For The Love Of All That Is Holy, Here Are 19 Fixes For These Safety Nightmares

The internet has given us many gifts, but perhaps the most fascinating is the endless supply of photos showing people with a truly breathtaking disregard for their own well-being. You know the ones: the ladder balanced on two chairs, the person using a power tool in flip-flops, the human pyramid designed to change a single lightbulb. They’re a car crash of bad ideas that you simply can’t look away from, a baffling display of physics-defying confidence that makes you question everything.

While we can all have a good laugh (and a slight panic attack) at these wild safety violations, they’re also pretty effective cautionary tales. They serve as a powerful reminder that there’s usually a much smarter, safer, and less meme-worthy way to get a job done. So, we’ve paired some of the most cringe-worthy safety fails with the actual products that would have solved the problem in seconds, plus a few other essentials that will upgrade your personal safety game.

#1 We Can Only Hope This Legend Was Wearing Some Steel Toe Safety Boots 

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#2 If It Stupid, But It Works, Is It Really Stupid? Yes. Yes It Is. Rather Use A Proper Car Jack  Next Time

Image source: amazon.com, cornerzcan

#3 Instead Of Trying The Ye Ol’ Safety Squint Method, Use Some Proper Safety Glasses 

Image source: amazon.com, KotAufmBrot

#4 If This Is How You Choose To Work, You’d Need To Keep Some Bleed Stop  On Hand

Image source: amazon.com, Omnijones777

#5 We Hope Its A Sturdy Hard Hat  You Have There Buddy… You’re Going To Need It

Image source: amazon.com, zoalcoalt

#6 For This Method, Replace Hard Hats With Life Vests 

Image source: amazon.com, captain96

#7 Screw The Rest, The Safety Gloves Are Doing Their Job!

Image source: amazon.com, reddit.com

#8 It’s Dumb Enough To Polish A Cyber Truck To A Near Mirror-Like Finish. But Doing It Without A Respirator? Next Level Genius.

Image source: amazon.com, ZombiesInSpace

#9 This Lady Is Going To Need A Fire Blanket Pretty Soon

Image source: amazon.com, JoeKleine

#10 Better Invest In A Water Resistant Power Strip For This Setup

Image source: amazon.com, Tlotpwist

#11 Keep Some Collapsible Cones In Your Car For The Inevitable Roadside Warning

Image source: amazon.com, Shiftclick46

#12 If Your Grandpa Also Insists On Keeping An Asbestos Tin Around, You Should Insist On Keeping An Asbestos Testing Kit 

Image source: amazon.com, pernaso77

#13 Adam Savage From Mythbusters Is Playing A Dangerous Game With His Watch And Rings Around Heavy Machinery. A Silicone Wedding Ring  Can Save Him A World Of Hurt

Image source: amazon.com, TheWaveCarver

#14 Your Toddler’s Budding Career As A Rogue Chef Can Be Gently Put On Pause With Some Stove Knob Covers

Review: “These work so great and are easy to maneuver around, not annoying or difficult to undo for adults.” – Katie

Image source: amazon.com

#15 You Can Ensure Your Impromptu Solo Concert In The Airbnb Remains A Completely Private Event With A Hidden Camera Detector

Review: “This device is very helpful for personal security. I tested it in different rooms and it easily detected suspicious signals. It’s lightweight, portable, and comes with clear instructions. It gave me extra peace of mind during my travels. Highly recommended!” – Soyleidyosorio

Image source: amazon.com, Soyleidyosorio

#16 Your Car’s Plan B For When The Doors And Windows Stop Following The Rules Is A Car Safety Hammer

Review: “I was pleased with the product. Received as advertised.” – Arnold Curry

Image source: amazon.com, Amber

#17 The Universally Terrifying Moment When Food Goes Down The Wrong Pipe Can Be Met With Something More Effective Than Just Frantic Back Pats With An Anti-Choking Device

Review: “It arrived in perfect condition and of course I hope that I will never have to use it.” – Yvonne W. Rosnik

Image source: amazon.com, Customer Review

#18 The Panicked “What’s That Smell” Game You Play In Your Kitchen Can Be Replaced With A Much More Reliable Gadget Like A 4-In-1 Natural Gas Leak Detector

Review: “I recently bought this to replace my old CO detector. Such a great product and really happy with it. It has multiple functions like temperature/humidity sensors apart from CO and natural gas sensors, which is a huge plus for me. It basically replaced multiple gadgets I had. And the display is really excellent both in size and quality. No need to worry about battery life as it plugs into regular power outlet. Tested out the alarm, and it’s loud enough. With so many things going for it, it provides great value for money!” – Mohan

Image source: amazon.com, Mohan

#19 The Frantic Search For A Band-Aid During Life’s Tiny, Inconvenient Emergencies Can Be Replaced With Smug Preparedness Thanks To A Portable Emergency First Aid Kit

Review: “Just what I needed. Ordered two—one for my car, and another for my room. Always a good thing to have, just in case.” – Lillyan

Image source: amazon.com, Lillyan

Patrick Penrose
