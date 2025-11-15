Hey Pandas, Share The Funniest Quarantine Memes

by

I want to see the funniest quarantine meme you like?

#1 2020: The Whole Planet Was On The Rocks

#2 Nothing To See Here

#3 We Thought We Were Ready

#4 What Disaster Didn’t Happen?

#5 The Pain

Image source: DijahSB

#6 After A Long Night Of Doomscrolling…

#7 Traveling

#8 Dis

#9 2020 In A Nutshell

#10 People Don’t Usually Live Like This?

#11 When Life Gives You Lemons…

Image source: mytherapistsays

#12 :3

#13 She Got Everything In That Box

#14 Always A Bright Side

#15 Just Kept Going!

#16 Flexing

#17 When Your Co-Worker Coughs

#18 The Start Of Covid

#19 Me After The Government Tells Me 2 More Weeks At Home

#20 How Kids Think Of 2020

#21 Indoor Outdoor Dinning

#22 In Other News, The Beaches Are Open

#23 And That Was Before Things Got Really Bad

#24 Careful What You Wish For

#25 Stop Giving Ideas!

#26 That’s When The Kaiju Came

#27 New Math In 2020

#28 Best Investments Of 2020…

#29 The Whole Year Has A Stink To It

#30 The Memes Of Quarantine

#31 Covid Memes

#32 While The Students Scream

#33 It Does Not Spark Joy

#34 They Worried Their Systems Might Get A Virus

#35 Uninfected Blood Only, Please

#36 The Whole Year Wanted To Teach Us A Lesson

#37 The Fifth Month Of Quarantine

#38 When Someone Yells At You For Having Your Mask Down In Your Own House

#39 Da Vinci Knew Exactly What Would Happen So He Created An Exact Copy But Just Added A Little Something.

#40 To Be Fair, It’s Florida

#41 I Always Preferred The Couch, But Whatever

#42 They Really Don’t Want Us There

#43 Relatable

#44 Quaritine 2020

#45 Lack Of Fitness During Quarantine

#46 That Would Probably Come After The Murder Hornets

#47 😂

#48 Nobody Could Drive To The Apocalypse

#49 Eleanor Gets Us

#50 Images From The Internet. Meme Made By Me.

#51 Online School Be Like

#52 What Everyone On Tik Tok Thought Would Happen After You Get The Covid Vaccine

#53 When Hooman Takes My Spot Forever

#54 Next Station: The Kitchen

#55 If 2020 Was A House

#56 Come On, Pantry Fairy!

#57 The Government Asking Us To Stay Home And Not Get Covid

#58 The Beginning Of It

#59 Pandemic, Apocalypse… Same Diff.

#60 You Never Know What Tomorrow Will Bring

#61 I Had To Draw This One For A School Project, Nine Of My Other Covid Memes Would Fit

#62 When You Break Something In Quarintine

#63 Really Tryna Pull That Motor String On That One, Huh?

#64 Ig @mommin.aint.breezy

#65 2020 Bites

#66 This Is Me

#67 Online School Makes You Just Want To Do This And Copy :( So Boring

#68 2020 Was Supposed To Be Perfect

#69 The Beginning Of It

#70 Hehehe Talk About Rough (Yet Its True!) :)

#71 This Doesn’t Relate To Covid But It’s Me Standing Next To Giants

#72 Nobody Could Drive To The Apocalypse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
