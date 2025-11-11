Baby Terrors: Famous Horror Characters As Babies

Throughout the entire month of October, Chicago-based illustrator Alex Solis created a pen drawing a day with a bizarre theme. The artist re-imagined what some of the most popular horror characters ever might look like as cute little (murderous) babies.
Solis’ drawing ideas were part of the Inktober event, which is when artists around the world are invited to create a drawing a day to get their literal and figurative creative juices flowin’.
For more about Alex’s horror movie characters, read on for his interview with Bored Panda!
More info: oddworx.com | Tumblr | Instagram (h/t: ufunk)
Baby Freddy
“Growing up I loved such horror movies as Nightmare on Elm Street, so drawing baby Freddy was awesome and from the heart.” Alex Solis told Bored Panda. “Him sleeping like a baby worked perfectly for this famous character.“
Baby Jason
“I have a six-month-old baby right now, and it was October, so I wanted to create something that was inspired by him every day!“
Baby Frankenstein
“I wanted to give the famous movie anti-heroes a horrific look but still a very innocent feel to them. I think it makes them cute, and you almost want to be murdered by them!“
Baby Edward Scissorhands
Baby Samara – The Ring
Baby Mummy
Baby Hannibal Lecter
Stay Puft Marshmallow Baby
Baby Michael Jackson Zombie Thriller
Baby Dracula
Baby Jack
Headless Horsebaby
Pale Baby
Baby Wicked Witch
Baby Chuky
Baby Slimer
Baby Grim Reaper
Baby Alien
Baby Pennywise
Baby Michael Meyers
Baby Swamp Creature
Baby Leatherface
Baby Bride Of Frankenstein
Baby Cyclops
Baby Pinhead
Baby Werewolf
Baby White Walker
Baby Beetlejuice
Baby Pazuzu – Exorcist
Baby Nurse Joker
Baby Meta Luna
Thank you, Adam Solis, for telling us about your work. Best of luck!
Follow Us