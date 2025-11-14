35 Tweets Mocking And Victim-Blaming The Pulled-Down Statue Of Slave Trader In Bristol

“A 5th person was arrested during a skirmish with other protesters and also charged with disorderly conduct. During that skirmish involving protesters, one person was injured when he tripped & fell,” a Buffalo Police spokesman issued a statement last week after an elderly man was shoved and injured by police officers. A few days later, in Bristol, UK, a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down and thrown into the harbor by protesters. Boris Johnson deemed it a “criminal act.”
There were local “heroes” who tried to retrieve the statue from the water, however, to no avail. Edward Colston is believed to have trafficked around 80,000 people, including children, from Africa to the Americas in the 17th century. The monument of the man had stood in Bristol since 1895, but its multicultural citizens found the statue controversial, to say the least.
Naturally, the public is confused. The statue obviously tripped and fell into the water. Also, it had a troubled past. Most importantly, why didn’t it stay home when things are so politically charged? That’s what the majority of people on Twitter are wondering. Naturally, these speculations are just for the laughs, but it’s interesting to imagine what happens when the roles get reversed, right?
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: TheDaveLucas
#2
Image source: profmusgrave
#3
Image source: ConnorMEwing
#4
Image source: Muhamme88168825
#5
Image source: misterernest
#6
Image source: PaulWingle
#7
Image source: smotus
#8
Image source: LoisBeans
#9
Image source: Itzibitzimitzi9
#10
Image source: zeebeams
#11
Image source: WitchNOLA
#12
Image source: NoLongerBennett
#13
Image source: profmusgrave
#14
Image source: nfinitemonkey
#15
Image source: profmusgrave
#16
Image source: profmusgrave
#17
Image source: ginamdama
#18
Image source: darkst
#19
Image source: dreams_in_green
#20
Image source: kswilkes
#21
Image source: tlmlarsen
#22
Image source: LaurieFleming
#23
Image source: MsLisaHendricks
#24
Image source: profmusgrave
#25
Image source: hellojenjo
#26
Image source: Chris_Bajilion
#27
Image source: profmusgrave
#28
Image source: fabperl
#29
Image source: always_vote
#30
Image source: BruceGodfrey
#31
Image source: profmusgrave
#32
Image source: profmusgrave
#33
Image source: DantehViking
#34
Image source: profmusgrave
#35
Image source: RFinbow
Follow Us