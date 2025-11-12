73 Rare Photos Reveal The Unseen Side Of Things, And It Will Change The Way You See The World

With time, a monotonous daily routine can numb even the most enthusiastic people. The world, however, is a lovely place, full of excitement and interesting things in every corner. Bored Panda has collected rare photos of absolutely common objects to make you rediscover their beauty and maybe even expand your horizons.
#1 This Is A Photo NASA Took Of A Space Shuttle Leaving Our Atmosphere
#2 The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like An Apartment I Can’t Afford
#3 This Is How Brick Streets Are Laid In The Netherlands
#4 Tortoises Have The Weirdest Looking Skeletons
#5 This Is What The Underside Of A Lilly Pad Looks Like
#6 Looking Into A Theatre From Behind The Stage
#7 The Blood Vessels Of A Hand
#8 What A Modern Battleship Looks Like With No Water Around It
#9 Ever Wondered What A Blue Whale’s Blowhole Looks Like?
#10 An Early Human Embryo On The Tip Of A Needle
#11 Ever Wonder What The Top Of Everest Looks Like?
#12 Pearls
#13 Inside Of The Vault Door At The Bank I Work At. Beautiful Engineering From 1800s
#14 Artichokes Are Flowers, Here Is What They Look Like If Not Harvested For Consumption
#15 Have You Ever Wondered What A CT Scanner Looks Like Without The Cover On It
#16 A Mature Hedge Cut In Half
#17 Just In Case You’ve Ever Wondered What An Eyeball Looks Like After Having A Cornea Transplant
#18 If You Ever Wondered How They Install Those Huge Power Line Towers
#19 The Inside Of The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Empty
#20 This Is What The Traffic Control Room Looks Like In Beijing
#21 Firework Shell
#22 This Is What A Tumbleweed Looks Like Before It Dies And Roams The Land
#23 So Apparently A 9 Volt Battery Is 6 AAA Batteries Taped Together
#24 This Is What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like
#25 This Is How Cyclist’s Legs Look Like After Tour De France
#26 This Is What Cinnamon Looks Like When It’s Fresh Cut From The Tree
#27 A Rare Chance To Grasp The Size Of An Offshore Wind Turbine Blade
#28 Thats What A Heated Floor Looks Like Before The Hard Floory Stuff Is Put On Top
#29 Leica Camera Lens
#30 If You’ve Ever Wondered What The Back Of A Bowling Alley Looks Like Here Ya Go! (I’m A Bowling Alley Mechanic)
#31 Ever Wondered What Happens If There Is A Fire In An Airplane Hangar? Suppression System Activated In Yyz North End
#32 This Is What The Ball Inside Of A Paint Can Looks Like
#33 Molding Cast Of Ronald Mcdonald Looks Kinda Like A Torture Device
Image source: beanie2411
#34 Inside Of The Golf Balls
#35 The Inside Of This Air Mattress Looks Like An Alien Cave
#36 World’s Largest Container Ship
#37 What The Interior Of A Pool Table Looks Like
#38 Cactus Cut In Half
#39 Inside A Toothpaste Tube
#40 What The Light Inside A Lighthouse Looks Like (With The Original Fresnel Lens)
#41 Ever Wonder What A Furby Looks Like Without Its Fur? Now You Know
#42 Inside Of A Frag Grenade
#43 Here’s What The Space Behind A Movie Theater Screen Looks Like
#44 What Facebook Looks Like On A 10-Year-Old Phone
#45 This Is What A Bottle Of Water Looks Like In The Factory
#46 This Is What Space Mountain Looks Like With The Lights On
#47 I Thought You Might Like To See What Hydrant Look Like Installed And Unburied
#48 This Is What A Gas Station Looks Like Underground
#49 This Is How One Of The Deadmau5’s Helmets Looks Like Inside
#50 A Visa Credit Card
#51 Zippo Lighter
#52 For Those Wondering What Telephone Wire Looks Like. This Is A Small Bundle Of About 100 Pair Of 26 Gauge Wire. I’ve Seen As High As 1200 Pair Bundles
#53 The Inside Of A Bomb
#54 This Is How They Unload Potato Trailers At Frito-Lay
#55 This Is What A Walmart Looks Like After It’s Been Gutted
#56 This Is What It Looks Like When An Escalator Is Being Built
#57 If You Ever Wondered, What Does A Tire Look Like From The Inside
#58 This Is What The Inside Of A Redbox Machine Looks Like
#59 This Is What The Sensors Of A Dartboard Look Like
#60 If You’ve Ever Wondered How Big The Gasoline Container Is Underneath A Gas Station
#61 This Is What A Bungy Cord Looks Like From The Inside
#62 This Is How They Unload Coal At Power Plant From Freight Cars
#63 This Is What A Traffic Controller Looks Like. The Tech Was Nice Enough To Explain To Me How It Work
#64 What Lego Plastic Looks Like Before Being Cast Into Legos
#65 The Inner Workings Of Shaving Cream
#66 I Managed A Movie Theater That Shut Down. This Is What An Auditorium Looks Like Without A Screen Or Seats
#67 This Is What A Supermarket In Israel Looks Like During Passover, With Everything That Includes Hametz (Baked Wheat) Covered In Sheets
#68 I Work With Google Fiber, This Is What It Looks Like Stripped All The Way Down
#69 So Apparently This Is What A Gas Pump Hose Looks Like Underneath The Rubber
#70 Ever Wondered How They Refilled Those M&m Dispensers At M&M’s World? Here’s How
#71 This Is What The Inside Of A Fuel Dispenser Looks Like
