Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The ‘Rare Puppers’ Online Group

by

There are days when it feels like the world has turned its back on you. Whether it’s Monday blues blasting on autoplay every day, or things falling out of your hands so that it seems like gravity has taken its hold on you, everyone needs a little cheering up now and then.

Luckily, there’s one antidote to it all, and it should be prescribed by doctors if it isn’t yet. Cuteness overload is a phenomenon caused by cute little animals who make the coldest hearts melt and bring an overall sense of happiness.

If you’re not an owner to a pup like that, don’t worry, there’s a whole corner of Reddit devoted to “cute little animols such as puppers, cates and turtols.” Created back in 2015, the “Rare Puppers” community is home to a whopping 4M “shoobscribers,” making it Reddit’s powerhouse of content.

This post is dedicated to puppers exclusively, so we selected some of the cutest, funniest and most heartwarming pics for you to enjoy.

#1 My Friend Is Fighting Leukemia And Has Been Stuck In The Hospital. This Is His Dogtor, Loki

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: abrill2967

#2 Hero Boy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: erinmarie093

#3 Tonight This Guy Barked At Me For Thirty Minutes To Take Him Out Despite Just Going. Turned Out We Had A Gas Leak In Our Apartment And He Just Wanted Us To Get Out. He Is S A F E B O Y E And Getting Extra Cuddles

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: NobelLandMermaid

#4 Scritches For The Goodest Boi

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: tszdabee

#5 “Does Your Dog Bite?” “No, It’s Worse. She Judges”

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: shezziebear

#6 My Dog Is Officially Cancer Free!

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Braveshark

#7 Marked With A Downvote Since Birth. Still A V V V Goodboy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Ylimeq15

#8 Told Him To Stay In The Camper. Door Didn’t Click. 45 Mins Later Came Back To This. Kai Is A Good Boy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: rossionq1

#9 This Old Man Turns 13 This Summer

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: hoffenone

#10 He Was A Rescue. A Runt. Probably Blind, Deaf, Won’t Make It Very Long, They Told Me. Well, Happy 10th Birthday, Buddy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: JohnRalphEmery

#11 His Name Is Woodrow. He’s 14 And Very Ill, Wednesday Is His Last Day, But He’ll Always Be A Good Doggo. He Loves To Sit By The Fire And On The Couch

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Piousfur1857

#12 Here’s A Better Picture Of Wolfe At 19. He’s Still My Pupper After 19 Years

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Swarlolz

#13 The Best Of The Boys

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: CoolFlame6767

#14 My Mom Got Her Dog A Sweater, When I Asked Why It Was Pink She Said “He’s Very Secure With His Masculinity”

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: darthphallic

#15 Say Hello To The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made In My Life

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Azmaniacle

#16 Just Adopted This Old Man To Give Him Some Comfort In His Golden Years

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#17 My Wife Made Her First Meme With Pictures Of Our Dog And She Was Really Proud Of It. His Name Is Lucky

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: CuriosDolphin

#18 Tonight This Goodest Boy Alerted Me To Man Trying To Break In – Then Chased Him Over A Fence

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Lunascoop

#19 This My New Pupper Sanoi! She’s About 14 Weeks Old And Can’t Figure Out What To Do With Her Ears

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: MirandaCool

#20 When You Have A House Full Of Sheepdogs And A Chilled Lamb That Needs Warming

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: JaderBug12

#21 He’s Too Pure!

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: average-edgy-teen

#22 My Pup, 2 Years Apart

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: JCOLE6969

#23 This Guy Is Almost 10 Years Old. His Back Legs Are Going, His Beard Is Grey And His Walks Are At Least 70% Slower Than They Once Were. But Minutes After This Photo He Rolled In Fox Poop. Some Things Never Change. 10/10 Still The Best Boy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Art3mis1

#24 4th Grader Wants To Walk The Pupper

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: cromiea14

#25 My Dog’s Daycare Captured This Gem

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: sitonmystace

#26 Well, Well, Well…. If It Isn’t The Consequences Of My Own Actions!

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: feeblemanbrain

#27 This Good Boye Did A Heck Of A Grow This Year

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: gregarious_

#28 This Is Fanny. She Has A Rare Skin Condition Called Vitiligo, Causing Her Hair To Depigment

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Ashura_otsutsuk

#29 Eyes That Stare Into Your Soul

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Chris_Isur_Dude

#30 My Fiancé Chose My Dog Over Me For A Cuddle And My Dog Just Rubbed It In My Face

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: iamsoveryverytired

#31 Small Pupper Does A Big Chomp

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Jechob

#32 Therapy Good Girle

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: labelling

#33 Every Night—

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#34 Lookin Very Cozy There Fern

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: mayaxs

#35 Snow Bois In Natural Habitat

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: MiniCentaur

#36 Fun Fact – Some Of Redditors Will Not Be Able To Resist And Will Physically Touch The Screen To Virtually Boop The Snoot

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: KeepCalmAndWrite

#37 Found A Meteorite, Any Idea How Much It’s Worth?

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: HeatedChaos

#38 Found A Giant Bat On My Floor!

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: hoppynhappy

#39 How To Get More Customers Into Your Barber Shop 101

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: NSNIA

#40 A Very Very Hard-Working Boy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: maubeto_16

#41 Good Girl Gets Healthy

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: loveOpossum

#42 Woof News: Pupper In Jail For Stealing Yo Girl

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: TragedyOfAClown

#43 Everyone Please Enjoy This Photo Of My Baby Visiting Santa

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: AppasFat

#44 She Kicked The Phone Out Of My Hands At Exactly The Right Moment. 10/10 Good G0rl

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Sykes92

#45 Update: Abby Is Still A Good Girl And Is Growing!

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: wbbartsch

#46 Shocked Pupper Is So Shocked!! Ft My Equally Shocked Coworker Katie

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: mrsmadmike

#47 Hi, We Heard You Needed Some Help In Here

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: blrghh

#48 Housesitting Means I Have A Video Game Buddy This Weekend

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: awtx

#49 A Very Proud Boye

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: derek___h

#50 Face Is Priceless

Most Heckin’ Heart-Melting Puppers, As Shared On The &#8216;Rare Puppers&#8217; Online Group

Image source: Available_Subject

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Shows You’ll Like if You Like “Fixer Upper”
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2017
Hey Pandas, What New Features Do You Think Bored Panda Should Implement? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
King of the Hill Revival Being Talked about: Is it Time?
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
The Top 10 Jack Ryan Cast Members
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2023
I Transformed An Alcove In The Library Into The Inside Of A Children’s Book
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Use This Space To Rant About Something (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.