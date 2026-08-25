Rachel Bilson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rachel Bilson
August 25, 1981
Los Angeles, California, US
45 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Rachel Bilson?
Rachel Sarah Bilson is an American actress known for bringing nuanced portrayals to popular television series. Her expressive performances consistently capture audience attention.
She rose to prominence playing Summer Roberts on The O.C. series, a role that quickly evolved into a fan favorite and defined a generation of teen drama. Bilson also cultivated a keen fashion sense.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Los Angeles, Rachel Bilson was immersed in a show business family; her father, Danny Bilson, is a writer-director, and her mother, Janice Stango, a therapist. She came from a diverse “Chrismukkah household,” with Jewish and Italian-American roots.
She attended Notre Dame High School, where she participated in theater productions like “Bye Bye Birdie” and “The Crucible”. Bilson briefly studied at Grossmont College before being encouraged by her father to pursue acting professionally.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Rachel Bilson’s public life, including a relationship with her O.C. co-star Adam Brody, and a decade-long partnership with Hayden Christensen. More recently, she was linked to Bill Hader and Zac LaRoc.
Bilson shares a daughter, Briar Rose, with Christensen, with whom she continues to co-parent. As of now, Bilson is reportedly single, focusing on her family and career.
Career Highlights
Rachel Bilson’s breakthrough came with her role as Summer Roberts in The O.C. series, captivating audiences across four seasons and earning her multiple Teen Choice Awards. Her character’s unexpected popularity cemented her as a beloved television presence.
Beyond acting, Bilson launched a fashion line, Edie Rose, with DKNY Jeans, and later co-founded ShoeMint, an online custom shoe venture. She has also expanded into podcasting, co-hosting Welcome to the OC, Bitches! and Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson.
Signature Quote
“I go to work surrounded by people I care about who also make me laugh. I work with my friends, and you really can’t ask for more than that.”
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