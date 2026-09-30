Racist ‘Karen’ Tries To Shut Down Salon, Turns Out She’s The One That Needs To Be Arrested

During lockdown, businesses had to follow strict rules about when they could open, who they could serve, and how they could operate. Calling the cops on a business for ignoring those restrictions seems like the right thing to do, especially when the goal is to protect others. But falsely reporting someone for doing exactly what you are doing yourself is a whole different story.
This woman shared how a racist neighbor falsely accused her 23-year-old cousin’s salon to the police for operating during lockdown, only to discover that the Karen had been running her own business in defiance of those rules. That gave her a pretty sweet chance to turn the tables. Read on to see how she got her revenge.
Before pointing fingers at someone else, it helps to make sure you’re not doing the same thing
anatoliycherkas / Envato (not the actual photo)
A racist neighbor falsely reported a young woman’s salon for breaking COVID rules, then faced the consequences herself
pereslavtseva / Magnific (not the actual photo)
toonsteb / Magnific (not the actual photo), ai-generated image
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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Businesses had to follow strict rules while operating during the COVID lockdown
During the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses allowed to reopen had to follow requirements set by state and local authorities. The CDC also provided general instructions for businesses on how to prepare to reopen and make workplaces safer for employees and customers.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration gave businesses more specific guidance on putting those precautions into practice. Employers were encouraged to focus on hygiene, physical distancing, keeping sick workers at home, and workplace controls that could limit exposure.
This was very important for salons and other personal-care businesses, where workers could not exactly provide services from six feet away. OSHA’s guidance for hair and nail salons recommended face coverings, limiting close contact, hand hygiene, and regular cleaning and disinfection of tools and surfaces.
The cousin’s salon reportedly followed these precautions while operating, with one client at a time, temperature checks, masks, face shields, gloves, and thorough sanitation. And when local restrictions required the business to close, it did. So when an October promotion later caught Karen’s attention, she appeared to overlook the date and assume the post showed the salon was still operating.
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The public could report businesses suspected of breaking COVID-related restrictions
During the COVID-19 pandemic, OSHA gave workers an official way to report workplaces they believed were unsafe. In fiscal year 2020, the agency received over 9,000 coronavirus-related complaints and investigated every one. Its consultation program also identified more than 80,000 workplace hazards and removed hundreds of thousands of workers from potential harm.
But filing a complaint did not automatically mean the business had done anything wrong. OSHA says people can request an inspection when they believe there is a serious hazard or an employer is not following safety standards, leaving the agency to determine what actually happened.
That same process applied when the concern involved a business serving customers during the pandemic. In this case, the woman later found evidence that Karen was traveling to customers’ homes to provide services, despite the restrictions in place at the time.
The woman then shared the messages, advertisements, and other evidence she found. According to her account, that was enough for authorities to take action, resulting in a $10,000 fine and the loss of Karen’s business.
It’s ironic to call the authorities on someone else, only to face consequences for your own conduct. Was this sweet revenge, or did she take things too far? Let us know what you think in the comments.
Netizens cheered the woman on for the epic payback and urged her to save Karen’s threats in case she tried anything later
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