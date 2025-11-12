73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

by

With time, a monotonous daily routine can numb even the most enthusiastic people. The world, however, is a lovely place, full of excitement and interesting things in every corner. Bored Panda has collected rare photos of absolutely common objects to make you rediscover their beauty and maybe even expand your horizons.

From the view of a theatre hall from behind the stage to the inside of a guitar, these interesting photos shed new light on our surroundings. They remind us that even simple things are extraordinary, and there’s always beauty in the most mundane things.

Scroll down to have your mind blown and your point of view expanded by these incredibly cool photos! Don’t forget to upvote the weird things you like best and comment on the most mesmerizing ones!

#1 This Is A Photo NASA Took Of A Space Shuttle Leaving Our Atmosphere

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: bucsboy246

#2 The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like An Apartment I Can’t Afford

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: OsamaBinBob

#3 This Is How Brick Streets Are Laid In The Netherlands

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: lordsleepyhead

#4 Tortoises Have The Weirdest Looking Skeletons

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: CPhotoshopper

#5 This Is What The Underside Of A Lilly Pad Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: HOTBREADSY

#6 Looking Into A Theatre From Behind The Stage

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: kiaall

#7 The Blood Vessels Of A Hand

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

#8 What A Modern Battleship Looks Like With No Water Around It

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: kitten_anus

#9 Ever Wondered What A Blue Whale’s Blowhole Looks Like?

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: FrozenFoodGuy

#10 An Early Human Embryo On The Tip Of A Needle

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: mike_pants

#11 Ever Wonder What The Top Of Everest Looks Like?

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: derschwigg

#12 Pearls

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: thegodofbigthings

#13 Inside Of The Vault Door At The Bank I Work At. Beautiful Engineering From 1800s

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: HobieSnacks

#14 Artichokes Are Flowers, Here Is What They Look Like If Not Harvested For Consumption

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: saladbars

#15 Have You Ever Wondered What A CT Scanner Looks Like Without The Cover On It

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Adderall

#16 A Mature Hedge Cut In Half

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Paul Debois

#17 Just In Case You’ve Ever Wondered What An Eyeball Looks Like After Having A Cornea Transplant

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Methamphetamines

#18 If You Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: malgoya

#19 The Inside Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Empty

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Wicked_Aviator

#20 This Is What The Traffic Control Room Looks Like In Beijing

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: ThatsJustYourOpinionMan

#21 Firework Shell

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: dittidot

#22 This Is What A Tumbleweed Looks Like Before It Dies And Roams The Land

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: doctor_recommended

#23 So Apparently A 9 Volt Battery Is 6 AAA Batteries Taped Together

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Homeslice619

#24 This Is What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: elmielmosong

#25 This Is How Cyclist’s Legs Look Like After Tour De France

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: p.poljanski

#26 This Is What Cinnamon Looks Like When It’s Fresh Cut From The Tree

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: afnas

#27 A Rare Chance To Grasp The Size Of An Offshore Wind Turbine Blade

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: larapooh

#28 Thats What A Heated Floor Looks Like Before The Hard Floory Stuff Is Put On Top

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: robonrenovations

#29 Leica Camera Lens

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

#30 If You’ve Ever Wondered What The Back Of A Bowling Alley Looks Like Here Ya Go! (I’m A Bowling Alley Mechanic)

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: buffaloesafterdark

#31 Ever Wondered What Happens If There Is A Fire In An Airplane Hangar? Suppression System Activated In Yyz North End

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: stygarfield

#32 This Is What The Ball Inside Of A Paint Can Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Nocturnal_Majesty

#33 Molding Cast Of Ronald Mcdonald Looks Kinda Like A Torture Device

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: beanie2411

#34 Inside Of The Golf Balls

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

#35 The Inside Of This Air Mattress Looks Like An Alien Cave

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: mdgholson

#36 World’s Largest Container Ship

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: marketowl

#37 What The Interior Of A Pool Table Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Duckman296

