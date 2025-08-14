70 Photos Of Rare Coincidences You’d Think Were Photoshopped, But Aren’t

There’s nothing like capturing a perfectly timed image. It’s as if you scripted or manipulated the image with the intent of coming off a certain way. But no, it was just a rare coincidence at play, as if the energies of the universe aligned to make this moment happen.

Here’s more of those seemingly one-in-a-million occurrences people have collected and shared online. These are from the different corners of Reddit that have no shortage of photos you’d be amazed to look at for a few good minutes.

You will find them below as you scroll through. Enjoy!

#1 Friendly Australian King Parrot Landed On My Book As I Was Trying To Identify It!

Image source: 4thedoor

#2 My Wife Was Wearing The Right Jacket At The Right Time. Pleasanton Ridge, Ca

Image source: Purp_Skurp_349

#3 Two Humming Birds Landed At The Same Time On My Rods While Out Fishing!

Image source: trippykiwi12

#4 I’m A Woodturner & Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store, Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid

On closer inspection I felt the bowl was very familiar, so I flipped through the very book that inspired me, 31 years ago, & there it was!

Image source: DalbergTheKing

#5 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

Image source: molehillmilk

#6 My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband’s

Image source: Legitimate-Lie-9208

#7 My Husband Took A Picture Of Me As I Said Farewell To 40, And Somehow I Was Gifted My Own Rainbow

Image source: shell_raiser

#8 Is This An Ad?

Image source: Yukamoo

#9 Found A Random Guy Who Looks Like Me Waiting For The Subway The Other Day

Image source: CollectiveDisparity

#10 My Grandma Died On My Grandpa’s Birthday. My Grandpa Died On My Grandma’s Birthday

Image source: reddit.com

#11 I’ve Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake!

Image source: anders1318

#12 Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend’s Car Dealership

Image source: Metzae

#13 I Picture I Took Of The London Eye Through The Window On A Boat On The Thames

Image source: Flinnyboi

#14 This Hare Caught On Google Street

Image source: TdsKid9000

#15 Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island

Image source: jjophh, norfolkislandtime

#16 Took The Most Epic Picture, The Fire Decided To Join Us In Our Peace Sign

Image source: Devge

#17 At My Grandmother’s 85th Birthday, We Found Out The Lady At The Table Next To Us Was Also Celebrating Her 85th Birthday. They Were Born One Day Apart In The Same City And Had Never Met

Image source: glitterqueenbee

#18 The Police Facebook Page Posted A Picture Taken By A Speeding Camera. The Bird Saves The Day

Image source: Aeogor

#19 This Is How The Newspapers Were Stacked Up At My Job [x-Post /R/Mildlyinteresting

Image source: OilersFansDontMatter

#20 Reason Why Fingerprints Were Created

This is William West and William West, and they are the reason fingerprints were created to find criminals because they were not related at all, shared the same exact name and looked identical to one another.

Image source: Homelss_Emperor, Meserette Kentake

#21 Triple Lightning Strike Over Chicago

Image source: gingerma

#22 Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top

Image source: skimmilkskim

#23 The Light Opening In The Building’s Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension

Image source: Gooner885

#24 Perfect Smoke Rings From Etna Volcano, Sicily

Image source: gilbertMonion

#25 Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf

Image source: Koda_Has_A_Top_Hat

#26 You’re Welcome

Image source: NikoNen

#27 The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand

Image source: admiralwan

#28 This Bug On The Outside Of My Window Looks Like A Fairy

Image source: reddit.com

#29 High Five

Image source: 8thunder8

#30 Six Sisters, Separated Since Birth, On The Day They Finally Met — At Harry Potter World

Image source: Spagetti13

#31 Arrow In A Power Cable

Image source: CALAZ1986, empower, Delivered by Craighead Electric

#32 White Elephant Gift Exchange. Three Of Twelve People Brought The Same Gift. Too Funny

Image source: Sunstoned1

#33 My Boyfriend And I Went To A Beer Festival And Met A Couple Who Was Dressed The Same As Us

Image source: excitotox

#34 This Photo I Took Of The Fire Looks Like A Person

Image source: Muggleman32

#35 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They’re Floating In The Sky

Image source: JoshSp25

#36 A Fan Bet $50 On Eugenio Suarez Hitting A Home Run, And Ended Up Catching The Home Run Ball Live At The Game

Image source: 1021986

#37 Taking A Picture Like This

Image source: reddit.com/

#38 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On

Image source: ColfaxDayWalker

#39 This Fly Just Flew Into A Plant And Killed Itself At In-Laws House

Image source: srlope

#40 A Stray Bullet On New Year’s Eve Lands In A Guy’s Phone In Beirut Airport

Image source: JoeJml

#41 Perfectly Timed Firework

Image source: Ghost_Animator

#42 I Have Never Seen This Occurring Naturally Before In My Life

Image source: SensuallPineapple

#43 Bit Of A Coincidence At The Pub Last Night

Image source: Affero-Dolor

#44 A €1 Coin Fits Perfectly In My Cell Phone Case

Image source: Constructestimator83

#45 The Cat Knocked My Daughter’s Fish Bowl Off The Dresser

Image source: slowf3

#46 My Father-In-Law Caught Two Fish With The Same Lure At The Same Time

Image source: DuraMorte

#47 My Neighbors Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

Image source: Reallynoreallyno

#48 I Got My Bikes Registered Years Apart And These Are The 2 Auto Generated Plates I Got

Image source: snorkiebarbados

#49 Tree In Graz (Austria) That Looks Like A Child Is Hugging It

Image source: monstros112

#50 Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time!

Image source: jerm1323

#51 These Burned Out Lights Perfectly Align

Image source: Jigsawz_

#52 Years Ago My Brother Lost His Cellphone On A Roller Coaster. We Figured There Was No Way To Know When. Then She Saw The Ride Photo

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Hit And Run Driver Left License Plate Imprinted On My Car

Image source: Chrussell1215

#54 Pulled Up To This In Traffic

Image source: subtlenutpain

#55 This Exposed Tree Root I Saw On A Hike Looks Like A Van Gogh

Image source: Alaric_Darconville

#56 These Clouds In The Sky That Look Like Dragons

Image source: CardBoardGamer97

#57 This Coaster Fits My Face A Little Too Perfectly

Image source:  carrieberry

#58 This Oval Picture Frame

Image source: imgur.com

#59 Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69

Image source: wonderflex

#60 Car Found After An Amber Alert Near Me

Image source: xGrant

#61 Odd-Shaped Clearing

Image source: WonkaTXRanger

#62 This Bird Poop On My Car Looks Like A Bird Pooping

Image source: patrickkeane

#63 The Luckiest Day Of My Life

Image source: AlexescuCosmin

#64 The Inside Of This Branch Looks Like A Pumpkin

Image source: BananaKO3

#65 Bought The Car On The Left. I Was Issued A License Plate With The Number 6001. Then I Go To A Restaurant And The Car Next To Me Has The License Plate Number 6002. Both Are Hondas Too

Image source: camas01

#66 If It’s Not Meant To Work, It Should Not Fit

Image source: OscarPastry_

#67 Got A New Car Last Week. Neighbor Meant To Reverse But Was In The Wrong Gear. (3 Photos)

Image source: Bullruckle

#68 Saw A Plane Refueling Mid-Flight While On A Hike

Image source: bwaaalk

#69 Sunlight Going Through My Window Looks Like The Exclamation Point From The Metal Gear Solid Series

Image source: TanukiWillEndYou

#70 I Dropped A Grape And It Landed Upright

Image source: DonaldTheDorito2

