“Keeping It Real”: 17 Celebrity Photos That Reveal Lesser-Known Aspects Of Fame

Gone are the days when celebrities tried to present themselves as flawless individuals—partly because people have stopped buying into that narrative in a time that values authenticity and rejects unattainable ideals.
Whether it may be a calculated move to connect with their audiences or a sincere desire to show they’re also human, some stars have stopped trying to be perceived as perfect. Instead, they’ve begun sharing glimpses of their private life, including unfiltered photos and sweet family moments, and comments on their health issues and public scandals.
Let’s take a look at some raw celebrity photos that reveal the biggest stars’ most intimate moments.
#1 Pamela Anderson’s New Makeup-Free Lifestyle
The Baywatch star first sparked conversation about her barefaced look when she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2023.
“I decided I was just in a fashion show. I didn’t need to compete with anybody. Why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on?” said Pamela, who famously rocked a strong eyeliner look and lip gloss for most of her career.
At 57, the Canadian native has become an inspiration for women embracing a makeup-free lifestyle and normalizing aging.
Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, Pamela explained that her makeup-less look helped her detach from the many “characters” she had played throughout her life, including the role of a sex symbol.
“It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was just shaking my head, going, ‘Who am I?’
“I just started taking it all back, and then started peeking out without makeup, and then I started realizing, ‘Oh, I feel great as me, I don’t want people to think of me as all those cartoon characters I created for protection.’
“I feel so empowered and so free and so excited about life again.”
#2 Ashley Graham’s Body Positivity Image
In February 2023, Ashley conveyed a powerful message about body positivity when she posted a close-up image without any caption that showed her holding her stomach with both hands.
The plus-size model and body positivity advocate also shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her twin sons with her hair pulled up and no makeup on. “Tired. but we’re here 🤍” she wrote.
The 37-year-old gave birth to her twins, whom she shares with videographer Justin Ervin, at home in January 2022.
#3 Chrissy Teigen’s Family Issues
Chrissy may be a model, but she’s always been open about the fact that motherhood isn’t always picture-perfect.
In addition to making humorous posts about daily mom issues, including how difficult it is to get a family photo where all children look at the camera, the 39-year-old also keeps it real regarding serious health problems and her IVF journey with husband John Legend.
The couple share four children: Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.
In 2022, Chrissy revealed that she underwent an abortion during her third pregnancy to save her life “for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”
“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”
#4 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Family Life
“I’ll handle this business,” Dwayne Johnson captioned a fun photo of himself feeding his wife Lauren Hashian a pasta dish while she breastfed their daughter Tiana.
“My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things. Now, I gotta go satisfy my own appetite.”
“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love,” The Rock wrote in April 2018 after the birth of Tiana.
He and Lauren met in 2006 when the actor was filming The Game Plan. In addition to Tiana, they have an older daughter, Jasmine. Both girls provided voices for Moana 2, the Disney film in which the wrestler-turned-actor voices Maui.
#5 Drew Barrymore’s Body Image Struggles After Giving Birth
Taking to her Instagram page in 2020, the 49-year-old actress shared before and after photos of herself, highlighting her pregnant belly and slim postpartum body.
Drew shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman: Olive and Frankie.
“DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after a baby,” she stressed, adding, “If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!”
“I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!
“There have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! (…) I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me.”
#6 Winona Ryder’s Shoplifting Incident
In 2001, the Golden Globe winner was accused of stealing $5,500 worth of designer clothes and accessories from the Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Beverly Hills.
“I won’t get into what happened, but it wasn’t what people think and it wasn’t like the crime of the century!” Winona later said of the media scrutiny she faced following the scandal, which led to her arrest and subsequent conviction of grand theft at age 30.
As a result of the shoplifting incident, the star had to pay plenty of fines and do community service. She remained on probation until 2005.
The Stranger Things actress told Esquire in August 2024 that she was struggling with her mental health at the time.
She was also taking multiple painkillers prescribed by her physician, which left her in a state of “confusion.”
Winona also admitted to Esquire that she may have subconsciously stolen the items to escape from her Hollywood career. After the scandal, she moved to San Francisco and barely acted for five years.
#7 Katy Perry’s Postpartum Body
The hitmaker shared a photo of her postpartum body four days after giving birth to her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy, whom they welcomed in 2020.
Katy posed in a nude nursing bra for hands-free pumping and high-waisted disposable underwear to aid vaginal recovery.
In June 2024, she attended a Balenciaga show in Paris, France, in an outfit she said was designed to cover her C-section scar. “I wanted to wear my nylon right above my C-section scar,” she explained. “That’s the lowest I was gonna go. Right there.”
#8 Robert Downey Jr.’s Arrest
In 1999, the Iron Man actor was transferred to the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran. Explaining his addiction to the court, he said, “It’s like I’ve got a shotgun in my mouth, with my finger on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gun metal.”
He also told the court that he had battled substance abuse since he was eight.
RDJ was found guilty after police stopped him for speeding and found illegal substances and a pistol in his pickup truck. After being released from prison, the Oscar winner went into a court-ordered 120-day rehab program.
The actor has been sober since July 2003. “I just happened to be in a situation the very last time and I said, ‘You know what? I don’t think I can continue doing this,’” he told Oprah the following year.
“And I reached out for help and I ran with it. Because you can reach out for help in a half-assed way, and you’ll get it, and you won’t take advantage of it.
