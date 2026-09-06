Asher Angel: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Asher Angel
September 6, 2002
Phoenix, Arizona, US
24 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Asher Angel?
Asher Dov Angel is an American actor and singer, known for his charismatic screen presence and versatile performances across genres. He consistently brings a youthful energy and emotional depth to his characters.
His breakout moment arrived with his starring role as Jonah Beck in the popular Disney Channel series Andi Mack. This success quickly led to him capturing the lead as Billy Batson in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam!.
Early Life and Education
A childhood filled with artistic encouragement shaped Asher Angel, who was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, by parents Jody and Coco Angel. He is the eldest of three siblings, with a brother and sister.
His theatrical journey began at Desert Stages Theatre in Scottsdale, where he performed in numerous plays, including productions like Oliver! and Into the Woods, before moving to Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
Over the past several years, Asher Angel has been linked to a few public relationships. He dated actress Annie LeBlanc from 2018 to May 2020, a romance that garnered significant media attention.
Following this, Angel was in a relationship with Caroline Gregory, which began in December 2020 before their eventual separation. He currently has no children and has not publicly confirmed another partner.
Career Highlights
Asher Angel established his acting career with the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, where his portrayal of Jonah Beck earned him a Young Entertainer Award. His subsequent lead role in the DC Extended Universe film Shazam! marked a significant leap into major studio productions, which grossed $367.7 million worldwide.
Expanding his artistic endeavors, Angel launched a music career, releasing singles such as “One Thought Away” featuring Wiz Khalifa and “Flip the Switch”. He continues to explore both acting and singing, with upcoming film projects including Lazareth and 99 Days.
Signature Quote
“What Judaism means to me is being born to this family and it pulls them together and keeps them close.”
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