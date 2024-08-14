Grind Horror Anthology Explores Gig Economy and Late-Stage Capitalism

James Paxton (known for his role as Jo Harding in “Twister”), Christopher Marquette (Barry), James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer) and Rob Huebel (Transparent) are among the stars set to appear in the latest horror anthology, Grind. This four-part series is brought to you by writer-directors Brea Grant (Torn Hearts) and Ed Dougherty (Paint It Black).
The anthology, which has recently wrapped production in Los Angeles, delves into themes around the gig economy, hustle culture, and the perils of late-stage capitalism. Other notable cast members include Barbara Crampton (Suitable Flesh), Vinny Thomas (Platonic), Aubrey Shea (Nashville), Courtney Pauroso (Reno 911!), Ify Nwadiwe (Grand Crew), Jessika Van (Seoul Searching), James A. Janisse (Scream), Sharlene Cruz(In the Summers), Jon Gabrus(101 Places to Party Before You Die), Teri Gamble(Mrs. Davis), Hannah Alline(Doom Patrol) andGigi Saul Guerrero(Culture Shock).
Brea Grant, who is also known for directing the suspense-filled “12 Hour Shift” and starring in productions such as Pitch Perfect 2, Maron, Dexter, and Halloween II, teams up yet again with Dougherty. Their previous collaboration includes the co-writing and co-producing credits of Amber Tamblyn’s drama, Paint It Black.
Dougherty’s production credentials extend to other indie hits like Scrapper and The ABCs of Death, showcasing a penchant for crafting thought-provoking narratives.
The production of Grind saw contributions from Chelsea Stardust, known for her work on Satanic Panic and All That We Destroy. With such a robust team behind it, Grind aims to fuse social commentary with classic horror tropes in an electrifying manner.
