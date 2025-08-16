From Graffiti To Googly Eyes: 50 Street Art Gems You Have To See

Street art can be anything from colorful graffiti and powerful murals about important issues to funny little touches like googly eyes on random objects. It can make you smile, think, or stop in your tracks to take a photo.

In this post, we’re sharing the street art our community artists created and our readers loved the most. From quick tags to big awareness pieces and playful surprises, these are the works that got the most votes, comments, and love.

#1

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#2

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

#3

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

#4

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#5

Image source: afttf, addfuel

Image source: afttf, addfuel

#6

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#7

Image source: Sath, sath2

Image source: Sath, sath2

#8

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

#9

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

#10

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

#11

Image source: Arno, arno.coenen

Image source: Arno, arno.coenen

#12

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

#13

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

#14

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

Image source: Pejac, pejac_art

#15

Image source: Sath, sath2

Image source: Sath, sath2

#16

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#17

Image source: Vanyu Krastev, lokusbokus

Image source: Vanyu Krastev, lokusbokus

#18

Image source: Bert Musketon, awkwardflyer

Image source: Bert Musketon, awkwardflyer

#19

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

#20

Image source: Marina Zumi, marinazumi

Image source: Marina Zumi, marinazumi

#21

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

#22

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#23

Image source: Kaybid, kaybid

Image source: Kaybid, kaybid

#24

Image source: afttf, addfuel

Image source: afttf, addfuel

#25

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#26

Image source: Sath, sath2

Image source: Sath, sath2

#27

Image source: Davide, TokTok

Image source: Davide, TokTok

#28

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

Image source: mona caron, mona.caron

#29

Image source: Sath, sath2

Image source: Sath, sath2

#30

Image source: James Chuter, jameschuter

Image source: James Chuter, jameschuter

#31

Image source: James Chuter, jameschuter

Image source: James Chuter, jameschuter

#32

Image source: Bert Musketon, awkwardflyer

Image source: Bert Musketon, awkwardflyer

#33

Image source: Davide, TokTok

Image source: Davide, TokTok

#34

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

#35

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

Image source: NeSpoon, nes.nespoon

#36

Image source: Sath, sath2

Image source: Sath, sath2

#37

Image source: Davide, TokTok

Image source: Davide, TokTok

#38

Image source: Kaybid, kaybid

Image source: Kaybid, kaybid

#39

Image source: afttf, addfuel

Image source: afttf, addfuel

#40

Image source: James Chuter, jameschuter

Image source: James Chuter, jameschuter

#41

Image source: Cloakwork, cloakwork

Image source: Cloakwork, cloakwork

#42

Image source: Attila Deák, dailyeyescream

Image source: Attila Deák, dailyeyescream

#43

Image source: Attila Deák, dailyeyescream

Image source: Attila Deák, dailyeyescream

#44

Image source: Kaybid, kaybid

Image source: Kaybid, kaybid

#45

Image source: Cloakwork, cloakwork

Image source: Cloakwork, cloakwork

#46

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

Image source: Jamie Scanlon, jps_artist

#47

Image source: Cloakwork, cloakwork

Image source: Cloakwork, cloakwork

#48

Image source: Rick Banes, philippe_echaroux

Image source: Rick Banes, philippe_echaroux

#49

Image source: Rick Banes, philippe_echaroux

Image source: Rick Banes, philippe_echaroux

#50

Image source: Davide, TokTok

Image source: Davide, TokTok

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
