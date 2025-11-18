Father Of Six Has Epic Meltdown As Wife Shows Him Positive Pregnancy Test

Ever had a moment where life threw the wackiest curveball at you, and you couldn’t figure out whether to laugh, cry, or just run for the hills? Well, that is the kind of reaction one father had when he considered the possibility of adding another child to his already bustling household of six children.
Aubree Jones, who goes by the name whataboutaub on TikTok, shared the hilarious reaction that her husband, Josh Jones, had after she threw a pregnancy test with double lines at him.
After taking one look at it, Josh flung the pregnancy test across the kitchen counter, smashed a glass to pieces, and jumped onto a probably-still-warm stove within a matter of seconds as he visibly freaked out.
“What is this?” said Josh, panting as he hilariously appeared to lose his mind over the idea of another baby in the house.
Aubree and Josh Jones are parents to five adorable daughters and their newborn son
Aubree, who gave birth to their sixth child about six weeks back, later revealed that she was playing a prank on her 33-year-old husband.
“I know he’s a little dramatic sometimes, but this reaction was priceless,” the 35-year-old mum told Newsweek.
Laughs and giggles resounded online as many watched Josh’s viral reaction
“We have a lighthearted and fun-loving relationship. We love joking around with each other and are always trying to make each other and others laugh,” she added.
While Aubree confirmed that the test was a joke, she said she and her husband are “undecided” on adding a seventh child to their brood.
“We’re still adjusting to six children,” she told the outlet. “It’s been very busy and fun simultaneously. It’s been beautiful to see how our love has grown infinitely with each new addition.”
The amusing video of Josh’s reaction has racked up 38.4 million views on TikTok and was liked by 2.5 million people across the internet.
Watch the hilarious video below
Many commented on Josh’s relatable reaction and the chaos that ensued in the video.
“He went through ALL of the Home Alone traps,” one said, while another chimed in, “He suddenly started acting like a cat.”
Another said, “Brother experienced all four seasons of a mental breakdown at once.”
“Good thing he didn’t overreact!” people joked online
“Good thing he didn’t overreact!” another wrote.
One person remarked that the video was still funny even though it may have been scripted.
“Even if this was scripted, it’s too funny,” said one comment.
Aubree has been chronicling her journey with her husband online as they parent five daughters and now a newborn son under the same roof.
“This is baby #6, the first 5 were all girls, this was a surprise till birth,” Aubree wrote on Instagram after the birth of their son last December.
Aubree said they are still “undecided” on adding Baby #7 to the family
