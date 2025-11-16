40 Times People Failed To Understand Instructions And It Resulted In Hilarious Mishaps

Whether you’re building a piece of IKEA furniture or experimenting with a new recipe for dinner, clear instructions are always an important factor in ensuring the final product is a success. But unfortunately, we don’t always have access to the most helpful directions, and sometimes the people trying to follow those directions seem to have forgotten their common sense at home. So to raise awareness for the importance of clear instructions (or to laugh at those who can’t seem to follow them), the Instructions Unclear subreddits were born. 

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious posts from these groups that will remind you to always dot your I’s and check your T’s when explaining how to do something, or the outcome might be a hilarious fail. Be sure to upvote all of the photos featuring mistakes you might have made yourself (don’t worry, we won’t tell) or those that you can’t believe anyone managed to make. Feel free to share more hilariously unclear instructions you’ve encountered in the comments below, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring times instructions were written poorly, you can find more funny photos right here!  

More info: Reddit | Reddit

#1 Throw Out A Jab.. Set The Tone

Image source: qdubbya

#2 Couldn’t Figure Out Crosspost. Found On Hold Up

Image source: Eorskus

#3 What Should I Do?

Image source: Enderjora

#4 Do It Quickly, Please I Beg You. .

Image source: FaceAndKMS

#5 Message Unclear

Image source: Enderjora

#6 It Was Hung

Image source: ajwhummel

#7 Against A Bear

Image source: hallohannes123

#8 Right Of Way

Image source: stinkles555

#9 No More Dog

Image source: GeoWebbo

#10 How Am I Supposed To Text And Drive Without My Hands?

Image source: goombah111

#11 Apparently My Husqvarna Lawn Mower Believes That If You Run Over A Child You Should Make Sure That You Do It Twice For Good Measure

Image source: 1009991

#12 Attention

Image source: gnj26

#13 What Do I Do?

Image source: WildVergito

#14 Screw On Top

Image source: stinkles555

#15 Instructions Were Unclear

Image source: ktrinh94

#16 Strange Rule, But Ok

Image source: ihavethebestmarriage

#17 Heh Heh

Image source: BraveChipmunk3005

#18 I Need Someone Conceived Of In Vietnam To Assemble My Chair For Me!

Image source: -grover

#19 How To Crack All Nuts

Image source: miyagisanjr

#20 When Am I Supposed To Take These ??

Image source: slytherpuff25

#21 Is This What They Meant?

Image source: TopGearDanTGD

#22 And Blue Means

Image source: renoscarab

#23 Need Help With Rat

Image source: iLiveInyourTrees

#24 Fun Jiu Jitsu Lesson

Image source: YeetsForWeeks

#25 U Think It’s Supposed To Say “You Matter / Don’t Give Up”

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Things Taken Literally

Image source: bmartin1989

#27 This Sign, Telling You Not To Touch This Bottle, Can Only Be Read By Touching The Bottle

Image source: Jizz-Wailer77

#28 My BF Bought A Meat Tenderizer Mallet Online And The Instructions Look Like They’ve Gone Through Five Levels Of Google Translate

Image source: kallyssea

#29 Keep The Bag Away From Cheese

Image source: SacoTheSnacko

#30 Ah Yes, Of Course

Image source: Dangerous_With_Rocks

#31 What About Now?

Image source: Subscribe_To_Lag135

#32 My Phone Screen Protector Did Not Come With Instructions So I Checked The Back Of The Box. Let’s Start With #1 Shall We

Image source: Jedibbq

#33 The Third Warning On This Diamond Art Box

Image source: PreferredEnemy

#34 Instructions Unclear, Hanging From My Horse

Image source: malnox

#35 Don’t Need Three Words

Image source: stinkles555

#36 A Classic

Image source: dankmesti

#37 Yeet The Baby?

Image source: TheGoldenBoi_

#38 Just Do It!….or Don’t!

Image source: DjFizz

#39 I Have No Idea What This Teabag Wants Me To Do…which Is It?!

Image source: ClintonKelly87

#40 From Home Improvement On Snes

Image source: dankboyo62

