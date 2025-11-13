30 Amusing Wildlife Photos By Award-Winning Austrian Photographer

Julian Rad, a Wildlife photographer from Austria, shows the most lovable wild animal shots of squirrels, hamsters, and foxes that you’ve probably ever seen. I recently came across this professional photographer on Instagram and I instantly fell in love with his adorable animals and their funny images. Back in 2015, he won the renowned Comedy Wildlife Photography Award with his image of a running hamster, titled “Rush hour”.
We watch nature shows about the big five, while ignoring the daily lives and struggles of the small animals we share our environment with. Especially with funny animals as quick and skittish as a rodent, capturing just the right moment with a wild subject is no easy task – but Julian has done it so masterfully.
A ground squirrel that enjoys sniffing a flower, a hamster climbing up a blackberry branch or a red squirrel trying to reach for a walnut – each of his images tells a story and evokes emotions. Wildlife photographers always fascinated me for their patience and it seems that Julian wouldn’t mind waiting thousands of hours to get the perfect shot.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1 Just… A Little… Bit… Closer
Possibly a reincarnation of Scrat the saber-tooth squirrel from Ice Age in his latest pursuit of the acorn, and by acorn we actually mean this nut. Also – striking a majestic yoga pose while at it.
Image source: Julian Rad
#2 Happy Fox
Suddenly, a wild fox appears who seems to be sharing a personal joke with herself. We aren’t entirely sure why the smiley face, but it is very contagious.
Image source: Julian Rad
#3 Summer Feelings..
Lost in meditation this squirrel seems to be making a wish on a flower – “oh, please please please, let my days be filled with nuts and acorns!”
Image source: Julian Rad
#4 European Hamster
A wish on a dandelion. We don’t know what sort of wish this hamster is about to make, but we do hope that even his smallest dreams come true.
Image source: Julian Rad
#5 “Ohh.. Who Are You?”
This little squirrel seems to be no stranger to the wonders of winter. Though, she built herself a companion, she seems to be contemplating whether or not her frosty friend truly needs a nose…
Image source: Julian Rad
#6 Say Cheeeeese
Breaking news! A fox catches another fox on camera, and seems like the latter has plenty to say. We wonder if this encounter was coincidental, or perhaps a secret rendezvous planned all along?
Image source: Julian Rad
#7 Rush Hour
This fast and furious predator not only looks like he just escaped prison, he also won the contest of Funny Wildlife Pictures 2015 while doing so. We speculate that it was due to the contents of his cheeks, which remains a mystery up to this day.
Image source: Julian Rad
#8 Red Squirrel
Welcome back to Squirrel Yoga 101, today we have ourselves a treat. This pose will surely cure all the leftover blues after Valentine’s day, not to mention it’s good for your back! All you need to do is hit a local forest, find a mossy twig and let those bad feelings escape you.
Image source: Julian Rad
#9 “Can I Touch You?”
“Holy acorns! This fluff tail, the fur, and the button black eyes.. truly, an incarnate of perfection! Where have you been my whole life?”
Image source: Julian Rad
#10 Red Fox
“Do you think the snow will bring out the color in my fur?”
Image source: Julian Rad
#11 Ooh
They say walnuts are very good for the brains, and here a little fellow looks like he was just hit by the biggest EUREKA moment in the history of rodents.
Image source: Julian Rad
#12 A Handful Of Flowers
Just a friendly passing-by squirrel from a neighboring forest. He seems to be caught on a casual stroll collecting flowers worth of a bouquet.
Image source: Julian Rad
#13 Acrobat
We all know that acrobatics comes with a certain risk. However, we believe that this time the risk is worth the delicious raspberries he’s about to take!
Image source: Julian Rad
#14 Squirrel & Tulip
Nothing’s better than a tranquil moment in life when you actually stop and smell flowers. And why not strike a majestic pose while doing so?
Image source: Julian Rad
#15 Ground Squirrel Enjoys The Summer
Image source: Julian Rad
#16 Thirsty
After an intensive session of teaching Squirrel Yoga to the whole forest populace, a proper hydration is a must! Even if it’s just a handful of tiny droplets.
Image source: Julian Rad
#17 Kung Fu Squirrels
These fellows surely know some cool Kung Fu moves! I wonder what could have caused the fight between those two?
Image source: Julian Rad
#18 Happy Fox
Image source: Julian Rad
#19 Take Time To Smell The Flowers
Image source: Julian Rad
#20 Full Cheeks
Rumor has it, there’s an entire parallel universe that exists inside this hamster’s cheeks. It’s a universe where only acorns, nuts and pieces of dried grass exist.
Image source: Julian Rad
#21 Ground Squirrels
Do you want to make a bet whether he will share his precious treasure with his friend?
Image source: Julian Rad
#22 “Hey Mr. Snowman, Can I Eat Your Head?”
Image source: Julian Rad
#23 Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? No, It’s A Squirrel!!
And here comes super-squirrel to once again save the day!
Image source: Julian Rad
#24 Cliffhanger
Image source: Julian Rad
#25 Red Squirrel
Image source: Julian Rad
#26 Thirsty Squirrel
Let’s be real, everyone gets thirsty on a hot summer day and this cute little thing thought of a good way to quench her thirst!
Image source: Julian Rad
#27 Autumn Has The Most Beautiful Colours… Do You Agree?
Image source: Julian Rad
#28 Hamster & Poppy
Image source: Julian Rad
#29 Red Squirrel
Image source: Julian Rad
#30 Reflections
Image source: Julian Rad
Follow Us