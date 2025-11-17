21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn’t Know Exist

by

“Felidae” is the scientific name for the biological family whose most familiar member is the domestic cat. These highly evolved predators are as beautiful as they are cunning. Did you know that almost all members of this carnivorous family share a genetic anomaly that prevents them from tasting sweetness?

They are all obligate carnivores – they don’t simply favor meat; they can’t subsist on anything else. Apart from lions, very few cats display any sort of strong social behavior, though some do hunt together or form loose colonies. Aha! So that’s where our kitties get their attitude from!

Something else you might not know is that while some felines are widely known (like lions, cougars, jaguars, etc.), there are actually 41 known cat species living today – and most of them are as beautiful as they are rare.

More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

#1 Black-Footed Cat (Felis Nigripes)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#2 Pallas Cat (Otocolobus Manul)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#3 Canadian Lynx (Lynx Canadensis)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#4 Sand Cat (Felis Margarita)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#5 Caracal (Caracal Caracal)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#6 Flat-Headed Cat (Felis Planiceps)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#7 Clouded Leopard (Neofelis Nebulosa)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#8 Ocelot (Leopardus Pardalis)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#9 Pampas Cat (Leopardus Pajeros)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#10 Chinese Mountain Cat (Felis Bieti)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#11 Jaguarundi

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#12 Andean Cat (Leopardus Jacobita)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#13 Bay Cat (Catopuma Badia)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#14 Asian Golden Cat (Catopuma Temminckii)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#15 Fishing Cat (Prionailurus Viverrinus)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#16 Serval (Leptailurus Serval)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#17 Wildcat (Felis Silvestris)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#18 Leopard Cat (Prionailurus Bengalensis)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#19 Kodkod (Leopardus Guigna)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#20 Rusty Spotted Cat (Prionailurus Rubiginosus)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

#21 Margay Cat (Leopardus Wiedii)

21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn&#8217;t Know Exist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing Their Unusual Bathroom Designs, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Woman Takes Pie Baking To Another Level (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Susannah Fielding: 10 Things About the Great Indoors Star
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2016
Meet The Cast of “The Big Leap”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2021
The Five Best All-Time Surgery Scenes on Grey’s Anatomy
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2019
Photographer Receives Message From Bride Demanding Her Money Back Because She Supports BLM, Has A Priceless Response To Shut Her Down
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.