Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The ‘Rare Puppers’ Online Group

There are days when it feels like the world has turned its back on you. Whether it’s Monday blues blasting on autoplay every day, or things falling out of your hands so that it seems like gravity has taken its hold on you, everyone needs a little cheering up now and then.
Luckily, there’s one antidote to it all, and it should be prescribed by doctors if it isn’t yet. Cuteness overload is a phenomenon caused by cute little animals who make the coldest hearts melt and bring an overall sense of happiness.
If you’re not an owner to a pup like that, don’t worry, there’s a whole corner of Reddit devoted to “cute little animols such as puppers, cates and turtols.” Created back in 2015, the “Rare Puppers” community is home to a whopping 4M “shoobscribers,” making it Reddit’s powerhouse of content.
This post is dedicated to puppers exclusively, so we selected some of the cutest, funniest and most heartwarming pics for you to enjoy.
#1 My Friend Is Fighting Leukemia And Has Been Stuck In The Hospital. This Is His Dogtor, Loki
Image source: abrill2967
#2 Hero Boy
Image source: erinmarie093
#3 Tonight This Guy Barked At Me For Thirty Minutes To Take Him Out Despite Just Going. Turned Out We Had A Gas Leak In Our Apartment And He Just Wanted Us To Get Out. He Is S A F E B O Y E And Getting Extra Cuddles
Image source: NobelLandMermaid
#4 Scritches For The Goodest Boi
Image source: tszdabee
#5 “Does Your Dog Bite?” “No, It’s Worse. She Judges”
Image source: shezziebear
#6 My Dog Is Officially Cancer Free!
Image source: Braveshark
#7 Marked With A Downvote Since Birth. Still A V V V Goodboy
Image source: Ylimeq15
#8 Told Him To Stay In The Camper. Door Didn’t Click. 45 Mins Later Came Back To This. Kai Is A Good Boy
Image source: rossionq1
#9 This Old Man Turns 13 This Summer
Image source: hoffenone
#10 He Was A Rescue. A Runt. Probably Blind, Deaf, Won’t Make It Very Long, They Told Me. Well, Happy 10th Birthday, Buddy
Image source: JohnRalphEmery
#11 His Name Is Woodrow. He’s 14 And Very Ill, Wednesday Is His Last Day, But He’ll Always Be A Good Doggo. He Loves To Sit By The Fire And On The Couch
Image source: Piousfur1857
#12 Here’s A Better Picture Of Wolfe At 19. He’s Still My Pupper After 19 Years
Image source: Swarlolz
#13 The Best Of The Boys
Image source: CoolFlame6767
#14 My Mom Got Her Dog A Sweater, When I Asked Why It Was Pink She Said “He’s Very Secure With His Masculinity”
Image source: darthphallic
#15 Say Hello To The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made In My Life
Image source: Azmaniacle
#16 Just Adopted This Old Man To Give Him Some Comfort In His Golden Years
Image source: reddit.com
#17 My Wife Made Her First Meme With Pictures Of Our Dog And She Was Really Proud Of It. His Name Is Lucky
Image source: CuriosDolphin
#18 Tonight This Goodest Boy Alerted Me To Man Trying To Break In – Then Chased Him Over A Fence
Image source: Lunascoop
#19 This My New Pupper Sanoi! She’s About 14 Weeks Old And Can’t Figure Out What To Do With Her Ears
Image source: MirandaCool
#20 When You Have A House Full Of Sheepdogs And A Chilled Lamb That Needs Warming
Image source: JaderBug12
#21 He’s Too Pure!
Image source: average-edgy-teen
#22 My Pup, 2 Years Apart
Image source: JCOLE6969
#23 This Guy Is Almost 10 Years Old. His Back Legs Are Going, His Beard Is Grey And His Walks Are At Least 70% Slower Than They Once Were. But Minutes After This Photo He Rolled In Fox Poop. Some Things Never Change. 10/10 Still The Best Boy
Image source: Art3mis1
#24 4th Grader Wants To Walk The Pupper
Image source: cromiea14
#25 My Dog’s Daycare Captured This Gem
Image source: sitonmystace
#26 Well, Well, Well…. If It Isn’t The Consequences Of My Own Actions!
Image source: feeblemanbrain
#27 This Good Boye Did A Heck Of A Grow This Year
Image source: gregarious_
#28 This Is Fanny. She Has A Rare Skin Condition Called Vitiligo, Causing Her Hair To Depigment
Image source: Ashura_otsutsuk
#29 Eyes That Stare Into Your Soul
Image source: Chris_Isur_Dude
#30 My Fiancé Chose My Dog Over Me For A Cuddle And My Dog Just Rubbed It In My Face
Image source: iamsoveryverytired
#31 Small Pupper Does A Big Chomp
Image source: Jechob
#32 Therapy Good Girle
Image source: labelling
#33 Every Night—
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#34 Lookin Very Cozy There Fern
Image source: mayaxs
#35 Snow Bois In Natural Habitat
Image source: MiniCentaur
#36 Fun Fact – Some Of Redditors Will Not Be Able To Resist And Will Physically Touch The Screen To Virtually Boop The Snoot
Image source: KeepCalmAndWrite
#37 Found A Meteorite, Any Idea How Much It’s Worth?
Image source: HeatedChaos
#38 Found A Giant Bat On My Floor!
Image source: hoppynhappy
#39 How To Get More Customers Into Your Barber Shop 101
Image source: NSNIA
#40 A Very Very Hard-Working Boy
Image source: maubeto_16
#41 Good Girl Gets Healthy
Image source: loveOpossum
#42 Woof News: Pupper In Jail For Stealing Yo Girl
Image source: TragedyOfAClown
#43 Everyone Please Enjoy This Photo Of My Baby Visiting Santa
Image source: AppasFat
#44 She Kicked The Phone Out Of My Hands At Exactly The Right Moment. 10/10 Good G0rl
Image source: Sykes92
#45 Update: Abby Is Still A Good Girl And Is Growing!
Image source: wbbartsch
#46 Shocked Pupper Is So Shocked!! Ft My Equally Shocked Coworker Katie
Image source: mrsmadmike
#47 Hi, We Heard You Needed Some Help In Here
Image source: blrghh
#48 Housesitting Means I Have A Video Game Buddy This Weekend
Image source: awtx
#49 A Very Proud Boye
Image source: derek___h
#50 Face Is Priceless
Image source: Available_Subject
