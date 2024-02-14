Reacher Season 2 has adapted the 11th book in author Lee Child’s novels, Bad Luck and Trouble, where the officers from his military unit, the 110th Special Investigators Unit, turn up dead one by one. Before any more are killed in unusual circumstances, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) has to put what’s left of his team back together to find out what’s happening before they end up dead.
With this storyline, Reacher’s past is brought to the forefront, which means a larger cast than in Reacher Season 1, which mainly focuses on a small team to solve his brother’s death. While a larger cast joining this Season could have made the grounded series feel different, the actors did an excellent job taking viewers through Reacher’s past. Aside from Neagley, here are the new cast members who make up Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2 and where viewers know them from.
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher
Ritchson stars as the former military officer Jack Reacher in the second season of this crime thriller on Prime Video. Ritchson, over 6 feet tall with a massive build, perfectly mirrors Child’s image of the character in his novels. The baby blue eyes also keep viewers glued to the screen. Ritchson isn’t new to acting in long-form series like Reacher, having played the role of a young Aquaman in CW’s Smallville and starring roles in Blue Mountain State and DC TV show Titans. While he also had a small role in 2016’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Fast X, his lead role in Reacher has made him a household name.
Serinda Swan as Karla Dixon
Newcomer Serinda Swan plays Karla Dixon, a 110th Special Investigators Unit member and is Reacher’s current love interest. When she is introduced, she is currently a forensics accountant who just ended her engagement a few months ago. With everyone going their way by the Season 2 finale, it’s up to the writers whether or not she will return for the third season, that is, adapting a different book from Child’s novels. Swan has appeared in several TV shows, starring in the series Coroner and Inhumans with roles in Breakout Kings, Graceland, and a short stint on Smallville. Swan was a highlight of the second season because she brought out a softer and more compassionate side of the big guy that fans were eager to see.
Maria Sten as Francis Neagley
Maria Sten is probably one of the few characters besides Reacher that fans will see much more of in the Reacher series. In the books, aside from his late brother, Sten’s character, Neagley, is one of the few people Reacher keeps in touch with. However, Neagley wants them to talk more instead of just finding each other when a crisis needs to be solved. Neagley’s character in Season 2 also opened up, revealing how she struggled with caring for her father despite having a better life than most of the other members of the 110th. Before starring in Reacher, Sten had a leading role in The Dream Door Season 4 and DC’s Swamp Thing.
Ferdinand Kingsley as AM
One of the main villains in Reacher Season 2 is Ferdinand Kingsley, who played the killer, AM. AM is a soulless hitman who speaks multiple languages and takes a job for anyone with enough money to pay. Although he met a swift death at the hands of Reacher, he was a scary character throughout the show, despite moments when viewers didn’t understand his motivations or who was pulling his strings. Kingsley recently appeared in Doctor Who, Apple TV’s Silo, and Netflix’s Sandman, which is working on the second season. Kingsley also had a role in the movie Dracula Untold.
Robert Patrick as Shane Langston
Robert Patrick is no stranger to playing the villain because he does it well. While he wasn’t the big bad the story propped him up to be, he still pushed the story forward. In Reacher Season 2, Patrick plays Shane Langston, a former NYPD officer who retired and now works as the head of security at a private defense contractor. This new job gave him access to help orchestrate the trade of illegal firearms and weapons that could kill several lives remotely. Fans will recognize Patrick from films like Identity Thief and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. He also appeared in TV shows like Scorpion, The X Files, Netflix’s The Night Agent, and Peacemaker.
Shaun Sipos as David O’Donnell
Shaun Sipos plays David O’Donnell in Reacher Season 2, another officer from Reacher’s past. While a playboy in the military, he finally decided to settle down and raise his kids with his beautiful and loving wife— a life that neither Reacher nor his friends saw coming. He is helpful in the vengeance mission to prevent any more deaths of his colleagues thanks to his Law degree and the friends he has made along the way. Aside from Reacher, fans might recognize Sipos from films like Final Destination 2 and TV shows like Krypton, The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place, and Life Unexpected. Here is Everything we know about Reacher Season 2.
Watch Reacher Season 2 on Prime Video
