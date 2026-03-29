Vanessa Trump Reportedly Gives Tiger Woods A “Fierce Ultimatum” After DUI Arrest

Tiger Wood’s Florida car crash on March 27 not only took a serious legal turn but also put his personal life under scrutiny.
After being taken into custody following a rollover crash, the incident reportedly caused tension in his relationship with Vanessa Trump.
As more details about the arrest and its aftermath continue to emerge, sources revealed that Trump has issued a fierce ultimatum to Woods.
Vanessa Trump has reportedly issued an ultimatum to Tiger Woods following his car crash and DUI arrest
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According to Daily Mail, Trump was “not happy at all” following Woods’ arrest.
“She’s both disappointed and a little bit pissed, if I’m being honest,” a source close to the couple said. The insider added that she sees the situation as “a definite red flag.”
“She told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that,” the source continued, making it clear that Woods needs to “get things under control” or risk losing the relationship.
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The report further noted that Trump has approached the situation as a concerned partner, setting boundaries.
“She’s a concerned girlfriend… saying that he’s got to get his s–t together, like right now,” the insider said.
Woods, on the other hand, is said to be “very apologetic” and “mortified” over what happened. “He’s embarrassed… this is really humiliating for it to happen again,” the source added.
Vanessa and Woods were first linked in March 2025 and later confirmed their relationship publicly
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In March 2025, the couple made their relationship public through Instagram. Woods shared a message, saying, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!”
While the couple has largely kept their relationship private, they have been seen together at public events, including a recent golf match where they shared a rare PDA moment.
Woods was also seen bonding with Trump’s children during the outing.
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Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, shares five children with her ex-husband. Woods shares two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.
In July 2025, a source told Page Six, “She’s so happy! She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”
As of now, Woods has not publicly addressed the arrest.
Vanessa Trump’s fierce warning came after Woods’s car rolled over in Florida
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As reported by Bored Panda, the incident took place on Friday afternoon in Jupiter Island, Florida, around 2 p.m. local time.
Woods was driving a dark-colored SUV when he attempted to pass a utility truck and ended up clipping the back of its trailer, causing his vehicle to roll over.
Despite the severity of the crash, no serious injuries were reported. Woods was able to crawl out of the vehicle on his own.
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However, law enforcement officers at the scene revealed that he showed “signs of impairment.” While his breathalyzer test came back negative, he refused to submit to a urinalysis test.
As a result, he was arrested and charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test, according to Sheriff John Budensiek.
Furthermore, his mugshot, which showed him with bloodshot eyes, quickly went viral online. He was released on March 28, hours later, after spending around eight hours in custody.
This isn’t the first time Woods has faced a DUI-related incident
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In 2017, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, after being found asleep behind the wheel.
At the time, he admitted that alcohol was not involved and blamed the incident on an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medications, including Vicodin, Xanax, and Ambien.
He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to probation.
Besides this, Woods has also been involved in multiple car crashes over the years. In 2021, he met with an accident in California, which left him with serious leg injuries and required multiple surgeries.
At the time, Deputy Carlos Gonzalez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described him as “very fortunate” to “come out of this alive.”
“He should break up with her,” wrote one netizen
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