Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Plans After Viral Video Shocked Fans

Jennifer Lawrence is finally setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her face and body, fueled by a viral video from Paris Fashion Week.
The 35-year-old actress became the subject of widespread scrutiny earlier this month after footage of her appearance at the French fashion event sent fans into a spiral, with some insisting she looked like a completely different person.
In a new interview with The New Yorker published today (October 27), the actress addressed the controversy directly, revealing not only which cosmetic enhancements she’s actually into, but also what surgical procedure she’s eyeing next.
Jennifer Lawrence broke her silence on cosmetic procedures, revealing which one she has done and which she intends to get
Before her reveal, however, Lawrence made one thing clear: she doesn’t have a problem with plastic surgery. In fact, most of her woes surrounding the practice come from the constant pressure of either lying about it or defending her natural aging process.
“If my life wasn’t being played out in the public eye, I probably wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,” she explained. “But yes, I’d still consider it.”
Her honesty also extended to how she sees her body post-motherhood.
The actress, who shares two sons with husband Cooke Maroney, Cy, born in February 2022, and a second son whose name remains private, didn’t sugarcoat the toll that her pregnancies, especially the last one, took.
“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”
The physical changes, combined with the scrutiny that comes from being in the spotlight, let her to think more seriously about going under the knife in the future.
The actress revealed she plans to get breast augmentation and a facelift in the future
Specifically, she confirmed she is planning to get breast augmentation next month. Lawrence also confirmed that she’s been getting Botox but with moderation, being aware of the stiffness that comes with the injections.
During the interview, the actress denied having had a facelift, but confirmed it’s definitely in the cards for her in the near future.
“Believe me, I’m gonna,” she said.
The interview comes less than a month after Bored Panda reported on the online frenzy that erupted following Lawrence’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
A video showing the actress on the red carpet quickly went viral, with netizens commenting how different she seemed to them. Comparisons to other female celebrities were soon to follow.
“She looks like Sabrina Carpenter, Ivanka Trump, and Dakota Johnson had a baby,” a reader wrote.
“It’s really sad how they all end up having the same work done,” another added.
As hundreds of similar comments echoed, netizens had grown increasingly exasperated with what they saw as a larger trend: the rise of buccal fat removal, heavy contouring, and makeup techniques that, in their view, make every female celebrity look indistinguishable.
At one point, the discourse became so exaggerated that one commenter joked, “Arrest every plastic surgeon in LA.”
Lawrence said that aside from Botox injections, she hasn’t had any procedures done to her face
For Lawrence, the vitriol surrounding her appearance is nothing but proof of how harshly female celebrities are treated when they age.
The actress took issue specifically with before-and-after photos that resurfaced online following her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, pitting her against her 19-year-old self.
“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she said.
“Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”
Lawrence now joins a growing list of celebrities publicly admitting to cosmetic enhancements, including Lily Allen, who confirmed her breast augmentation, and Kris Jenner, whose facelift went viral this year.
Beyond putting an end to the conversation surrounding her cosmetic enhancements, Lawrence is preparing for the United States premiere of her newest film, Die My Love, a psychological drama directed by Lynne Ramsay that sees Lawrence co-star with Robert Pattinson.
Die My Love is scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2025.