#38 Cactus Cut In Half

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Scout6feetup

#39 Inside A Toothpaste Tube

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: The Poss

#40 What The Light Inside A Lighthouse Looks Like (With The Original Fresnel Lens)

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: mack3r

#41 Ever Wonder What A Furby Looks Like Without Its Fur? Now You Know

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: HooHooBigSummerBlowOut

#42 Inside Of A Frag Grenade

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: karmicviolence

#43 Here’s What The Space Behind A Movie Theater Screen Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: pottrpupptpals

#44 What Facebook Looks Like On A 10-Year-Old Phone

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Nerozero

#45 This Is What A Bottle Of Water Looks Like In The Factory

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Radioactive_Bee

#46 This Is What Space Mountain Looks Like With The Lights On

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: chrono1465

#47 I Thought You Might Like To See What Hydrant Look Like Installed And Unburied

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: DRAWKWARD79

#48 This Is What A Gas Station Looks Like Underground

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: planemaster

#49 This Is How One Of The Deadmau5’s Helmets Looks Like Inside

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Joel Zimmerman

#50 A Visa Credit Card

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: iiiicpdiiii

#51 Zippo Lighter

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

#52 For Those Wondering What Telephone Wire Looks Like. This Is A Small Bundle Of About 100 Pair Of 26 Gauge Wire. I’ve Seen As High As 1200 Pair Bundles

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: reddit.com

#53 The Inside Of A Bomb

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: reddit.com

#54 This Is How They Unload Potato Trailers At Frito-Lay

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: redrumpanda

#55 This Is What A Walmart Looks Like After It’s Been Gutted

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: adamlc6

#56 This Is What It Looks Like When An Escalator Is Being Built

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: blueshades09

#57 If You Ever Wondered, What Does A Tire Look Like From The Inside

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Mandrigan

#58 This Is What The Inside Of A Redbox Machine Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: EnigmaticMindX

#59 This Is What The Sensors Of A Dartboard Look Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Ashtwain

#60 If You’ve Ever Wondered How Big The Gasoline Container Is Underneath A Gas Station

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: restless_corpse

#61 This Is What A Bungy Cord Looks Like From The Inside

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: -burntoast-

#62 This Is How They Unload Coal At Power Plant From Freight Cars

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: whowantwhat

#63 This Is What A Traffic Controller Looks Like. The Tech Was Nice Enough To Explain To Me How It Work

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: negtivejerk

#64 What Lego Plastic Looks Like Before Being Cast Into Legos

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Des57

#65 The Inner Workings Of Shaving Cream

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: TrueLordChanka

#66 I Managed A Movie Theater That Shut Down. This Is What An Auditorium Looks Like Without A Screen Or Seats

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Killerzeit

#67 This Is What A Supermarket​ In Israel Looks Like During Passover, With Everything That Includes Hametz (Baked Wheat) Covered In Sheets

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: bary3000

#68 I Work With Google Fiber, This Is What It Looks Like Stripped All The Way Down

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: Reddit_User_745

#69 So Apparently This Is What A Gas Pump Hose Looks Like Underneath The Rubber

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: MrCaptain_Sandwich

#70 Ever Wondered How They Refilled Those M&m Dispensers At M&M’s World? Here’s How

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: mftheoryArts

#71 This Is What The Inside Of A Fuel Dispenser Looks Like

73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

Image source: ChocolateMonkeyBird

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
170 Brutally Honest Sticky Notes That Sum Up Your Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Russian Illustrator Reimagines Different Coffees As Cats
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Great Movies That Had Awful TV Show Adaptations
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2021
Mysterious Underground City’s Discovery Stuns Experts As It’s 18 Stories And 280 Feet Deep
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Dog Tells Owners It’s Time To Go By Slamming On Car Horn For 15 Minutes (VIDEO)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
20 Facts About Belle Delphine You Probably Didn’t Know
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.