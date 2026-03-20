79 Cursed Photos That Make Absolutely Zero Sense But Live Rent‑Free In Our Brains

The internet loves many things: cats, mouthwatering recipes, hilarious videos of children saying silly things, and, of course, cursed images. We often can’t explain these photos, and we usually have no idea where they came from. But we can’t deny that they’re entertaining!
That’s why we took a trip to Cursed Images 2009 on Instagram and gathered some of their best posts down below. Unfortunately, we can’t provide the context for these pics, but who needs it? Keep reading to find a conversation between Bored Panda and the creator of the account, and be sure to upvote all of the images that make you smile!
#1
Image source: cursedimages2009
#2
Image source: cursedimages2009
#3
Image source: cursedimages2009
To find out more about Cursed Images 2009, we got in touch with the account’s creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know how the page began and what it’s been like seeing the account amass over 72K followers.
“I was on Tumblr growing up, and cursed images were huge on there before they really got popular, [so] I wanted to start my own page for them,” the creator shared. “This page started in April 2016. Seeing it get popular was really surprising. I started the account just for myself/friends, but people started following out of nowhere. And it grew to where it is today.”
#4
Image source: cursedimages2009
#5
Image source: cursedimages2009
#6
Image source: cursedimages2009
We also asked the creator why they believe people love these cursed images so much. “I think there’s a shock factor to it,” they noted. “A lot of people share my posts with their friends and followers to kind of puzzle them. I think people like to confuse and shock their friends.”
And how do they decide which images are worthy of posting on the account? “I go for a certain aesthetic, I like when they’re lower quality and just random,” they revealed. “I really can’t explain what exactly the qualities I go for are. When I see it, I know!”
#7
Image source: cursedimages2009
#8
Image source: cursedimages2009
#9
Image source: cursedimages2009
The creator also says that they want all of the photos to be authentic. “I’ve never taken my own cursed images because I feel like it’s not something you can force,” they told Bored Panda. “At least, for the aesthetic I go for.”
They also added that they don’t have a favorite cursed image, but they love anything car-related. “People get super creative.”
#10
Image source: cursedimages2009
#11
Image source: cursedimages2009
#12
Image source: cursedimages2009
When it comes to what makes the perfect cursed image, beauty is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. But The Next Web shared a piece breaking down what they believe makes for a successful cursed pic. First, they determine several “building blocks” of the cursed aesthetic. Number one: the image must feature defamiliarization. It might include perfectly normal objects, such as a car, spaghetti, or a pair of shoes. But one or more of the items must be used in a completely bizarre and unfamiliar way.
#13
Image source: cursedimages2009
#14
Image source: cursedimages2009
#15
Image source: cursedimages2009
Next, it’s helpful if the image was taken with high-contrast flash photography. This is not a necessity, but it can add to the cursed effect. When flash is used, there’s nowhere for anything (or anyone) in the image to hide. They’re exposed for exactly what they are, and it can be jarring to see something in such harsh lighting.
#16
Image source: cursedimages2009
#17
Image source: cursedimages2009
#18
Image source: cursedimages2009
Another popular trend in the cursed image space is using food in unfamiliar (and sometimes extremely upsetting) ways. You might see baked beans on top of ice cream or raw meat being served up alongside chocolate chip cookies. Disturbing food combinations and creations can often qualify as cursed images due to the discomfort they bring viewers.
#19
Image source: cursedimages2009
#20
Image source: cursedimages2009
#21
Image source: cursedimages2009
It’s common for feet to appear in cursed images as well. Many people are uncomfortable seeing feet. In fact, nearly half of Americans say they won’t even show theirs in public. So when toes are captured holding onto food, or people are seen using their feet as tools, viewers often squirm. There’s something so unsettling about feet being out and about, completing unexpected tasks. Definitely cursed.
#22
Image source: cursedimages2009
#23
Image source: cursedimages2009
#24
Image source: cursedimages2009
Are you enjoying your journey through these cursed images, pandas? We hope they’re not making you too uncomfortable, and please remember to keep upvoting the ones that leave you feeling all sorts of confused. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring some of the strangest images on the internet, look no further than right here!
#25
Image source: cursedimages2009
#26
Image source: cursedimages2009
#27
Image source: cursedimages2009
#28
Image source: cursedimages2009
#29
Image source: cursedimages2009
#30
Image source: cursedimages2009
#31
Image source: cursedimages2009
#32
Image source: cursedimages2009
#33
Image source: cursedimages2009
#34
Image source: cursedimages2009
#35
Image source: cursedimages2009
#36
Image source: cursedimages2009
#37
Image source: cursedimages2009
#38
Image source: cursedimages2009
#39
Image source: cursedimages2009
#40
Image source: cursedimages2009
#41
Image source: cursedimages2009
#42
Image source: cursedimages2009
#43
Image source: cursedimages2009
#44
Image source: cursedimages2009
#45
Image source: cursedimages2009
#46
Image source: cursedimages2009
#47
Image source: cursedimages2009
#48
Image source: cursedimages2009
#49
Image source: cursedimages2009
#50
Image source: cursedimages2009
#51
Image source: cursedimages2009
#52
Image source: cursedimages2009
#53
Image source: cursedimages2009
#54
Image source: cursedimages2009
#55
Image source: cursedimages2009
#56
Image source: cursedimages2009
#57
Image source: cursedimages2009
#58
Image source: cursedimages2009
#59
Image source: cursedimages2009
#60
Image source: cursedimages2009
#61
Image source: cursedimages2009
#62
Image source: cursedimages2009
#63
Image source: cursedimages2009
#64
Image source: cursedimages2009
#65
Image source: cursedimages2009
#66
Image source: cursedimages2009
#67
Image source: cursedimages2009
#68
Image source: cursedimages2009
#69
Image source: cursedimages2009
#70
Image source: cursedimages2009
#71
Image source: cursedimages2009
#72
Image source: cursedimages2009
#73
Image source: cursedimages2009
#74
Image source: cursedimages2009
#75
Image source: cursedimages2009
#76
Image source: cursedimages2009
#77
Image source: cursedimages2009
#78
Image source: cursedimages2009
#79
Image source: cursedimages2009
Follow Us