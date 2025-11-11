Giant Raven Costume By Rah-Bop

Illustrator and video game artist Rah-Bop has just surprised fans both with his work and of the famous D&D (Dungeons & Dragons) role-playing game by creating this giant raven costume inspired by one of the game characters Rue.

The impressive black raven cosplay costume is made for Anthrocon – the world’s largest convention for those fascinated with anthropomorphic (human-like animal characters). The organizers say: “human-like animal cosplay have fascinated mankind since the dawn of human imagination,” and we couldn’t agree more while looking at this amazingly creative costume.

More info: Tumblr (h/t: demilked, dangerousminds)