“It’s really not that difficult to overcome these seemingly ghastly problems. What’s hard is to decide [to do it].”
#9 Britney Spears’ Shaved Head
The pop star shocked the world when she shaved her own head at a Los Angeles salon in February 2007. Britney’s radical makeover came after she spent a day at a rehab facility and amid her divorce from Kevin Federline and a custody battle over their sons, Sean and Jayden.
More than a physical change, it was the famous singer’s way of rebelling against those who wanted to control her.
“When she shaved her head, it was quite literally a way for her to try to rid herself of her past,” a source told E! News in 2017.
“She felt like everything in her life was dictated by someone else. In her mind, people were always trying to tell her what to do, how to act…They were constantly touching her, telling her what to wear, how to style her hair…She felt like a doll.”
Britney, then 25, spent a month in rehab following the famously photographed incident. The next year, her father was granted a temporary conservatorship over her, which lasted until November 2021.
The incident and the erratic behavior that followed exposed the mental health consequences of being in the spotlight from such a young age.
#10 Serena Williams’ Honest Post About Motherhood
In a candid post, the tennis legend opened up about mom guilt and shared that she underwent radio frequency on her stomach to tone her post-baby stomach.
“Being ok to take time for myself is something I have always struggled with (….) I always feel guilty leaving them but I have to also remember taking care of myself will only help me take better care of them,” Serena wrote in June 2024.
“On my last trip to Paris a girlfriend of mine treated me to a spa day. She knows after 2 babies I have been self conscious of my tummy.
“My body will never be the same but neither will I cause I have 2 amazing lights in my life.”
The 43-year-old athlete shares daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
#11 Kaley Cuoco’s Photo Of Her Little Matilda
The Flight Attendant actress became a mom in March 2023 when she welcomed a daughter, Matilda, with actor Tom Pelphrey. On social media, Kaley dedicated a candid Mother’s Day post to all the women who helped raise her child.
“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Especially all the ladies who help us raise our little Tildy! We couldn’t do it without you,” she wrote in May 2024.
“And dada behind the scene’s making today so special … lastly To my Matilda girl who changed our whole world.”
#12 Amy Schumer’s Funny Parenting Posts
Since becoming a mother in 2019, Amy has made it clear that welcoming a child into this world is not always rainbows and butterflies.
On Instagram, the actress and comedian shares candid photos about her life as a mom of Gene, the boy she shares with chef Chris Fischer, including her C-section scar and the not-so-glamorous process of pumping milk.
“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life,” Amy captioned a photo of herself stepping outside in a bra and high-waisted underwear.
#13 Hugh Grant’s Scandal With An Escort
The 64-year-old actor was arrested for soliciting the services of an escort in his car in 1995. At the time, he was in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The couple separated five years after the incident.
After being caught with the woman, Hugh was arrested near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Notting Hill star pleaded no contest and was fined $1,180. He was reportedly placed on two years’ summary probation and ordered to complete an AIDS education program.
“I think you know in life what’s a good thing to do and what’s a bad thing, and I did a bad thing. And there you have it,” he told Jay Leno during an interview following the scandal, which took place weeks before the premiere of his romcom Nine Months.
Image source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
#14 Kate Moss’ Illegal Substance Scandal
Kate was involved in a scandal in September 2005 after photos of her using illegal substances in a studio appeared in different tabloid newspapers. As a result, the English supermodel was dropped from luxury fashion houses Burberry and Chanel.
The following year, she was cleared of charges after prosecutors decided there was insufficient evidence against her, and Kate resumed her modeling career.
“Everybody I knew took dr*gs,” the star admitted in July 2022. “So for them to focus on me, and to try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical.”
Though she felt “sick and angry,” she issued a public statement saying “sorry” at the time. “I had to apologize really, if people were looking up to me.”
In the 1990s, Kate used Valium for her anxiety and was pressured into taking her top off for photoshoots, which made her feel “objectified, vulnerable, and scared.”
“They played on my vulnerability. Calvin [Klein] loved that,” she said.
#15 Jessie James Decker’s “Swollen” Postpartum Figure
“Keepin’ it real! 3 weeks post and I’m still very swollen,” Jesse captioned an Instagram post showing her postpartum belly. “The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I’m feeling stronger every day.”
The Italian-born singer shares four children with NFL player Eric Decker.
She continued: “I’ve updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I’m at post baby.
“It sure is incredible what the body can do and I’m so grateful.”
#16 Anna Kournikova’s Birthday Message To Enrique Iglesias
The retired Russian tennis player is in a relationship with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, with whom she shares three children: twins Lucy and Nicholas and daughter Mary.
In 2022, Anna shared a sweet family photo to celebrate her significant other’s birthday.
“Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!!” the 43-year-old captioned a photo of the adorable moment.
#17 Jennifer Lopez’s Sweet Selfie With Her Mom, Guadalupe
J.Lo shared a glimpse of her family life by posting rare photos of her and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, on Instagram.
“Happy birthday mommy!! I love you so very much!! Thank you for being there for me always…#TheLupinator,” the On The Floor singer wrote on December 13, 2024.
Jennifer’s parents were born in Puerto Rico and met in New York City.
Before her daughter reached worldwide fame, Guadalupe had different jobs, including working as a Tupperware salesperson and kindergarten and gym teacher. The star’s father, David, worked as a computer technician at Guardian Insurance Company.
