minutes early?
#114
Would you rather lose all your teeth or lose a day of your life every time you kissed someone?
#115
Would you rather be forced to live the same day over and over again for a full year, or take 3 years off the end of your life?
#116
Would you rather get a paper cut every time you turn a page or bite your tongue every time you eat?
#117
Would you rather have people spread a terrible lie about you or have people spread terrible but true tales about you?
#118
Would you rather be the absolute best at something that no one takes seriously or be average at something well respected?
#119
Would you rather live in a treehouse or in a cave?
#120
Would you rather be in history books for something terrible or be forgotten completely after you die?
#121 Ultimate Would You Rather Questions To Keep The Party Going
Would you rather have a mullet for a year or be bald (no wigs!) for six months?
#122
Would you rather be alone all your life or surrounded by really annoying people?
#123
Would you rather have seven fingers on each hand or seven toes on each foot?
#124
Would you rather ask your ex or a total stranger for a favor?
#125
Would you rather sleep in a doghouse or let stray dogs sleep in your bed?
#126
Would you rather have Adele’s voice or Normani’s dance moves?
#127
Would you rather have 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife or always have a knife but never be able to use spoons?
#128
Would you rather detect every lie you hear or get away with every lie you tell?
#129
Would you rather spend the weekend with pirates or ninjas?
#130
Would you rather never use social media again or never watch another movie ever again?
#131
Would you rather have a hamster-sized dog or a dog-sized hamster?
#132
Would you rather give up chocolate for a year or your smartphone for a month?
#133
Would you rather get a face tattoo of something of your choosing or a tattoo in a discreet area chosen by someone else?
#134
Would you rather only be able to watch one show for the rest of your life or only be able to watch the first episode of any show for the rest of your life?
#135
Would you rather have to hunt for everything you eat or eat only McDonald’s for every meal?
#136
Would you rather be in a fight club that meets once a month or a book club that meets every day?
#137
Would you rather always say what you’re thinking or never be able to speak again?
#138
Would you rather be forced to sing along to every song that you hear or be forced to dance along to every song that you hear?
#139
Would you rather live in the Harry Potter universe with no powers or be a Death Eater?
#140
Would you rather have “Baby Shark” stuck in your head forever or the jingle from your least favorite commercial?
#141
Would you rather wear hideous glasses that are perfect for your eyesight or flattering ones that make your vision a tiny bit blurry?
#142
Would you rather never be able to die or have to relive your death over and over for all of eternity?
#143
Would you rather give up brushing your hair or brushing your teeth for the rest of your life?
#144
Would you rather get lost in the wilderness or in a dangerous city?
#145
Would you rather only be able to eat something that comes out of a can or only eat something that grows in the ground?
#146
Would you rather be allergic to sunlight or allergic to your own sweat?
#147
Would you rather have your own personal chef or instantly become a gourmet chef yourself?
#148
Would you rather get in a fistfight with a stronger person or fall down a flight of stairs?
#149
Would you rather have an assistant to reply to all of your emails or an assistant to do all of your grocery shopping?
#150
Would you rather vacation in the busiest European city or the most remote tropical island?
#151 Hard Would You Rather Questions To Challenge Your Brain
Would you rather let your partner decorate your entire home or have to do it yourself with no help?
#152
Would you rather be with someone who’s always really late or who’s always really early?
#153
Would you rather have a partner who takes a lot of selfies or one who takes a lot of pictures of you?
#154
Would you rather your partner had a job that was life-threatening or one that took up a lot of their time?
#155
Would you rather let your partner choose every movie you watch or pick every restaurant you eat at?
#156
Would you rather date someone who your family loves and your friends despise or who your friends love and your family despises?
#157
Would you rather have an arranged marriage or spend the rest of your life single?
#158
Would you rather wear a Halloween costume to your wedding or wear sweatpants on every date for the next two years?
#159
Would you rather date someone with an overbearing ex or someone with overbearing parents?
#160
Would you rather have the ability to always pick out the perfect gift for your partner or have them always be able to pick out the perfect gift for you?
#161
Would you rather stay in during a snow day or build a fort?
#162
Would you rather buy 10 things you don’t need every time you go shopping or always forget the one thing that you need when you go to the store?
#163
Would you rather be royalty 1,000 years ago or an average person today?
#164
Would you rather cuddle a koala or pal around with a panda?
#165
Would you rather always have B.O. and not know it or always smell B.O. on everyone else?
#166
Would you rather always have a full phone battery or a full gas tank?
#167
Would you rather have a child every year for 20 years or never have any children at all?
#168
Would you rather take amazing selfies but look terrible in all other photos or be photogenic everywhere but in your selfies?
#169
Would you rather Danny DeVito or Danny Trejo play you in a movie?
#170
Would you rather be able to take back anything you say or hear any conversation that is about you?
#171 Classic Would You Rather Questions Everyone Loves
Would you rather have skin that changes color based on your emotions or tattoos appear all over your body depicting what you did yesterday?
#172
Would you rather have Billie Eilish‘s future or Madonna’s legacy?
#173
Would you rather have Angelina Jolie’s lips or with Jennifer Aniston‘s hair?
#174
Would you rather be in a zombie apocalypse or a robot apocalypse?
#175
Would you rather have super-sensitive taste buds or super-sensitive hearing?
