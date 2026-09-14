California’s Infamous “Racist Karen” Finally Faces Karma As She’s Arrested In San Jose

Lindsay Hansen, the 47-year-old San Jose woman who went viral after accusing a father of trafficking his daughter because they had different skin colors, has been arrested.
Automated license plate reader cameras helped investigators identify Hansen’s vehicle after footage of the September 6 confrontation spread online. She was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes, including stalking and hate crimes.
The arrest came after police connected Hansen not only to the aforementioned encounter, but several others including an incident at a San Jose high school.
Her bail was listed at $10,000, with no court date immediately available.
Hansen allegedly followed a father and his daughter while accusing him of trafficking her
The incident that exposed Hansen publicly began when a San Jose father was walking through his neighborhood with his young daughter.
The man described himself as brown and his daughter as half-white. According to him, Hansen approached them multiple times in her vehicle before he finally began recording.
In the footage, Hansen leaned through the passenger-side window and claimed she had connections with federal authorities.
“I’m recording you too. I work with the feds. Have a good day,” she said.
She then explained why she had become suspicious of the pair.
“I’m just making sure that you’re not s*x trafficking this poor little girl who’s very unhappy to be with you and doesn’t look like you,” Hansen said.
Her reasoning was explicitly racial.
“That’s a white little girl and you are a man of color,” she continued. “So I believe you are either buying or selling or trafficking this child.”
The man later said on social media that Hansen had harassed them more than once in their neighborhood. Rather than a single misunderstanding that ended after he explained who he was, the encounter appeared to be part of repeated attempts to confront and monitor the family.
The footage quickly went viral, with Hansen becoming widely described online as the Bay Area’s latest “racist Karen.”
But the viral video also gave viewers, and eventually police, something particularly useful: a clear look at her vehicle and license plate.
A psychiatrist wrote that Hansen believed it was her job to “drive around and ID pedophiles”
As people began looking into Hansen’s background, a much more complicated history emerged.
Hansen, who is herself a mother, had maintained social media pages filled with conspiratorial, religious and political material. Posts attributed to her included claims about the Epstein files, antisemitic content and a suggestion that Pope Leo XIV was Satan.
She also reportedly claimed that the birth of her child in 2020 marked the beginning of the seven-year biblical tribulation, essentially placing the event within her own interpretation of the end times.
Her obsession with supposed predators, however, went further back.
Hansen had publicly posted court paperwork connected to psychiatric treatment she received in 2022, when she was held at Telecare Heritage Psychiatric Health Facility under a California 5250 hold.
In May of that year, psychiatrist Dr. Shellie Kahane filed a declaration and petition concerning Hansen’s capacity to refuse medication.
Kahane wrote that Hansen was displaying symptoms consistent with bipolar disorder and experiencing a manic episode with “psychotic features.” The filing described delusions, auditory hallucinations and paranoia.
According to the doctor, Hansen did not believe anything was wrong with her and did not believe she needed medication.
One detail of her evaluation gained renewed interest following her capture.
Hansen, Kahane wrote, “believes it is her job ‘to drive around and ID pedophiles’ and wants to continue to do so.”
The filing said she had been prescribed Invega, an antipsychotic medication.
Police linked Hansen to another incident involving a San Jose high school
San Jose police said Hansen was also linked to an incident at a local high school.
The San Jose Unified School District subsequently warned families that a woman had allegedly been harassing members of school communities, recording and photographing people and uploading the material online.
Authorities said images circulating online appeared to show an adult woman who was not associated with the school entering a high school locker room.
Reports indicated that Hansen had recorded inside a girls’ locker room while making accusations involving school staff.
Police did not initially disclose every allegation connected with that incident, but it became part of the larger investigation as detectives examined what they described as a “series of other incidents that occurred in the city of San Jose.”
“SJPD Unit Detectives began a comprehensive investigation into all reported incidents and subsequently located and arrested the suspect in the city of San Jose,” police said.
“The San Jose Police Department is aware of the allegations circulating online and we remain committed to thoroughly investigating any reports of crime victimizing our community.”
“So exhausting,” a netizen said on the latest “Karen”
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