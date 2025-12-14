Rana Daggubati: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Rana Daggubati: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rana Daggubati

December 14, 1984

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

41 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Rana Daggubati?

Rana Daggubati is an Indian actor with a commanding screen presence and versatile performing range. His work often transcends linguistic boundaries in Indian cinema.

He rose to global prominence as the formidable antagonist Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning, a role that brought widespread critical acclaim.

Early Life and Education

Born into a prominent Telugu film family, Rana Daggubati’s upbringing was steeped in cinema. His father, D Suresh Babu, is a renowned film producer.

He received early schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai before attending The Hyderabad Public School. Daggubati pursued Industrial Photography at Chennai Film School and trained at the Barry John School of Acting.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on August 8, 2020.

The couple has no children publicly confirmed, though rumors of pregnancy have occasionally circulated in media reports.

Career Highlights

Rana Daggubati achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of the lead antagonist Bhallaladeva in the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Beyond acting, Daggubati has a significant presence as a film producer, notably winning a National Film Award for co-producing Bommalata in 2006.

His accolades also include multiple Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards, affirming his diverse impact across Indian cinema.

Signature Quote

“My only plan is to be versatile. That’s how I started, and that’s how I will continue.”

