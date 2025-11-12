Mom’s List Of “Don’ts” For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It

by

One mom is inspiring parents across the internet with this powerful letter that she wrote to her five-year-old daughter.

“Don’t apologize when someone else bumps into you,” reads the letter, written by Portland-based blogger Toni Hammer who recently posted it on Facebook. “Don’t say ‘sorry to be such a pain.’ You’re not a pain. You’re a person with thoughts and feelings who deserves respect. Don’t make up reasons as to why you can’t go out with a guy you don’t wanna go out with. You don’t owe anyone an explanation.”

The letter goes on to list various things that her daughter shouldn’t do, but instead of being restrictive, the purpose of the letter is to empower her daughter. “I want to raise a daughter who is as confident as she is kind, who fights for those who can’t fight for themselves, who isn’t afraid to speak her mind and work hard to make the world a better place,” said Toni. “Someone who is a lover of justice and believes change can happen.”

Toni decided to write the letter because her daughter was starting kindergarten this year and she didn’t want her to have the same experience that she did when she was at school. “I was picked on a lot as a kid and I hate the idea of her going through what I did. I know it won’t be long before someone tries to make her feel ‘less than’ and I want her to face it with more confidence then I had at that age,” she said.

Scroll down for the full letter. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

More info: Facebook (h/t)

One mom is inspiring parents across the internet with this powerful letter that she wrote to her daughter

Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It

“Don’t apologize for being who you are. Be brave and bold and beautiful. Be unapologetically you”

Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It

Some people were quick to agree with her letter

Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It

Other people had slightly different opinions

Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It
Mom&#8217;s List Of &#8220;Don&#8217;ts&#8221; For Her Daughter Is Going Viral, And Everyone Must Read It

What do you think?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Mom Had A Genius Idea On How To Get Out Of Moving The Family Elf, Did Not Expect It Would End So Horribly Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Someone Rounded Up All The Industries Millennials Are ‘Killing,’ And Here’s How Millennials Responded
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
January 14: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2022
Castle 6.21 Review: Law and Boarder
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2014
Meet the Star-studded Cast of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Miniseries
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2024
Why Angela Bower Was the Best Character on Who’s The Boss
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.