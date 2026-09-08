50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

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There’s something special about sharing an inside joke that only you and a handful of other people actually understand. It’s like having VIP passes to the backstage of a very elite comedy club. One short sentence and everyone starts laughing. Except, of course, for the poor soul who just stares blankly, wondering what the heck they just missed. As soon as someone starts explaining it to them, the humor is lost.

That’s the vibe over at an online community where feigned intelligentsia, geek things, and offbeat laughter are the order of the day. The Delusions of Adequacy page is filled with “vague and mostly harmless posts” that only certain people will truly get. And as the mods warn: “If you need it explained, you won’t understand.” Bored Panda has put together a list of the page’s best ones, for you to scroll through while you contemplate your own inadequacy.

#1 Well, Obviously We Can’t Have Graffiti That Might Incite Thinking About Our Leaders Priorites

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

#2 As Easy As Stealing A Shirt From A 3yo I What I Say Before Every Spectacular Failure Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#3 Are We Talking In One Sitting Or Can I Get A Doggy-Bag For The Leftovers?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#4 If Nationalists Go Global Then Who Are They Going To Start Wars Against, That’s The One Thing Nationalists Know How To Do! Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#5 Favorite Nixon Quotes?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#6 The Holy Grail > Game Of Thrones, It Is Known!

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#7 Which Is Why Everyone Hates Insurance Companies And Everyone Loves The Fire Department

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#8 Yeah, Yeah, The Bible Sucks, Where’s My Free Ice Cream Already?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#9 Also, The United States Have Oil

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: mhdksafa

#10 The Nation State As A Concept Has Played Out It’s Usefulness

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#11 Snowflake Billionaires Afraid That Words Will Hurt Their Little Feelings Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#12 Correcting People Is An Annoying And Fun Activity You Can Do From Home Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: osamabishounen

#13 It’s Not A Wonderful Life After All

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#14 And Also Why Isn’t It Declining Faster?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#15 Homework Seems More Fun Than I Remember :p

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#16 The Future Is Now!

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#17 Capitalism Is Great!

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#18 Like All Holidays, I Hate Halloween, But This I Like Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#19 And I Can’t Tell Which Of These Character Descriptions I Like Best

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#20 Do You Want Terminators, Because That’s How You Get Terminators

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#21 Earth Needs To Be Cancelled Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: rn_murse

#22 Under The Thumb Of Capitalist Rule

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#23 Or To Put It Another Way, One Wants The Past To Be The Future, The Other Wants An Actual Future

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#24 The Only True Evil Is Acting Evil When You Have The Sense To Understand It Is Evil

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#25 They’re Just Jealous Of Your Superior Arabian Numerals

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#26 Think About That!

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#27 Not Staying In Bad Relationships, Familly, Friend, Or Otherwise, Is A Key Ingredietn To Happiness

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#28 This Is Mariah Carey’s Reserves Spot In Hell I Bet Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#29 Why Just Like? I Think We Should Agree To Let Him Be A Teenage Girl If That’s What He Wants

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#30 If You Allow Threaths To Work, You Will Be Threathened Anytime A Bully Wants Something

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#31 Hypocrisy At Peak

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#32 Church Is Honestly The Worst Bookclub Ever, If It Wasn’t For The Wine No One Would Go Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#33 “Lawn-Care” Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#34 The Right Is Deliberately Undermining Public Services That People Love Inorder To Put More Money In The Pockets Of Those Who Already Have Too Much

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#35 Psa: If Your Country Doesn’t Give You This Right, There’s Something Fundementally Wrrong With It, The More You Know

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#36 As A Middle Aged White Man, I Approve This Message For Our Culture Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#37 If You Think Things Got Worse On Your Watch, Guess Whose Fault It Is Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#38 Necromancy And Romance Go Togheter Like Gasoline And Fire

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#39 I Mean She’s Not Wrong, Maybe Poison Ivy Was The Hero We Needed All Along?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#40 Laugh In The Face Of The Absurdity Of Existance Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#41 A Threat To Their Ability To Wage War On Their Neighbours, Which Is Russia’s Only Talent

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#42 Copying His Buddy’s Homework But His Buddy Is Also A Sociopathic Dictator

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#43 The Puns Of Your Hall Is Somewhat Lessened Of Late

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#44 I Think They Understand It Perfectly, Who Deserves To Be Crucified More Than The God Of Greed And Over-Consumption?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#45 All Worries Is My New Mantra! Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#46 Nihilism Was Created By Big Nihilism To Sell More Nihilism Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#47 No Comment

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#48 When A Leader Uses The Military To Control The People That’s How You Know They’re A Dictator

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#49 Ask Yourself, Which Was There First?

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

#50 Now I Get Why The Aviators Xd

50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

Image source: FareonMoist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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