“I Accepted I Was Going To Probably Die”: Pizza Delivery Guy Saves 5 Kids Trapped In Burning Home

Hero [heer-oh] – a person noted for courageous acts or nobility of character. Bravery, achievement, and morality are some of the characteristics that go hand in hand with the term. But true heroics are not just about doing the right thing at great risk; it's about doing the right thing even when the world isn't watching or applauding. Thankfully this time, unbeknownst to the hero, his great deed will be captured and hailed by hundreds.
A 25-year-old pizza delivery driver bravely ran into a burning house to save four children and an 18-year-old. The selfless deed was captured by one officer's body cam and was shared by Lafayette police.
More info: Instagram
Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver, noticed a fire ravaging a two-story house
Image credits: Nick Bostic
Nicholas Bostic, a 25-year-old pizza delivery driver, happened to be driving past a home in the city of Lafayette at midnight, when he noticed a two-story house on fire. As reported by ABC 7, he feared that there were people trapped inside but didn’t have his phone with him to call 911.
Bravely, he decided to enter the home himself, and as it turned out, five people were inside the house: four siblings aged 1, 6, 13 and 18, and another 13-year-old who was sleeping over.
He got in through a back door, yelling to see if anyone could hear him. His shouting woke up the eldest sibling, who then woke up the two younger teens and grabbed her 1-year-old sister before Nicholas led them outside to safety.
He didn’t have his phone on him, but felt called to check on those still in the home. Entering the home, he found 5 children, aged 1 through 18
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
“For a minute I didn’t understand it, but my sister ran upstairs with the baby in her hands and yelled at us to get up because there’s a fire,” 13-year-old Shaylee Barrett told the Purdue Exponent. “And for a minute I froze and I laid there because I was confused. That’s when we went downstairs and Nick was downstairs helping us.”
But there was one child who hadn’t made it out yet. “I asked them if anybody was left in there and that’s when they told me that the 6-year-old was,” Nicholas told ABC 7. Thus, he returned to the blaze, searching different rooms, under beds and in closets, through what he described as a “lagoon of smoke.”
The eldest got most of her siblings out, but one was missing. Nick bravely ran back inside, determined to find the 6-year-old child
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
After a long search, he found the girl, but couldn’t find his way back. Heading up to the second floor, he broke a window and jumped down with her in his arms
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
“I don’t know how to explain it, but it was like I accepted I was going to probably die, right there, that night,” he told journalist Dave Bangert. “But it was a weird calm. You just got to work as fast as you can.”
Thankfully, he was able to find the 6-year-old girl, but they had no way out. After punching through a window to get out of the flame-engulfed home, police video from the scene shows Nicholas dropping to the ground with the girl in his arms. He couldn’t see how far the drop was, but they didn’t have a choice.
He jumped, landing on his right side, injuring his arm, backside and ankle. He said he did what he could to absorb the impact for the girl, and police confirmed that the girl “was miraculously mostly uninjured.” Backlit by the flames, he walked towards first responders.
At that point, first responders had gotten to the home – one officer’s body cam capturing Nick rushing up to them with the girl
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
An officer took the crying girl from his arms as Nick, winded, wheezing and wounded, sat down on the curb and said, “I need oxygen.” He also asked, “Is the baby OK? Please tell me the baby’s OK,” before he was reassured by an officer that the child was fine. In the video, an officer helps the man to his feet and escorts him to the other side of the street, where they tend to his bleeding arm.
The man was first taken to the Franciscan Health Hospital, then transferred to Eskenazi in Indianapolis to be treated for severe smoke inhalation as well as cuts to his arm from punching the window, but he has since been released. The home’s occupants all escaped without serious injury, and even more luckily, the family dog, Buffy, was also rescued by EMTs who arrived at the scene!
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
The children’s parents, David and Tiera Barrett, returned to their burning home surrounded by emergency vehicles after a date night. Both expressed immense gratitude to their community and to Nicholas. “I literally told him he’s now part of our family,” David Barrett told the Exponent. “And he was all on board with it. Once we get settled someplace, we’re going to invite him over and his girlfriend for dinner.”
The fire department believes that the fire started due to ashes that had been emptied into a bucket on the porch before they were fully extinguished. The police department called Nicholas’ actions “nothing short of courageous and heroic.”
The man was bleeding from his arm and was asking for oxygen. Miraculously, the children were barely injured. The fire and police departments declared him a hero
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
Although he’s been honored and praised left, right and center, Nicholas just shrugs at it, downplaying his heroism. “Everyone says, hero-this or hero-that,” Nick said. “I don’t know about that. I was just a guy. Like I keep saying, it’s not like I’m some superstar hero. I was at the right place, the right time, and, I guess, the right person.”
It wasn’t until Lafayette police showed him the body cam footage that Nick realized how daring the rescue was. “It’s unreal,” he said. “Sitting here telling you about it, it’s just unreal to me. It’s God, man. That’s all I can think of.”
The fire department believes that the fire started due to ashes that had been emptied into a bucket on the porch before they were fully extinguished
Image credits: lafayetteinpd
Fire is not to be underestimated, as it’s not only the direct flame that can harm you but also the toxic fumes. The Red Cross explains that if you notice a fire starting in your home, remember to GET OUT, STAY OUT and CALL 9-1-1. Never open doors that are warm to the touch. If you must escape through smoke, get low, and go under the smoke to your exit. Close doors behind you. Forget your belongings – your life is more important than memorabilia.
If you can’t escape, try to place a wet towel under the door of the room you’re in. If there is a window, open it, and wave a brightly colored cloth or flashlight to signal for help. Breaking open windows allows the fire to gain more access to oxygen, which helps the fire grow, so it may not be the best option. Jumping from an upstairs window could greatly injure you or kill you, so try to use blankets as rope if possible, or throw mattresses out to cushion the landing.
The city will honor Nick’s selfless deed in an upcoming Lafayette Aviators game. Fundraisers have been set up to help with his medical expenses
Image credits: City of Lafayette
The city will be honoring him at an upcoming Lafayette Aviators baseball game, where ticket sales with the code FUND2022 will be used to help fund Nicholas’ medical expenses.
A Facebook fundraiser had raised more than $33,000 as of writing the piece, with a GoFundMe page gathering over $142,000.
“It’s not like I’m some superstar hero,” Nick shrugged off the praise. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best for the future!
Image credits: Nick Bostic
But as we can see in Nick’s example, sometimes you have to break the rules in order to save not only yourself, but another. We wish him and the children a speedy recovery and hope that they never find themselves in a similar situation again.
You can watch the full video here
Let us know your thoughts on this heroic act, and I will see you in the next one!
People have found this act of heroism inspiring. Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and remember: if you find a fire, GET OUT, STAY OUT, and CALL 9-1-1
