70 Photos Of Rare Coincidences You’d Think Were Photoshopped, But Aren’t

There’s nothing like capturing a perfectly timed image. It’s as if you scripted or manipulated the image with the intent of coming off a certain way. But no, it was just a rare coincidence at play, as if the energies of the universe aligned to make this moment happen.
Here’s more of those seemingly one-in-a-million occurrences people have collected and shared online. These are from the different corners of Reddit that have no shortage of photos you’d be amazed to look at for a few good minutes.
You will find them below as you scroll through. Enjoy!
#1 Friendly Australian King Parrot Landed On My Book As I Was Trying To Identify It!
#2 My Wife Was Wearing The Right Jacket At The Right Time. Pleasanton Ridge, Ca
#3 Two Humming Birds Landed At The Same Time On My Rods While Out Fishing!
#4 I’m A Woodturner & Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store, Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid
On closer inspection I felt the bowl was very familiar, so I flipped through the very book that inspired me, 31 years ago, & there it was!
#5 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish
#6 My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband’s
#7 My Husband Took A Picture Of Me As I Said Farewell To 40, And Somehow I Was Gifted My Own Rainbow
#8 Is This An Ad?
#9 Found A Random Guy Who Looks Like Me Waiting For The Subway The Other Day
#10 My Grandma Died On My Grandpa’s Birthday. My Grandpa Died On My Grandma’s Birthday
#11 I’ve Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake!
#12 Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend’s Car Dealership
#13 I Picture I Took Of The London Eye Through The Window On A Boat On The Thames
#14 This Hare Caught On Google Street
#15 Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island
#16 Took The Most Epic Picture, The Fire Decided To Join Us In Our Peace Sign
#17 At My Grandmother’s 85th Birthday, We Found Out The Lady At The Table Next To Us Was Also Celebrating Her 85th Birthday. They Were Born One Day Apart In The Same City And Had Never Met
#18 The Police Facebook Page Posted A Picture Taken By A Speeding Camera. The Bird Saves The Day
#19 This Is How The Newspapers Were Stacked Up At My Job [x-Post /R/Mildlyinteresting
#20 Reason Why Fingerprints Were Created
This is William West and William West, and they are the reason fingerprints were created to find criminals because they were not related at all, shared the same exact name and looked identical to one another.
#21 Triple Lightning Strike Over Chicago
#22 Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top
#23 The Light Opening In The Building’s Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension
#24 Perfect Smoke Rings From Etna Volcano, Sicily
#25 Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf
#26 You’re Welcome
#27 The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand
#28 This Bug On The Outside Of My Window Looks Like A Fairy
#29 High Five
#30 Six Sisters, Separated Since Birth, On The Day They Finally Met — At Harry Potter World
#31 Arrow In A Power Cable
#32 White Elephant Gift Exchange. Three Of Twelve People Brought The Same Gift. Too Funny
#33 My Boyfriend And I Went To A Beer Festival And Met A Couple Who Was Dressed The Same As Us
#34 This Photo I Took Of The Fire Looks Like A Person
#35 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They’re Floating In The Sky
#36 A Fan Bet $50 On Eugenio Suarez Hitting A Home Run, And Ended Up Catching The Home Run Ball Live At The Game
#37 Taking A Picture Like This
#38 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On
#39 This Fly Just Flew Into A Plant And Killed Itself At In-Laws House
#40 A Stray Bullet On New Year’s Eve Lands In A Guy’s Phone In Beirut Airport
#41 Perfectly Timed Firework
#42 I Have Never Seen This Occurring Naturally Before In My Life
#43 Bit Of A Coincidence At The Pub Last Night
#44 A €1 Coin Fits Perfectly In My Cell Phone Case
#45 The Cat Knocked My Daughter’s Fish Bowl Off The Dresser
#46 My Father-In-Law Caught Two Fish With The Same Lure At The Same Time
#47 My Neighbors Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window
#48 I Got My Bikes Registered Years Apart And These Are The 2 Auto Generated Plates I Got
#49 Tree In Graz (Austria) That Looks Like A Child Is Hugging It
#50 Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time!
#51 These Burned Out Lights Perfectly Align
#52 Years Ago My Brother Lost His Cellphone On A Roller Coaster. We Figured There Was No Way To Know When. Then She Saw The Ride Photo
#53 Hit And Run Driver Left License Plate Imprinted On My Car
#54 Pulled Up To This In Traffic
#55 This Exposed Tree Root I Saw On A Hike Looks Like A Van Gogh
#56 These Clouds In The Sky That Look Like Dragons
#57 This Coaster Fits My Face A Little Too Perfectly
#58 This Oval Picture Frame
#59 Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69
#60 Car Found After An Amber Alert Near Me
#61 Odd-Shaped Clearing
#62 This Bird Poop On My Car Looks Like A Bird Pooping
#63 The Luckiest Day Of My Life
#64 The Inside Of This Branch Looks Like A Pumpkin
#65 Bought The Car On The Left. I Was Issued A License Plate With The Number 6001. Then I Go To A Restaurant And The Car Next To Me Has The License Plate Number 6002. Both Are Hondas Too
#66 If It’s Not Meant To Work, It Should Not Fit
#67 Got A New Car Last Week. Neighbor Meant To Reverse But Was In The Wrong Gear. (3 Photos)
#68 Saw A Plane Refueling Mid-Flight While On A Hike
#69 Sunlight Going Through My Window Looks Like The Exclamation Point From The Metal Gear Solid Series
#70 I Dropped A Grape And It Landed Upright
