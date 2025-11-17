I Have Been Drawing With Coffee For 8 Years And These Are My 8 Favourite Pieces

by

“There are a lot of techniques to use out there, why are you using coffee?” That’s the question I’ve been getting a lot since I decided to start drawing with coffee back in 2015. So, why? Because you are able to see how one of our daily products turns into something that gives uniqueness and personality to an illustration. I’ve been always quite creative and I found in coffee a lot of new possibilities that I hadn’t been able to find in other techniques until then. The color scheme that it offers is really wide and it has the quality of giving warmth to an illustration. It is as if all the feelings around drinking a cup of coffee—comfort, ease, rest, quiet, or peacefulness—were also applied in an illustration painted with it.

It’s 2023 now and I’ve drawn A LOT of pieces during these 8 years. The process always starts doing a sketch with a brown pencil and once it’s finished I start coloring it with coffee. I started using coffee for simple portraits of my favorite artists and with time my art skills have improved and now I use it to paint my own pieces. So this is a walk through my journey where I selected the artworks that have a special meaning to me (organized from first to last one). Hope you like it! If you are interested in seeing more pieces, check out my Instagram Nuriamarq.

More info: Instagram

#1 “Loss” Is One Of My Latest Work Done With Coffee Is This One I Did In Loving Memory Of My Mum Who Passed Away Last November (2023)

#2 “Coffee Experience”, Artwork For The “Coffee Art Project”, Show Held During The “London Coffee Festival” (2017)

#3 “Flower Crown #1” Was The First Piece I Did Using Coffee Back In 2015

#4 “Broken Silence” Is One Of My First Own Pieces, Where I Started To Do More Intricate Portraits Adding A Meaning To Them (2019)

#5 Mural For Day 2 Of My Collab With Costa Coffee In Valencia’s Cafes (2016)

#6 “V”, A Portrait Of V Of The Kpop Group Bts (2018)

#7 “Devil’s Hug” , A Reflection Of My Journey Helping My Mum With Her Battle With Depression (2019)

#8 “Bambam”, I Kept Doing Fanarts Of My Favorite Artists (This One Is Bambam, Got7) Throughout The Years But I Tried To Incorporate New Things Like Collages Of Their Names And More Than One Pic (2021)

