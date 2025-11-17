Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing You’ve Seen On Google Maps? (Closed)

Include coordinates if you want!
#1 I’m Not Sure What His Is… But I Want To Join The Pigeon Cult
#2 The Corner Of This Street That Street And The Other
#3 I Just Searched Weird Google Maps Pics And This Is What I Found
#4 Pretty Self Explanatory I Guess
#5 Not Exactly Google Maps, But Still Very Weird
#6 Just Warming The Seat!
#7 I Don’t Know Why, This Little House For The Bins Somewhere In Finland Stuck Me As Funny
#8 Found This Thought It Was Funny 🤷🏼♂️
#9 I Just Googled It…
Image source: source
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us