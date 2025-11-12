We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He’s Acting Like A Puppy

by

About three years ago while browsing Facebook, minding my own business, I came across an ad for a “bottle-fed calf.” It was disturbing for me to consider the doe-eyed baby was being sold as household merchandise along with rusty golf clubs and outdated appliances, but it was more disturbing to consider his fate. The sellers were asking three hundred dollars. I offered them six hundred if they’d bring him to us.

My wife and I knew nothing about cows, but that didn’t matter. We were already home to several rescued horses, dogs and cats and would dedicate our one vacant barn stall to the little Jersey steer.

When dealing with animals, we operate under the principle that however you treat them, they will treat you in return. They will rise to your level of expectation. We had already seen this with “feral” cats that now flop on their backs for a belly rub whenever we walk past.

We’ve treated Bobo like a puppy since he arrived, much to the dismay of the veterinarian’s and “cow people” we’ve met along the way. “You’ll need a stock for him,” our vet advised. We were cautious, but unswayed. As a result, he acts like an overgrown dog, looking to play and get his hair brushed and his belly scratched. We let him wander the barn at night when we tuck everyone in and dole out nighttime treats. “Bobo, it’s bedtime” is all I need to say for him to turn around and go back to his bedroom.

We never dreamt our lives would one day be changed by a cow, but we’re thankful every day that we happened to be in the right place at the right time. Bobo McCowlister is no longer a bottle-fed calf, but is always looking to make new friends on Facebook.

More info: Facebook

Bottle Fed Calf Bobo

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

Bobo meets mom

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

… And dad

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

New bedroom

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

Bobo settling in

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

A year and a half old

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

Losing baby teeth

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

That Jersey attitude

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

I’ll drive

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

Almost bigger than mom

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

That’s the spot

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

Snow storming

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

With the gang

We Rescued A “Bottle Fed Calf” And Now He&#8217;s Acting Like A Puppy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
28 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope: Movie Recap
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2022
I Draw Children Illustrations That Remind Me Of Childhood
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Couple’s Engagement Pic Went Viral After People Saw Its “Deeper” Meaning
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Candy Cats Sleeping Under A Candy Japanese Table
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Started To Crochet Cute Animals While My Husband Was Deployed To Africa, And Here’s What I Made So Far
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.