#176
Would you rather go vegan for a month or only eat meat and dairy for a month?
#177
Would you rather someone see all the photos in your phone or read all your text messages?
#178
Would you rather have a South Park-themed wedding or a Family Guy-themed funeral?
#179
Would you rather drink sour milk or brush your teeth with soap?
#180
Would you rather be tall and average looking or three feet tall but beautiful?
#181 Would You Rather Questions For Friends And Game Nights
Would you rather fight 1,000 ant-sized bulls or one bull-sized ant?
#182
Would you rather sneeze every time you say hi or have the urge to pee every time you ask a question?
#183
Would you rather go without deodorant the day you meet your celebrity crush or run into them when you just rolled out of bed?
#184
Would you rather walk through Disneyland wearing a shirt with your most embarrassing childhood nickname on it or go to your class reunion with a big zit?
#185
Would you rather have to keep a terrible hair cut for a month or let your mother dress you for a month?
#186
Would you rather take unlimited plane trips in a middle seat or one a year in the most extravagant first class cabin?
#187
Would you rather eat the same meal every day for the rest of your life or never get to eat out again?
#188
Would you rather sell all your possessions and hit the road in an R.V. or have everything you want at your fingertips and never be able to travel?
#189
Would you rather lose the ability to read or the ability to speak?
#190
Would you rather always get stuck in traffic or always have a terribly slow internet connection?
#191
Would you rather always be dressed a little too cold or a little too warm for the weather (no taking off layers!)?
#192
Would you rather be shot into space or explore the deepest depths of the sea?
#193
Would you rather switch places with a spider or a mouse?
#194
Would you rather your partner had really long hair or no hair at all?
#195
Would you rather exist in a world with only your S.O. or everyone but your S.O.?
#196
Would you rather find out your partner hates dogs or find out that they cheated on their ex?
#197
On a first date, would you rather have hiccups the entire time or noticeably spill sauce on your shirt?
#198
Would you rather feel like you know your partner better than anyone or feel like they surprise you every day?
#199
Would you rather your S.O. read your childhood or everything you’ve texted about them to your friends?
#200
Would you rather find true love today or win the lottery next year?
#201 Would You Rather Questions For Couples
Would you rather swim in a pool full of Nutella or a pool full of maple syrup?
#202
Would you rather wear the same socks for a month or the same underwear for a week?
#203
Would you rather work an overtime shift with your annoying boss or spend full day with your mother-in-law?
#204
Would you rather die in 20 years with no regrets or live to 100 with a lot of regrets?
#205
Would you rather spend a year at war or a year in prison?
#206
Would you rather lose all of your friends but keep your BFF or lose your BFF but keep the rest of your buds?
#207
Would you rather have a third nipple or an extra toe?
#208
Would you rather have to wear every shirt inside out or every pair of pants backward?
#209
Would you rather be always stuck in traffic but find a perfect parking spot or never hit traffic but always take forever to park?
#210
Would you rather go on tour with Elton John or Cher?
#211
Would you rather be the funniest person in a room or the smartest person in a room?
#212
Would you rather live until you are 200 and look your age or look like you’re 22 your whole life, but die at age 65?
#213
Would you rather only be able to listen to one song for the rest of your life or only be able to watch one movie for the rest of your life?
#214
Would you rather never get a cold ever again or never be stuck in traffic ever again?
#215
Would you rather visit the International Space Station for a week or spend a week in a hotel at the bottom of the ocean?
#216
Would you rather burb soap bubbles when you’re drunk or have your hair turn green when you’re drunk?
#217
Would you rather never have to wait in line or always have a parking spot?
#218
Would you rather have chapped lips you can never get rid of or dandruff you can never get rid of?
#219
Would you rather never be able to get a haircut again or never be able to shave again?
#220
Would you rather never be able to lie or never be able to tell when someone’s lying to you?
#221
Would you rather wear your S.O.’s underwear or go commando?
#222
Would you rather get cheated on and know about it or not get cheated on and always be suspicious?
#223
Would you rather go on a romantic, lazy beach vacation with your S.O. or a busy tour of a foreign city?
#224
Would you rather lounge by the pool or on the beach?
#225
Would you rather find a rat in your kitchen or a roach in your bed?
#226
Would you rather never eat watermelon ever again or be forced to eat watermelon with every meal?
#227
Would you rather get trapped in the middle of a food fight or a water balloon fight?
#228
Would you rather walk in on your parents or have them walk in on you?
#229
Would you rather win $25,000 or your best friend win $100,00?
#230
Would you rather stay the age you are physically forever or stay the way you are now financially forever?
#231
Would you rather be beautiful and stupid or unattractive but a genius?
#232
Would you rather people knew all the details of your finances or all the details of your love life?
#233
Would you rather get your paycheck given to you in pennies or never be able to use cash again?
#234
Would you rather see Lady Gaga in a movie or see Bradley Cooper in concert?
#235
Would you rather have to hunt and gather all of your food or eat McDonald’s for every meal?
#236
Would you rather have a driver to take you everywhere or a private chef who makes all your meals?
#237
Would you rather marry someone who does not love you or marry someone you do not love?
#238
Would you rather work the job you have now for a year at double your current rate of pay or have one year off with what you are making now?
#239
Would you rather steal Duchess Meghan or Duchess Kate’s style?
Follow Us