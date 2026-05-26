Raina Telgemeier: Bio And Career Highlights

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Raina Telgemeier: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Raina Telgemeier

May 26, 1977

San Francisco, California, US

49 Years Old

Gemini

Raina Telgemeier: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Raina Telgemeier?

Raina Diane Telgemeier is an American cartoonist and writer, celebrated for her candid autobiographical graphic memoirs. She connects deeply with young readers by transforming everyday experiences into relatable stories.

Her breakout moment came with the 2010 publication of Smile, a graphic novel chronicling her childhood dental journey. The book quickly achieved New York Times bestseller status, establishing her as a leading voice in middle-grade comics.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Raina Diane Telgemeier developed an early interest in drawing comics around age nine, influenced by newspaper strips and 1980s comic books. Her parents, Denis and Sue Telgemeier, fostered creativity in their home.

She attended Aptos Middle School and Lowell High School before studying illustration at New York’s School of Visual Arts, graduating in 2002. It was there that she honed her unique “cartoony” style.

Notable Relationships

Raina Telgemeier was married to fellow cartoonist Dave Roman in 2006, after they met at the School of Visual Arts. They often collaborated professionally during their marriage, including on *X-Men: Misfits*.

The couple divorced in 2015, with Telgemeier later attributing some strain to career pressures. She has no children and has not publicly confirmed any subsequent relationships, maintaining a focus on her professional endeavors.

Career Highlights

Raina Telgemeier’s work includes the highly acclaimed graphic memoirs *Smile*, *Sisters*, and *Guts*, which have consistently topped The New York Times bestseller lists. Her books collectively have sold over 18 million copies and have been translated into multiple languages.

Beyond her original stories, Telgemeier adapted and illustrated the first four *Baby-Sitters Club* graphic novels, significantly expanding their reach. She also co-created the upcoming middle-grade graphic novel *The Cartoonists Club* with Scott McCloud.

To date, Telgemeier has collected multiple Eisner Awards, including for *Smile*, *Sisters*, *Ghosts*, and *Guts*, and a Stonewall Honor for *Drama*, solidifying her influence in children’s literature.

Signature Quote

“That everybody, with just a little bit of talking and a little bit of empathy, can find out that they have a lot in common.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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