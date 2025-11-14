40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

by

2020 is still far from over but a lot of people think that it’s one of the worst years in recent modern history. So much so that they’re using humor to cope with just how bad things got. People are posting hilarious jokes about 2020 that a lot of us can relate to, and Bored Panda has collected some of the best ones.

Scroll down, upvote your fave 2020 jokes, and share how you’re dealing with all the stress this year, dear Pandas. When you’re done enjoying this list, have a look through our earlier post about people making “my plans vs. 2020” memes.

This year has been a huge challenge so far: Brexit shenanigans ensued, we nearly had WW3, Australia was on fire, the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world, and racial tensions over police brutality in the US reached a breaking point. It’s been rough. But people find that a bit of humor helps keep their spirits up in difficult times. Bored Panda reached out to speak about 2020 memes with comedy writer and comedian Ariane Sherine. Scroll down for our interview with her.

#1

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#2

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#3

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#4

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#5

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#6

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#7

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#8

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: kickeep

#9

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#10

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#11

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#12

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#13

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#14

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#15

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: HutchinsonDave

#16

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: GRRM

#17

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#18

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#19

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#20

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: JojoSanchezzz

#21

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#22

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#23

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: choosesam

#24

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#25

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#26

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#27

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#28

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: SaeedDiCaprio

#29

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: EdWiley

#30

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#31

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#32

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#33

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

#34

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#35

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#36

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#37

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#38

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#39

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

#40

40 Memes That Sum Up 2020 So Far

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Disney Princesses Gather For A Stunning Maternity Shoot
3 min read
May, 1, 2017
40 Ways To Be Annoying
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People In The Philippines Spotted Stray Cats Occupying The Circle Marks Near The Market
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
A Day Is Not Complete Without Looking At Memes So Here Are 79 For You To Laugh At
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
Flip or Flop: The Unstoppable Journey of a Home Renovation Show
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2019
Meet The Tsaatan Nomads In Mongolia Who Live Like No One Else
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.