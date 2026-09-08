50 Wild Posts From The Online Group ‘Delusions Of Adequacy’ That Tell The Harsh Truth (New Pics)

There’s something special about sharing an inside joke that only you and a handful of other people actually understand. It’s like having VIP passes to the backstage of a very elite comedy club. One short sentence and everyone starts laughing. Except, of course, for the poor soul who just stares blankly, wondering what the heck they just missed. As soon as someone starts explaining it to them, the humor is lost.
That’s the vibe over at an online community where feigned intelligentsia, geek things, and offbeat laughter are the order of the day. The Delusions of Adequacy page is filled with “vague and mostly harmless posts” that only certain people will truly get. And as the mods warn: “If you need it explained, you won’t understand.” Bored Panda has put together a list of the page’s best ones, for you to scroll through while you contemplate your own inadequacy.
#1 Well, Obviously We Can’t Have Graffiti That Might Incite Thinking About Our Leaders Priorites
Image source: FareonMoist
#2 As Easy As Stealing A Shirt From A 3yo I What I Say Before Every Spectacular Failure Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#3 Are We Talking In One Sitting Or Can I Get A Doggy-Bag For The Leftovers?
Image source: FareonMoist
#4 If Nationalists Go Global Then Who Are They Going To Start Wars Against, That’s The One Thing Nationalists Know How To Do! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#5 Favorite Nixon Quotes?
Image source: FareonMoist
#6 The Holy Grail > Game Of Thrones, It Is Known!
Image source: FareonMoist
#7 Which Is Why Everyone Hates Insurance Companies And Everyone Loves The Fire Department
Image source: FareonMoist
#8 Yeah, Yeah, The Bible Sucks, Where’s My Free Ice Cream Already?
Image source: FareonMoist
#9 Also, The United States Have Oil
Image source: mhdksafa
#10 The Nation State As A Concept Has Played Out It’s Usefulness
Image source: FareonMoist
#11 Snowflake Billionaires Afraid That Words Will Hurt Their Little Feelings Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#12 Correcting People Is An Annoying And Fun Activity You Can Do From Home Xd
Image source: osamabishounen
#13 It’s Not A Wonderful Life After All
Image source: FareonMoist
#14 And Also Why Isn’t It Declining Faster?
Image source: FareonMoist
#15 Homework Seems More Fun Than I Remember :p
Image source: FareonMoist
#16 The Future Is Now!
Image source: FareonMoist
#17 Capitalism Is Great!
Image source: FareonMoist
#18 Like All Holidays, I Hate Halloween, But This I Like Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#19 And I Can’t Tell Which Of These Character Descriptions I Like Best
Image source: FareonMoist
#20 Do You Want Terminators, Because That’s How You Get Terminators
Image source: FareonMoist
#21 Earth Needs To Be Cancelled Xd
Image source: rn_murse
#22 Under The Thumb Of Capitalist Rule
Image source: FareonMoist
#23 Or To Put It Another Way, One Wants The Past To Be The Future, The Other Wants An Actual Future
Image source: FareonMoist
#24 The Only True Evil Is Acting Evil When You Have The Sense To Understand It Is Evil
Image source: FareonMoist
#25 They’re Just Jealous Of Your Superior Arabian Numerals
Image source: FareonMoist
#26 Think About That!
Image source: FareonMoist
#27 Not Staying In Bad Relationships, Familly, Friend, Or Otherwise, Is A Key Ingredietn To Happiness
Image source: FareonMoist
#28 This Is Mariah Carey’s Reserves Spot In Hell I Bet Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#29 Why Just Like? I Think We Should Agree To Let Him Be A Teenage Girl If That’s What He Wants
Image source: FareonMoist
#30 If You Allow Threaths To Work, You Will Be Threathened Anytime A Bully Wants Something
Image source: FareonMoist
#31 Hypocrisy At Peak
Image source: FareonMoist
#32 Church Is Honestly The Worst Bookclub Ever, If It Wasn’t For The Wine No One Would Go Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#33 “Lawn-Care” Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#34 The Right Is Deliberately Undermining Public Services That People Love Inorder To Put More Money In The Pockets Of Those Who Already Have Too Much
Image source: FareonMoist
#35 Psa: If Your Country Doesn’t Give You This Right, There’s Something Fundementally Wrrong With It, The More You Know
Image source: FareonMoist
#36 As A Middle Aged White Man, I Approve This Message For Our Culture Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#37 If You Think Things Got Worse On Your Watch, Guess Whose Fault It Is Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#38 Necromancy And Romance Go Togheter Like Gasoline And Fire
Image source: FareonMoist
#39 I Mean She’s Not Wrong, Maybe Poison Ivy Was The Hero We Needed All Along?
Image source: FareonMoist
#40 Laugh In The Face Of The Absurdity Of Existance Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#41 A Threat To Their Ability To Wage War On Their Neighbours, Which Is Russia’s Only Talent
Image source: FareonMoist
#42 Copying His Buddy’s Homework But His Buddy Is Also A Sociopathic Dictator
Image source: FareonMoist
#43 The Puns Of Your Hall Is Somewhat Lessened Of Late
Image source: FareonMoist
#44 I Think They Understand It Perfectly, Who Deserves To Be Crucified More Than The God Of Greed And Over-Consumption?
Image source: FareonMoist
#45 All Worries Is My New Mantra! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#46 Nihilism Was Created By Big Nihilism To Sell More Nihilism Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#47 No Comment
Image source: FareonMoist
#48 When A Leader Uses The Military To Control The People That’s How You Know They’re A Dictator
Image source: FareonMoist
#49 Ask Yourself, Which Was There First?
Image source: FareonMoist
#50 Now I Get Why The Aviators Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
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