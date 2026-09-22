Christina Applegate Sparks Fresh Concern After Appearing In First Photos Since Four-Month Hospital Stay

Christina Applegate shared a heartwarming feel-good moment with her fans to start the week off.
After returning home from a long hospital stay, the 54-year-old actress shared a video flaunting a new look and spoke about how her “cloudy day” took a turn.
Fans praised her new look, calling her “gorgeous.” But critics rained on her parade and claimed she doesn’t look like herself.
Christina Applegate shared a heartwarming feel-good moment with her fans to start the week off
Christina Applegate seems to be settling back into life at home after a lengthy stay at the hospital.
It is believed the actress was hospitalized in late March and was discharged from a Los Angeles medical facility in early August.
“She is doing very well,” a source told People last month.
In her first social media video after her four-month-long hospital stay, Applegate gave fans a glimpse of what she’s been up to at home.
The star showed off a new hair color and thanked hairstylist Dave Stanwell for his work.
She also gave a shoutout to the “weird spot” on her face.
The actress showed off a new hair color and thanked her hairstylist for brightening her “cloudy day”
“Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day,” Applegate wrote in her caption alongside the video.
“Love you and love to you all out there,” she added.
Fans filled up the comments section with praises and were even joined by celebrities.
Comedian Chelsea Handler left three hearts in the comments, while Octavia Spencer shared fire emojis.
“You are truly powerful,” one fan commented, while a second wrote, “Looking amazing as always.”
“Doesn’t even look like the same person,” critics commented on her photo
“You are absolutely beautiful from the inside to the out! No matter what your health is like, you will always be you a person that is so loved and adored. Remember that. You shine no matter what!!” wrote another.
Others were more skeptical with their tone, saying: “Am I the only one who is concerned here? She looks very uncomfortable.”
“Doesn’t look like her to me ?” one said.
“I love her!” another wrote. “She’s Very Skinny and I’m concerned, is she ok? Is this even real? It looks a bit strange.”
Applegate first spoke about receiving hospital care in April but did not share details at the time.
Her representative said they had “no comment” on whether she was in the hospital or her “medical treatments.”
“She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast,” the representative told Entertainment Weekly in April.
The Emmy winner has been open about her health struggles, saying they are a “constant” for her
The actress had addressed the news in April, thanking fans for their “outpouring” of love and well wishes to her.
“Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick, and I’m getting stronger and better every day,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of a coffee cup on top of her memoir You With the Sad Eyes, released in March.
“I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” she added.
The exact reason behind her hospitalization is unclear. But the Married… with Children star has been open about battling health issues over the past years.
She suffered a kidney infection and spent about seven days in a hospital last year.
In 2021, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune condition that damages the protective cover around nerves called myelin in one’s central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).
The condition can lead to a number of effects such as numbness, muscle weakness, vision changes, and issues with memory.
Sharing her experiences on her podcast, Applegate has said sometimes she lies in bed screaming because of the pain
Applegate has candidly spoken about the effects of her condition, saying she experiences excruciating pain sometimes.
“I lay in bed screaming. Like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing,” she once said on her MeSsy podcast, co-hosted by Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has multiple sclerosis.
During a November 2024 episode, Applegate said sometimes the pain is so bad she can’t even pick up her phone or use the remote or open bottles.
Last year, the Emmy winner said she has been in the hospital more than 30 times from “throwing up and diarrhea and pain” since her 2021 diagnosis.
“That is unimaginable, okay? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else,” she said on her podcast. “And literally just in the last month, I have figured it out.”
The Married… with Children star had a cheeky sign waiting for her at home, courtesy of her daughter Sadie
Following her hospital stay this year, Applegate had an adorable sign waiting for her at home, courtesy of her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, whom she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.
“You’re home. Happy day ho,” read the cheeky sign.
The actress joked in the caption, “Meant to post this a while ago. My kid is so my kid hahah.”
“Looks like she has lost a lot of weight compared to recent pictures I’ve seen,” one commented on her latest video
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